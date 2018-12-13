The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 11, 1918
100 years ago
Sleighbells jingle.
Do early holiday shopping.
Mr. George Bush is pleased to receive $43.25 compensation from the Woodman accident association of disability claim.
The past week, was one for an immense amount of teaming in this section. People enjoy and use advantageously periods of sleighing.
Gristing operation became so congested at the city mills that another addition was found necessary to accommodate patrons. There has been a perfect bedlum [sic] there since the sleighing came.
After the first of the year no more narrow bob sleighs can be sold. The law states that all new sleighs must be the width of automobiles and wagons. It will be some years before we can see many of the bobs and cutters.
In this county the influenza epidemic still has full sway in communities where they have had little of it, now are many cases. Hillsboro and Westby are probably the worst afflicted. There are reported to be 300 cases at the latter place, and numerous deaths. In our city the ban against public gatherings has been so long maintained that it apparently has had a salutary effect. Every country community has its affliction of disease and death.
Wednesday afternoon, last, annual meeting of the Vernon County Agricultural Society was held, a big crowd present, 16 new members having joined the association. It was evident from the outset that a change of program was the fixed purpose; that a return to horse racing was desired, and the meeting so voted, appropriating $2,000 for race purse at next fall’s fair.
Dec. 9, 1943
Dec. 9, 1943
75 years ago
On the afternoon of November 30 at a meeting sponsored by the Vernon County Co-operatives Association, the first steps toward the organization of an association which will in the near future take over the ownership and operation of the Viroqua hospital were taken. This meeting was held at the Court House at Viroqua and was attended by directors of co-operatives, County Board members, doctors and other individuals interested in this kind of a proposition. The meeting then proceeded to adopt a name for the new organization. It will be called the Vernon County Hospital Association. Before the meeting adjourned it was decided that the association shall be operated on a non-profit basis; that it shall have open membership; that persons not only in Vernon County, but also outside the county will be able to become members of the Hospital Association. Each member shall have one vote at any meeting of the Association. In that way control and ownership will be on a democratic basis. Those present at the meeting were unanimously of the opinion that it was high time that the people in Vernon County were given an opportunity to get in back of a program of this kind. The people of Vernon County are as much entitled to good hospital facilities as are people in other communities. It will be an asset to the entire community to develop a complete modern hospital service.
In spite of war shortages of merchandise and other circumstances governing the lives of busy folks these days, local stores report an already active Holiday trade. Foresight in buying for this Christmas season has provided stores with more and better merchandise than will be found available in cities of double size. Toys are different, all wood this year, and variety is limited. However, the kids will be well pleased with what old Santa is able to bring them.
Dec. 12, 1968
Broadcaster-Censor
Dec. 12, 1968
50 years ago
Some of the lucky deer hunters around Victory were: Verdell Fox, Gene Oliver, Charles Paggi, Don Fox, Gilbert McCullough, Albert Jacobson and Roger Cole.
There are three squads of cheerleaders for the 1968-69 winter sports season. For wrestling they are Margie Solverson, Barb Nelson, Diane Zitzner and Jo Lytton. Alternate is Brenda Sherry. Varsity basketball cheerleaders are Carolyn Fortney, Pat McClurg, Pam Selin, Vicki Clements, Kathy Ames and Leah Hoff. Siri Fortun is the alternate. Junior varsity basketball cheerleaders are Julie Oldenburg, Sue Young, Linda Hoff and Lu Anne Hornby. Vicki Lee is the alternate.
Mrs. Aashild Douglas, Westby, was named “woman of the year” by the Wisconsin Association for Mental Health December 6 at its annual meeting. Mrs. Douglas represented the Vernon County Association for Mental Health. She will soon take a new responsibility with the chapter as president.
Members of the Vernon County Agricultural Society learned at its annual meeting Saturday afternoon that the 1968 Fair operated at a profit. Total receipts were $33,233.69. Disbursements were $27,499.61.
The Wisconsin State Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts at its annual meeting in Marionette on December 4 named its Watershed Man of the Year. This special award went to M. J. “Moke” Roidt at Viroqua in recognition of his dedication of time, talent and treasures to the watershed movement. Moke and his wife, Faye, reside at 419 North Washington Street in Viroqua.
Dec. 16, 1993
Broadcaster
Dec. 16, 1993
25 years ago
Paving the Fairground Road continued to be a hotly debated topic in Viroqua. The Viroqua City Council had offered to pave the gravel road if it was deeded to the city. However, some of the fair board members, while supporting the paving of the road, did not want to deed the road to the city. The city wanted the road deeded to it since that bettering the road would have made access to several local entities such as the Viroqua Community Arena much more accessible. Since the city cannot pave a road that it does not own, the issue was at a stalemate.
Viroqua was considering the removal of debris from the site of the former whey factory. There was some discussion at the city council meeting concerning the cost and whether the use of city trucks to haul away the debris was something the city should do. The council decided to hold off on the issue until after the county highway committee meeting.
The Snowflake Ski Club was in the final stages of the construction of the new 10K, 20K and 40K hills on the grounds of the Timber Coulee. The new hills were designed by Dr. P.T. Bland who was chairman of the United States Ski Association’s Ski Jumping Engineering Committee. With the existing 65K and 115K hills, the ski club will have five hills equal to any group of hills in the world.
David Tubb of Viroqua and the United States Air Force was assigned to the United Nations team that was delivering humanitarian aid to Bosnia. Every night Tubb piloted one of the eight UN planes that airdropped the aid.
The Vernon County Historical Society chose Clara Overbo as the Volunteer of the Year. She was honored for her work on many projects but particularly for her work in restoring Dr. Porter’s historic trail markers.
Dec. 11, 2008
Broadcaster
Dec. 11, 2008
10 years ago
After eight days of often heated and emotional deliberations, jurors dead-locked late Monday at 11-1 for not guilty on whether a Wisconsin woman murdered her little girl in Huntington Beach in 1969. Defendant Donna Pulsifer Prentice, 62 was on trial a second time for the death of 3-year-old Michelle Pulsifer. Prentice was living in Genoa, Wis. when she was arrested.
Harold and Linda Nofsinger of La Farge were recently recognized for more than 42 years of service in caring for children and adults in the Vernon County foster care system.
The Viroqua Ridge Runners crowned its 2009 winter court. Members are: Snow Queen Amy Kotek, First Princess Jessica Leatherberry and First Princess Megan Helgeson.
