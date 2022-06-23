Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

June 21, 1922

100 years ago

A post-office inspector has just recently been making an investigation of some of the rural routes in the western section of this county and if some of the roads on these rural routes that are in bad condition are not repaired soon and placed in good condition as they should be, there is a possibility of some rural mail patrons losing their mail service, he reports.

The ball season is on in full blast. Make the kiddies happy. Towner handles all kinds of baseball and tennis and other sporting goods.

On Sunday, June 25th, the new church of Our Saviors congregation at Westby will be dedicated….

The party who took the lady’s and men’s coats out of a Nash car at the dance at Otto Tryggestad’s Saturday night is known and if not returned to the Censor office at once will receive severe punishment.

Ancient Landmark Disappears

The Blue Front is no more. Hardwareman Sauer is having the building adorned with a coat of cream colored paint, and so the building which has gone by that name so many years will have to be rechristened.

VIOLA NEWSLETTER – T.G. Dobson and Perlie Snyder each received a car load of cattle at this station last week which will be pastured this summer and put on the fall market. Guy received his cattle from St. Paul and Perlie got his at Sparta.

Hill’s Garage at Retreat has added a gas welding outfit to its equipment, and is now prepared to nicely handle all classes of breakage in heavy machinery in addition to the regular run of repair work.

That peppy Bud ball team pulled down two victories the past week and still maintain its 100 per cent record for the season.

The Vernon County Censor

June 19, 1947

75 years ago

Boys between the ages of 10 to 16 years will be greatly interested in the Jaycee’s decision to sponsor the building of Soap Box racers this summer. The races will be held on Labor Day, giving all boys plenty of time to construct a well-built, speedy racer. The plans underway include assurance that each boy will have plenty of assistance on building and acquiring material for his car, and prizes galore.

Following a most distressing weekend of rain and dreary cold weather, Sunday dawned clear and bright, and by the scheduled time of the parade from the city hall to the Bowl, the park and bowl were filled to capacity with thousands along the line of march to view the colorful spectacle. The parade, resplendent with the robes and trappings of the Catholic church, was a beautiful sight as it entered the bowl, and the solemn Pontifical field mass for the repose of the souls of those who gave their lives during the late war was closely followed by the huge throng, with each step clearly explained so that all non-Catholics could have a clear understanding of the Latin ceremony.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

June 22, 1972

50 years ago

Between July 1 and July 15 Viroqua’s two city foot carriers will be assigned vehicles to assist them in their delivery.

B. H. Bobbitt, of the Chicago , Milwaukee, St Paul, and Pacific Railroad Co. recently announced the completion of the sale of railroad right-of-way in the Village of Coon Valley to a major leaseholder, the Coon Valley Lumber and Supply Company.

The annual Jersey Parish 4 show and picnic will be Sunday, June 25th at Vernon County Fairgrounds, Viroqua.

Bill’s Supermarket: 3 LB can of Folger’s Coffee $2.69 Grade A Large Eggs 3 doz $1.00

Obituaries: Joseph Nerison (66) Westby; Earl Williams (84) Vernon County; William V. Tainter (90) Viroqua; Orvie Lewison (70) Viroqua; Mahlon Lepley (88) Viroqua; Virgil Silbaugh (60) Viroqua

The Vernon County Broadcaster

June 19, 1997

25 years ago

A powerful windstorm leveled barns, damaged trees and activated emergency sirens across northern Vernon County last Sunday on Father’s Day. After the storm ended, meteorologist and emergency government officials said the storm damage appeared to be caused by severe straight-line winds, rather than the twisting winds of a tornado.

Former VHS standout Skipp Benzing earns minor-league start. He will be starting the Class “A” season at the top of the mound for the Lowell Spinners. The Spinners, based in Lowell Massachusetts, are a Class “A” affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, who selected Benzing in the 1996 summer draft.

Westby Norsemen earn State second. The baseball team fell to the Hortonville Polar Bears in an eight-inning WIAA Division II State Championship last Tuesday, 20-12.

The Floyd Burt home in Bud was damaged by fire Monday afternoon. Firefighters from Viroqua, Genoa, Westby, Viola and Readstown were called to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire was an electrical short in a water heater which caused a wire to melt. No one was home at the time.

Come celebrate Culver’s Grand Opening Celebration June 17 to July 3rd (Viroqua location only). Grand Prize is a four-day trip for two to these possible destinations: Branson, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Hilton Head and more.

Allen Miller found an 11-inch tall morel mushroom last week. When found, it was over 20 inches in circumference and weighed over one pound, two ounces.

Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School of Viroqua honors its first graduating class. They graduated its first combined seventh- and eighth-grades class of 23 students. These students will be going on to other area schools.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

June 21, 2012

10 years ago

On Sunday, June 24, Pastor Bill White will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua, preaching at the 9:00 a.m. worship service. White who has roots at Immanuel, retired from Bethel Lutheran in Madison in May 2011. He was well known for many years as the “Lutheran preacher on TV.” The Immanuel contemporary worship band, Ps150, will be leading the service. Immanuel Lutheran is a congregation of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church of America).

The Vernon County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on Tuesday allowing its building and facilities committee to spend up to $75,000 to make repairs to the Vernon County Courthouse. This is really four separate projects. There’s signage for the courthouses. There’s repair to the south steps, repairs on the east steps and entryway and then tuckpointing. The measure passed on a vote of 21-6.

The Viroqua Lions Club presented a check of $1,250 to the Vernon County Historical Museum’s capital campaign. It is the Lion’s third installment of it’s four-year $5,000 commitment to the campaign.

Two Viroqua residents were among the 3,722 students who received degrees at Iowa State University’s spring commencement ceremonies. The graduation class included Brandon Robert Nigh, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering; and Benjamin Kyle Welch, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0