Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
June 2, 1920
100 years ago
Editor Goldsmith has purchased of Lucius Favor the substantial brick building now occupied by the laundry, with the intention of moving the Vernon County Censor office to that location.
Steady employment for both men and women. Wages for men from 35 to 45 cents per hour; women from 25 to 35 cents per hour. Make application to Carnation Milk Products Co., Richland Center, Wis.
Snatching victory out of defeat in one of the most spectacular slugging matches ever played on the local grounds, Viroqua’s premier ball team fought its way into the lead and nosed out Lansing’s strong team Decoration afternoon by an 8 to 6 score. It was a slugfest right, with a goodly number of boneheads and ragged plays.
Every indication that the greatest acreage of tobacco grown in the county will be produced this season.
Cashton has a co-operative store, financed by farmers of that section. It is the old John Cramer stand.
June 8th, at LaFarge, a special village election will be held to vote upon the issuance of $10,000 bonds for construction of a new bridge to span the Kickapoo river on the west limits of the village.
The old sheep sheds at the fair grounds will be torn down and in their place 280 feet of cattle sheds will be erected a mark of the waning sheep industry.
Hillsboro Sentry reports that L.J. Welch, road foreman on county work near Dilly, was in town looking for men and teams. He offers $6 per day for man and team board and hay furnished, or $8 per day without board and hay.
The Vernon County Censor
May 24, 1945
75 years ago
The first rabbit show ever to be held in Vernon county is being sponsored by the Tri-State Rabbit Assn. It will be held at the fairgrounds two days, June 16 and June 17.
Assemblyman Vernon Thomson of Richland Center is the author of a resolution in the Wisconsin legislature, asking that June 6th be observed Ernie Pyle day and dedicated to the purchase of an extra war bond.
A large Viroqua High School class received diplomas on May 30 at 8:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Miriam Weber was valedictorian and Martha Ludden was salutatorian.
May 26, Americans all through the nation will pay tribute to their countrymen who have died in two great World Wars by wearing a red poppy. In this city, as in every city and town all over the country, the women of the American Legion Auxiliary will be on the streets with baskets full of poppies for sale.
Ensign Donald Mockrud, son of Mrs. Sara Mockrud of Westby, was a pilot of one of the airplanes who lost their carrier home, the night the Japanese suicide pilots all but sank the 27,000 ton carrier, U.S.S. Franklin. The pilots with their “Hell-cats” planes were ready for a third strike at the enemy fleet of Japan when the disaster occurred in enemy waters only 60 miles from the Japanese homeland. Donald was one of the survivors of a crew of which 834 members were listed as dead and 256 others were wounded. Afterward, the crippled Franklin docked in New York on April 26. Ensign Mockrud was home on leave but at the time the Westby airman could not tell of the disaster, since it had not yet been released as news. The attack was made on March 18.
Decoration Day—Express your deep and lasting sentiments for those who have died by placing flowers on the graves of loved ones. We have wreaths made from leaves that will retain their freshness for many days. Frohock Green House.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
May 21, 1970
50 years ago
Early 1970 Census shows a general decrease: 1960: 23,578 and 1970: 25,663.
A Coroner’s inquest was held Monday in the auto accident death of James Bender, a Viola youth, in February. No criminal negligence was found.
Viroqua golfers knocked off two more opponents in the past week, downing Tomah here Wednesday last week here 168-170, and then Fennimore there Monday 165-175. It advanced the Hawk record to 9-1, 8-0 in conference. Against Tomah, Tom Fortney was low with a 39, followed by Glenn Frey’s 40, Duane Sherry’s 44, Dave Welch’s 45, and Dave Oppert’s 45. Coach Jim Kuehn also reports Dave Welch was a medalist with a 38 against Fennimore.
Deaths: John Tobias Brudos, 92; Lynn Lepley, 66; George Lium, 62.
Viroqua youth bicycle owners need to obtain bike reflector tape and licenses by June 4th.
The Westby district baseball tournament opens Saturday afternoon. Kickapoo and La Farge start the tourney at 1:30 p.m. Mary Nelson is the tournament manager. Other teams participating are Viroqua, Westby and DeSoto. The final game is Monday at 4:00 p.m.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
May 25, 1995
25 years ago
Jim Waller, District Superintendent, resigned from his position. The Viroqua School Board accepted the resignation. Waller resigned after serving for five years in order to accept the position of superintendent for the School District of Reedsburg.
At the same meeting, the school board gave tentative approval to the preliminary budget for the next school year. The approval was tentative since the state required fall enrollment figures before deciding the revenue cap.
The Westby school referendum failed for the fourth time since 1990. Both questions on the referendum failed including a facilities upgrade and upping the district’s spending limit. The vote against was by 58-42% which was the closest vote of the four referendums.
An Environmental Impact Statement on low-level jet flights will be presented to the area next week. Over 30 resolutions against the flights by counties, cities, townships, schools, medical organizations, farming organizations and many environmental groups were passed. The Amish community recently jointed the fight against the flights as well.
With the regular season over, the Viroqua High School Blackhawks shared the Coulee Conference crown with Prairie du Chien. They were scheduled to meet Prairie du Chien again in the sectionals next week.
Last week, Viroqua students in sophomore American history classes taught by Clayton Heath re-enacted the battles at Gettysburg during the civil war on the Blackhawk Field. Heath felt that the re-enactment had given his students a better understanding of that part of American history.
Dr. Mark Andrew, a general surgeon with the Vig-Gundersen Clinic in Viroqua, was elected vice chairman of the State Medical Society of Wisconsin’s Board of Directors.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
May 27, 2010
10 years ago
A stolen vehicle from the La Crosse area was found submerged in Runge Hollow Lake last week. An investigation into the stolen vehicle is ongoing.
The Viroqua Historic Preservation Commission recently voted to nominate the WPA Pool Bathhouse on South Rock Avenue for Historic Landmark designation.
The Viroqua boys and girls track teams qualified in 13 different events for the WIAA Division 2 Sectional to be held at Boscobel Thursday.
Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind announced May 19, that the Village of Gays Mills has been selected to receive $4.4 million from U.S. Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grant Program.
Vernon Memorial Healthcare exercise physiologist, Cindy Ostrem of Westby is the recipient of the 2010 Award of Excellence from the Wisconsin Society for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Health and Rehabilitation.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
