Pages from the Past

Nov. 24, 1920
100 years ago
It will be very hearting news to the citizens of Viroqua and vicinity to know that the hospital commission held a meeting Friday evening and decided to go ahead with the funds on hand and start construction in the spring. The commission was very enthusiastic over the proposition, and Mayor Roseland was selected to look over the plans and specifications, and see if further economics could not be effected. It is expected that the new bids will be at least 25 per cent below those of last year.
Details of a big business deal are about completed, whereby the L.C. Colman Lumber Company purchases from John W. Thayer his stock of lumber located east of the creamery, and the real estate from Luther M. Roseland, where he formerly conducted his lumber yard.
A new gas car has been ordered by the Southeastern and is expected to be in service next week. It will seat forty-four people and will have all the modern conveniences, such as air brakes, etc. The steam car tried out some time ago was rejected as unsatisfactory.
Two revenue men visited our five saloons yesterday, but did not find any liquor, so we understand. They ordered those who had “Wine of Pepsin” to send it back where they got it, claiming it is unlawful to sell it. The revenue men said they would not prosecute this time, but did not want the stuff to be on hand the next time they called. “Wine of Pepsin”, an intoxicating medicine had a big sale here, it is said. – Cashton Record.
Nov. 15, 1945
75 years ago
One student received a broken thumb, but no one else was injured when a school bus overturned, returning students to their homes Thursday evening. The school bus, driven by Glen Everson, overturned near the Davis School corner west of the city to avoid a collision when a driver pulled out a roadway.
Editorial: The atomic bomb has scared us not because it’s a bigger and better weapon, but because it’s so big and so bad it dramatizes the widening gap between man’s scientific progress and his political backwardness. We’re so smart in gadgets and so dumb in human relations that the contrast has finally made our imagination reel. We’ve just got to do something about our human relations. Well, what? Weapons don’t cause wars, they just fight them. Selfishness, hogging it, not giving the other fellow an even break – that’s the sort of thing which prepares the way for doodle-bugs and atomic bombs. Given intelligent policies, given better feeling among nations, we need not be morbid about “atomic energy” now that it’s been discovered. Instead we can perhaps be grateful. But justice and morality – fair play – must catch up with science. Anything less will set off the fuse.
Nov. 12, 1970
50 years ago
“Buzzy” Hoffland announced this week that he was opening a furniture, fabric and carpeting store in the former NSP location on Main Street. He hopes to be in place the first of December and has started receiving furniture. The store in the Dahl building will house mostly furniture. He will redecorate the Dahl building store before his reopening.
Deaths: Harriet Eleanor (Running) Jacobson, 65; William Clifford Perkins, 69; Peter O. Dale, 81; Gale Lewis Henderson, 50; Aleda E. (Lavold) Nelson, 50; Oscar J. Klomsten, 85; Palmer Melby, 77; Erling Evenson, 70; Nora (Johnson) Skolos, 69; Haskell R. Seymour, 74; Clarence Rudolph Lepke, 69; Virgie (Crow) Miner, 85; Hulda Ovidia (Langaard) Skaug, 68; Martha M. (Timm) Ender, 93.
IGA is selling 20 pound bags of Wisconsin russet potatoes for 69¢. A & P is featuring country-style spareribs at 55¢/pound. Golden yellow bananas are 8¢/pound at Super Value. Bill’s Super Market at 120 North Main Street is now open daily with Kemp’s ice cream priced at 69¢/½ gallon.
Holiday carries 9” high, insulated leather boots with waterproof soles and heels in sizes 7-12 for $17.88. All other boots for men, boys, and ladies sell from $2.44 to $9.99 a pair.
Nov. 16, 1995
25 years ago
At a special meeting of the Viroqua City Council, a preliminary budget for 1996 was approved. The budget passed showed a slight decrease in the city’s tax levy. The budget had cuts to the city street, police and fire departments. The largest cut was from the street and water sewer projects which were postponed. The cut was $25,000.
Jerry Strang, County Zoning Administrator, presented details of a new zoning ordinance to the Vernon County Board. According to Strang, the proposed zoning ordinance would help dealing with problems arising from developers who were looking to Vernon County. The ordinance would stop large developments with insufficient road widths and other potential liabilities that the county might be saddled with.
James Hanson, Emergency Government Director, convinced the Vernon County Board to approve two new ordinances that set up procedures for cleaning up toxic materials. The first ordinance gave the Emergency Government the authority to declare emergencies and the second ordinance established procedures for responding to spills that risked public safety. An addition resolution began the establishment of an emergency response team also called a hazmat team.
The debate over how to solve the traffic problem within Viroqua and Westby continued at a public meeting that was held at the Bekkum Library in Westby. The meeting lasted for two hours with several groups in addition to concerned citizens attending and speaking. Gary Brunner, DOT engineer, said that there was a growing consensus for the bypass option. More public meetings on this issue were planned.
Seven more incumbents filed papers for re-election to the county board. This brought the current total of 19 incumbents who have filed for re-election to the 29 member board.
Nov. 18, 2010
Vernon Manor was given a green light by the Vernon County Board to proceed with applications for state funding to aid in replacing the county-run nursing home.
Emma Brosinski and Dylan Tully are the 2010 De Soto High School Homecoming Queen and King.
The Wisconsin Historical Society’s Historic Preservation Review Board and several of its committees will meet to discuss a possible state-designated historic site for the former Vernon County Normal School, now the Vernon County Museum.
Nearly a year after the Viroqua City Council Public Works Committee voted to demolish the city’s 1936 Work Progress Administration pool bathhouse, the council voted to make the building a local historic landmark.
Sophie Sherry, a fifth-grade student at Kickapoo Elementary School was recognized recently for her 2009 Poppy Poster Contest Entry, which won at both the local and district levels.
