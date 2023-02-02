The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 31, 1923

100 years ago

The sale of eggs by the pound instead of by the dozen, is provided for in a bill introduced by Assemblyman Price, Juneau county. This measure would establish that a dozen eggs in Wisconsin to be a legal dozen, would have to weigh one pound and a half.

H.E. Anderson announces in this week’s paper that in a few weeks he will open an ultra-modern meat market in the south room of his building, purchased from O.G. Munson several months ago, and now occupied by the Snearley restaurant. Mrs. Snearley will move across the street into the old Censor office, now occupied by Keegan & Helegson, which she purchased from Mr. Munson some months ago.

Pleasant Ridge, January 30 – Our school is closed at the present for want of a teacher. We hope a teacher will soon be secured….Pleasant Ridge is coming to the front: a basket ball team has been organized and Earl Kvale is captain and Albon Tollefson is coach. The boys have fitted up the old hall to play in….Ole Swenson sawed wood two days.

Some of the good sports of Westby have gotton their heads together and are sponsoring a big ski meet to take place on the hill between Westby and Bloomingdale on the state highway, 2 ½ miles east of Westby, near Bekkedal summer cottage, on Thursday, February 8, at 1:30 o’clock….This is the first time to our knowledge that a ski tournament has been held in this vicinity….

The Folsom Telephone Company held their annual meeting….We have a good bunch of members on our line, no slackers. They all pay up their dues and there is no knocking….Our dues for 1923 are $5.00 a phone.

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 29, 1948

75 years ago

Skiing fans all over the northwest will be looking toward Vernon County come Sunday when one of the outstanding tournaments of the winter season is planned on the newly constructed hill near Timber Coulee. The annual ski tournament under the sponsorship of the Westby Snowflake Ski Club is expected to attract many outstanding riders.

Members of the Centennial committee recently appointed in Vernon county to collaborate in the statewide events of Wisconsin’s hundredth anniversary met at the court house Monday morning with Jesse Sands, president of the Vernon County Fair association.

Cursed with the longest cold spell since 1942, and one of the coldest winters since the memorable frigid temperatures of 1936, and faced with a fuel oil shortage which appears to be getting no better, Viroqua residents braced for another cold wave, which is scheduled for the weekend. Many fuel oil distributers in the area are advising customers to convert to coal if possible. While we believe that no homes have actually been closed up as a result of lack of oil for heating, it is definitely known that several home owners are contemplating such action. The demand for oil by railroads and industry, plus the record installation of home heating units during the past two years over the entire nation is probably the chief reason for the acute shortage at this time.

The Mueller Implement and Garage Company of Viroqua announces the grand opening of the new Mueller-Nash Co. located at 114 North Rock Avenue. Open House will be held all day Friday, when the public is invited to inspect the modern building and be treated to donuts and coffee.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Feb. 1, 1973

50 years ago

A mystery-comedy, “The Gazebo”, will be the presentation of the Viroqua High School April 6 and 7.

Westby defeated Cashton, 87-39, in conference basketball played at Westby Friday evening. Westby is 5-4 in the Northern Division of the Central Scenic Conference.

Ten drum and bugle corps have already signed up for the “Drum in the Night” pageant, to be presented under the VFW sponsorship during Tobacco Days at the High School Field.

Fourteen girls from the Tewalt Toiler 4-H Club of the Sag City-West Prairie area appeared Sat. Jan. 27, on channel 8 on the Carrousel program singing several numbers.

Obituaries: James A. Volden (56) rural Stoddard; Michael Widner (24) Vernon County; Helen Davis Thomson Viroqua; Mrs. Carl Zube (76) Vernon County; Alf Allness Viroqua; Virginia Bean (84); Edward Ostrander (77) Seneca; John Jafek (55) LaCrosse; Edward Christianson (75).

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 29, 1998

25 years ago

January 1998 marks the 25th anniversary of Thorson Funeral Home, located at 856 S. Rusk St. in Viroqua. Funeral director Thor Thorson opened the business in January 1973 with business partner Richard Arneson. The pair had “hammered and sawed for five months,” remodeling an auto parts store into the Arneson-Thorson Funeral Home. Two years later, Thorson bought out Arneson’s share of the business. They will be holding an open house in their newly remodeled building Feb. 3 and 4.

De Soto High School will be the host of the 1998 Western Wisconsin Honors Choir Concert this Saturday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. The choir will feature outstanding choral students from eight area schools. Peter Engh, Margaret Jothen and Tara Stadelman-Cohen will direct the show.

Thomas Haakenson, age 12, of Westby received a check for $100 from the Broadcaster for correctly guessing the winner (Denver) and the total points scored (55) in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Second prize of $50 went to Alice Diehl of Viroqua and the third prize of $25 went to Kathy Sime of Viroqua.

Old Towne Inn Supper Club is celebrating their 18th Anniversary Saturday, January 31! Reservations appreciated—Dance to the Jim Gorman Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 1 mile south of Westby on Hwy. 14.

The Viroqua Blackhawks girls basketball team continued their roll in the Coulee Conference, downing the Westby Norse 61-38 last Thursday in Viroqua.

Despite an injury riddled roster and an early-season loss to the same team, the Blackhawks hockey team schooled Waupaca at the Community Arena on Saturday, 4-1.

Get your button now for the annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament taking place on Feb. 7 and 8. Celebrating 75 years, this year’s competition showcases the largest field in 25 years and the greatest number of countries ever represented.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 31, 2013

10 years ago

As part of their Reading Action Program (RAP) to promote literacy, the La Farge Lions installed a free lending library for the La Farge Senior Center in the Kickapoo Haven. The donated bookcase, made by Lion Roger Martin, was filled with more than 50 donated hardcover and paperback books for the public to borrow and enjoy.

Viroqua’s own Jon Ames is the head coach of the University of Wisconsin-EauClaire men’s wrestling team. Ames is a 2006 graduate of Viroqua High School.

Dan Meyer is the new administrator at Vernon Manor, following the retirement of longtime administrator Nancy Witthoft on Jan. 18.

Marci Sortor, Dean and Provost of St. Olaf College, has named Jesse Brault from Viroqua to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2012 semester. Brault is a theory/composition major. He is the son of Dennis and Yvonne Brault.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, at Viroqua’s Temple Theatre, ARTT will present its fourth show of the season series, The Lowe Family, at 7:30 p.m. This is the premier show of the season. The Lowe family has been entertaining thousands around the world for more than 25 years.

Vernon Manor resident Byron Borland made a new friend in Noah Nelson during an intergenerational bingo game with a Westby fourth-grade class. Westby students in fourth and fifth grade visit Vernon Manor throughout the school year to participate in games with residents. It provides the children with a real life, out of classroom learning experience and the residents with a connection to the community.