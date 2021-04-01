Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

April 6, 1921

100 years ago

With the advent of good roads and general auto driving, the chronic law breaker is again in evidence. The ever increasing number of machines demands that traffic laws be rigidly enforced, and notice is hereby given that the speeders and those who drive with cutouts open will be arrested and fined. The speed limit in the city is 15 miles per hour, and must be adhered to particularly in the business district. L.M. ROSELAND, Mayor.

Louis Hanson was in from Readstown neighborhood….He tells us that his tobacco shed was moved off its foundation in the storm of a week ago.

We are figuring on starting a wet-wash laundry and wish to know how many customers we could count on. Those interested kindly phone 360A.

The person who found the halter in the street opposite Eckhart’s elevator Saturday morning, will please leave it at the elevator.

Dr. Wm. M. Trowbridge returned Friday from Chicago, bringing back a store of supplementary medical and surgical lore gained by several weeks of post graduate work in that city.