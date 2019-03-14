The Vernon County Censor
March 12, 1919
100 years ago
W.B. Hook made a trip to LaFarge last week, going and coming on foot.
From 22 pullets, Howard Minshall got 1125 eggs from November 11 to February 25—average of 51.
A car of ice on the spur at the creamery got away from the engine and went partly over the dump.
After seven years of faithful and efficient service at the Viroqua Creamery, Mrs. Iva Casperson has resigned and her position is taken by Miss Dora Olson.
A Viroqua couple were arrested last Friday and brought before Judge Mahoney, charged with a statutory offense, committed in the Gosling home, in the third wear-Ernest and Miss Luna having been absent during the winter. They were bound over to a hearing on the 20th, giving bonds of $185 each for their appearance at that time. It is understood that several couples were implicated in the disgraceful affair, although legal action has not been taken against them as yet.
A fine line of cotton dress goods, ginghams, voiles, zephyrs, etc. at Suttle & Tate’s.
Dr. Benson purchased the B.F. Purdy house on South Main St.
At a recent business meeting of the Bad Ax church, Ramberg’s charge, it was decided to increase the minister’s salary by 50 per cent.
Harold Welch, living on the Milt Welch place on Salem Ridge suffered a severe loss Saturday, when his farm house caught fire from a stove pipe in the garret and was totally consumed. Some furniture and clothing was saved.
The Vernon County Censor
March 16, 1944
75 years ago
With the sale of his Studebaker Garage to the Mueller Implement Co. by M. O. Larson, one of Viroqua’s veteran business men retires from active participation in the business life of the city. Martin has spent forty-one years selling buggies, farm machinery and automobiles to Viroqua. Martin started working for Sam Ellefson in 1903. He drove the first automobile in Viroqua to have pneumatic tires, antedated only by the small car with solid rubber tires owned by Charles S. Slack. He spent 1907 as a machine expert for the International Harvester Co., then going into the garage business with Albert and Tom Christopherson in his present location. Later this was sold to Lind Bros. and he then built the building which is now the Vernon Theatre and started selling Studebaker buggies and cars. Martin has been continuously in the machine business except for the years when he was sheriff and under-sheriff.
Thousands of homes throughout Vernon county are displaying the American Red Cross service flag in front windows again this year, signifying participation in the 1944 Red Cross War Fund campaign. Over 700 volunteer solicitors for the Red Cross are participating in the home-to-home canvas for the $20,000 needed from Vernon county to carry forward the gigantic task of the Red Cross throughout the world.
On Saturday, March 18, the Senior Girl Scouts will collect bundles of rags. The United States needs these rags for war productions, so go through your closets and rag bags and pick out all you can spare for the war effort. It is both an easy and necessary way of contributing to war salvage.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
March 13, 1969
50 years ago
These local students were named to the Scenic Central all-conference basketball team: John Lowe and John Iverson of North Crawford, Bruce Larson of Westby, Gary Cepek of Hillsboro and Dennis Ingham of Cashton.
Deaths: Alvin Joseph Pedretti, 43; Gilbert Hanson, 84; Jessie Myrtle (DeLap) Sidie, 87; Ruby Mynola (Ewing) Rockwell, 62; Edith E. Schroeder, 86; Isaac Silbaugh, 92; Malinda (Dengel) Kapanke, 58; Peter H. Peterson, 83.
Viola Dairy Products was one of four Wisconsin cheese factories referred by the DNR to the Attorney General for continuing to discharge dairy waste. The cheese factory had been ordered in the spring of 1968 to adequately treat dairy wastes prior to discharging its materials into the Kickapoo River waterway. Recent inspections by DNR personnel indicate that the cheese factory had not complied.
Viroqua Area School mediators early this week were to meet and select a third and neutral party to conduct mediation between the Board of Education and the faculty. John Bosshard, Bangor, and Donald Krahn, Viroqua, could start mediation after the third party is agreed upon. Mediation is not binding on either party and is advisory.
Two Viroqua Sr. High students were inadvertently omitted from the list of Class A music winners last week: Kris Dahl and Karen Vaaler. They will compete in the Eau Claire state competition.
Janice Johnson, Chaseburg, was picked by judges Saturday to be the new Vernon Electric Cooperative queen. She succeeds Jewel Harris, Hillsboro. Janice is a Westby High School senior and was Vernon Dairy Princess this past year.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 17, 1994
25 years ago
Six-year-old Jamie Olson of Soldiers Grove was interviewed for the Broadcaster about his recent liver transplant. Even at his young age, during the interview Olson made a good case for organ donation. In the 1993 parade for Labor Day in Readstown, Olson drove a three-wheeler with a sign asking people to become organ donors.
Mike Mitby of Cashton who had suffered a broken spinal cord in a snowmobile accident became the center of action by the citizens of Cashton because of his contributions to the community. Mitby not only owned a local business, he also drove the school bus in the morning, was a first responder and firefighter, helped to start the community library and was vice president of the Cashton Area Development Corporation. Next month the community of Cashton will hold a fundraiser for him.
At the Westby School Board meeting there was a proposal to have a cooperative gymnastics program with Viroqua High School. Parents and one student spoke against the proposal and wanting to keep the program in Westby. The girls on the gymnastics team did not want a combined program because they felt that there would be less time for the coaches to work with them.
A total of 113 high school musicians will present a free concert next week in the Westby High School gymnasium. The concert was the Western Wisconsin Honors Band Concert. Ron Fox, a professor of trumpet at Luther College, was scheduled to be the guest soloist.
The entire starting team for the Viroqua High School basketball team were named to the all-Coulee teams. Two players made the first team, one made the second team and two made the third team. One player from Westby made the second team.
Astronaut Jan Davis completed her second space mission. She and her husband, Mark Lee of Viroqua, flew together on a mission in 1992. They were the first married couple to be on a space mission together.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 19, 2009
10 years ago
Those opposed to a concentrated animal feed operation (CAFO) locating in Vernon County continued to ratchet up their efforts, last Thursday. At a meeting of Vernon County’s Land and Water Conservation Department, a petition with more than 1,000 signatures was delivered by ACES (Alliance Concerned for Environment Safety) a group opposing the 3,200 cow CAFO.
Miss Stoddard royalty was crowned in the Stoddard Elementary School gym, Saturday, March 7. Crowned were 2009 Junior Miss Stoddard Kirsten Berra, 2009 Miss Stoddard Marie Becker and 2009 Little Miss Stoddard Nicole Kilmer.
The Viroqua Mite hockey team won the State Mite Hockey Division (4A) 2009 title at the tournament in Shawano, Wis., March 7-8. They shut out Shawano 9-0, defeated Price Ice 11-2 and edged over Sparta 4-3 in game three.
Opening night of the Viroqua Middle School musical “Happily Ever After” was truly, to quote the play, “the show of all shows” at the Temple Theatre Friday, March 13. This modern fairy tale was narrated by Emily Bruland and Ashley Keenan.
Viroqua Area Schools accepted a donation of a new pole vault and high jump protective mats from Vernon Memorial Healthcare.
