The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 29, 1919
100 years ago
Spring like.
The weather curtails fuel expenses.
A fish net haul of 29,000 pounds was made in the Mississippi at Genoa by Louis Monti and Willis Hastings.
Ice dealers are alarmed less they will not be able to secure a stick of congealed aqua pura for summer customers.
In ten days I will have a new shop ready to do all kinds of washing, dry cleaning, coloring, etc. N.A. Swiggum.
Congressman Each, at the request of LaFarge citizens, has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives asking that the village be provided with a German cannon or field piece captured by the American army.
Bert Dustin has decided to start a milk route, and all those desiring milk will please phone 4254-2 rings.
The mild weather has been a God-send to flu sufferers. Some homes have been without care or fire, and a cold snap would have induced much pneumonia among those so afflicted.
Westby is jubilant over the fact that their little village is now free of the flu.
Henry W. Scott and A.J.Broadhead received and loaded for shipment at this station, three carloads of leaf tobacco, representing crops of various farmers hereabout—DeSoto Argus.
The policy of the FORD MOTOR COMPANY to sell its Cars at the Lowest Possible Price, Consistent with Dependable Quality, is too well known to require comment. Therefore, because of present conditions, there can be NO Change in the Prices of FORD CARS. Runnabout $500; Touring Car $525; Coupe $650; Sedan $775; Truck Chassis $550. These prices f.o.b.. Detroit. A.H. Dahl & Company -Ford dealer, Viroqua, Westby.
The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 3, 1944
75 years ago
Viroqua Girl Scouts conducted one of the most successful “March of Dimes” collections in local history during the past weekend, when they gathered in more than $200 worth of contributions from moviegoers at Viroqua theatres Saturday and Sunday. Their contribution of $200.79 was turned over to the Vernon County chapter of the Infantile Paralysis foundation on Monday. Complete returns for the county on the 1944 March of Dimes drive are not yet available.
The outstanding motion picture hit of 1944, which hundreds of bond buyers saw Wednesday evening at the Temple at its premiere showing, is here for the rest of the week at popular prices. “Salute to the Marines,” filmed in vivid technicolor and starring Wallace Beery, is one of the most inspiring and exciting movies of the present generation. The picture is dated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 3-4-5.
A most enjoyable event took place at the Senior High School auditorium last Thursday evening, where a host of friends and relatives gathered to pay their respects to genial Burt Frohock, whose faithful and untiring 45 years of service as engineer of our public school was an occasion long to be remembered, not only for the honored guest, but for those whose pleasure it was to attend. The evening was one of informality. A short and pleasing program was given during the evening. The high school orchestra entertained with a half hour of music, during the assembling of the guests. A cornet trio consisting of Richard Ammerman, Vera Rehnstrand and Shirley Snell gave a pleasing selection; a vocal solo by Arlone Larson; a vocal trio by Audrey Johnson, Bonnie Hendon and Betty Nelson; and a flute quartet with Dana Fortney, Alberta Hagen, John Dyson and Elizabeth Thorson were all much enjoyed.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 30, 1969
50 years ago
Farmers, the minimum wage for farm employment goes to $1.30 per hour February 1, a 15-cent raise. Overtime pay is not required but the minimum wage applies whether or not the pay is by the hour or on a salary or piecework basis.
The Viroqua Chamber of Commerce will elect six new directors Thursday night next week at the annual dinner meeting. The six elected will succeed Clarence Sullivan, Jim Hornby, Ken Turner, Bob Kruk, Ken Lewison and Ken Oftedahl. Six carryover directors are Mike Dunnum, Reynard Bentson, “Nub” Oftedahl, John Kline, Gene Florence and Bill Keefer.
Deaths: Edwin Peter Overboe, 56; Robert A. Skrede, 83; Matt Johnson, 90; Inger (Christianson) Ellefson, 89; Palmer Bakken, 65; Theodore Erickson, 80; Josephine Jennie Amelia (Swanson) Stuck, 82; Floyd J, Blakeley, 86; Simon J. Baker, 87.
Olga Bennett announced Monday this week she was a candidate for County Judge. She had engaged in the general practice of law with her father, J. Henry Bennett, until his death in 1956. Since then she has primarily practiced alone. She presently represents several of the Vernon townships. She also has an extensive probate practice.
Viroqua Area Schools face a 15 per cent reduction in Title I federal funds for education. Instead of $55,710 for this school year, the district has $47,985, according to the latest information received by R. J. Hill, superintendent. Hill said eliminating two thousand dollars from the medical and dental portion for needy children would make up some of the curtailment in funds. Another $600 will be cut from travel and training. The district, due to contractual commitments, will absorb the rest.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Feb. 3, 1994
25 years ago
News unavailable at press time.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Feb. 5, 2009
10 years ago
Approximately 80 high school students from Brookwood, Cashton, De Soto, Kickapoo, La Farge, North Crawford, Viroqua and Westby were selected to work with guest conductor Randall Meder, director of choral activities at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay at the Western Wisconsin Middle School Honors Choir concert.
The Great Wall Chinese Restaurant has been recognized for achieving dining excellence in the category of the Top 100 Chinese Buffet award.
To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Farm-Oyl lubricants brand, Frank Mathison, CHS account manager of Farm-Oyl, presented Nelson Agri-Center a plaque commemorating their top 50 dealer status.
The Viroqua eighth-grade girls club basketball team completed its season in the Great Northwest Basketball League by winning the Cashton tournament on Dec. 20, 2008.
A fire at the home of the John and Laurel Shea family of Chaseburg was contained to one side of the house thanks to the combined efforts of the Coon Valley, Stoddard and Westby Fire Departments.
