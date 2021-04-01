Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
April 6, 1921
100 years ago
With the advent of good roads and general auto driving, the chronic law breaker is again in evidence. The ever increasing number of machines demands that traffic laws be rigidly enforced, and notice is hereby given that the speeders and those who drive with cutouts open will be arrested and fined. The speed limit in the city is 15 miles per hour, and must be adhered to particularly in the business district. L.M. ROSELAND, Mayor.
Louis Hanson was in from Readstown neighborhood….He tells us that his tobacco shed was moved off its foundation in the storm of a week ago.
We are figuring on starting a wet-wash laundry and wish to know how many customers we could count on. Those interested kindly phone 360A.
The person who found the halter in the street opposite Eckhart’s elevator Saturday morning, will please leave it at the elevator.
Dr. Wm. M. Trowbridge returned Friday from Chicago, bringing back a store of supplementary medical and surgical lore gained by several weeks of post graduate work in that city.
Viroqua school board met Monday night and elected the old instructional force without change. It is not known how many of the teachers will sign up for next year, but all contracts will be signed by the first board meeting in May.
Tuesday was the finest election day in our recollection and the warn sun and fine roads brought out a big vote considering the small number of contests.
Large can sliced pineapple .35; No. 2 Loganberries, fancy .35; No. 2 Strawberries .30; Good Prunes, per pound .10; Still have strawberry preserves at .40; Plum preserves .20. Sweger & Fleming.
The Vernon County Censor
April 4, 1946
75 years ago
When the Viroqua High School band filed into the auditorium stage for presentation of its annual concert Friday evening, a capacity audience greeted with enthusiasm the 74 young artists who are carrying on for the 25th year the tradition of the organization’s fine musicianship. Director Emory Nordness opened the program with John Philip Sousa’s stirring march, “King Cotton.” Professor Ray Dvorak of the Wisconsin University band was present to direct several numbers, including “Hall of Fame,” dedicated to the late Otto G. Brown, organizer and director of the first school band.
Athletic Director E. A. Peterson announced this week that a new basketball coach has been engaged for the coming year for Viroqua High School. The new coach, Harold Isaacson, will begin his teaching with the fall opening of school.
With but two exceptions, the incumbent officeholders in the city of Viroqua seeking reelection were returned to their offices with sizable majorities in last Tuesday’s election. Mayor Bernard Lewison, Treasurer Elizabeth Fortney, and Clerk Lucy Vandeveer all maintained their current posts. Wayne B. Schlintz replaces Olga Bennet as city attorney.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
April 1, 1971
50 years ago
The long awaited National Guard reorganization becomes effective Thursday this week, the Viroqua Unit was officially notified Tuesday.
Westby High School speech contestants won six A’s at the district forensics contest Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
Walter Holcomb who has served 50 years as Clerk of the Town of Kickapoo will be honored at an open house.
The Viroqua Harmonette chapter of Sweet Adelines will compete for region 6 at St Paul MN.
Obituaries: Edward Stenerson, 85 survived by wife Tille(Hoilien); Tena Schikorowsky, 84; Ingvold Paulsrud, 59 of Westby survived by wife Evelyn (Role); Hattie Fish, 82 Viroqua survived by husband Cliff; Donald White, 69 Viroqua, survived by wife Rhoda (Mellen).
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
April 4, 1996
25 years ago
Viroqua High School junior Shelley Solverson, daughter of John and Mary Solverson, is the 1996 Miss Viroqua and will reign with her court over Viroqua’s Sesquicentennial celebration.
On March 28, the Viroqua Upper Elementary Building was sold to Nancy Rhodes-Seevers who is renaming the building Landmark Center for community enterprise.
Westby High School graduate Tucker Gretebeck hit a grand slam for Mt. Senario in a game against Baptist Christian, the defending national champs last week at Louisiana. Gretebeck’s five RBI’s in that matchup boosted the Fighting Saints to a 11-1 win.
Eric Evenson, a member of the 107th Maintenance Company in Viroqua was promoted to the rank of Private E-2.
Robert Nigh and Karen Dahl, both of Viroqua and Mary Housner of Hillsboro are three of the 30 participants selected for Group VII of the Wisconsin Rural Leadership Program.
Sarah Steiner, a 12-year-old dancer from Viroqua, will be traveling to Russia with a La Crosse dance troupe this summer.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 31, 2011
10 years ago
Members of the 2011 Miss Wild West Days Court are Second Attendant Dani Hoff, Miss Wild West Days Abbey Melcher, Little Miss Wild West Days Beta DeFlorian, and First Attendant Leah Peterson.
The Vernon Economic Development Association has put together a financial package totaling just over $4.5 million to develop a food enterprise center.
Viroqua senior forward Ben Brooke was recently named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 All-Stars South Team.
Special Olympics basketball skills were held in La Crosse on Saturday, March 12. Deven Mikkelson placed first, Dylan Tollefson, fourth and Jacob Stohr, third.
The traditional skills of blacksmithing, soap-making and wool spinning are being revived in southwest Wisconsin with day-long courses provided by the Driftless Folk School in Vernon County.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff