The Vernon County Censor

May 9, 1923

100 years ago

A good crowd of fans came out to see the opening game of the season, played on the Viroqua fair grounds between Viroqua and Bud, Sunday afternoon. They were rewarded with a good exhibition of ball considering that it was the first contest of the year Viroqua team annexed the long end of the score – 4 to 2.

We don’t believe anyone in this section will dispute our assertion that March had thirty-two days this year, for Tuesday was a real March day if we ever had one. Following a week of most beautiful spring weather, the elements turned loose in honest-to-gosh blizzard on Tuesday followed by freezing weather all night and this morning. Whether leaves and fruit buds are far enough advanced to suffer serious damage is hard to say.

We want to think that we were never so sorely tried by adverse weather before but F.M. Minshall on looking back in his diary finds that on May 10th, 1902, we experience a snow fall that lasted all day.

The City Council had the Wisconsin-Minnesota Light & Power Co. install a police light signal on the northwest corner of the First National Bank building. The alarm will be turned in at the Telephone Office.

H.E. Rogers apparently has no fear of the old adage about “glass houses” for he has built a nice office in his store and enclosed the same with glass.

Quite a lively blaze developed in the rear of the Censor printing office, but the Censor believes in preparedness and one of our large fire extinguishers put a quietus on the blaze without the help of the department.

The Vernon County Censor

May 6, 1948

75 years ago

Following the annual high school prom which was held Friday evening at the Viroqua High School gymnasium, student guests and their escorts were invited to the Golf club for informal refreshments and dancing to the juke box. That this party was also an enjoyable affair was the opinion of the students and their escorts, who took advantage of the club’s invitations. Chaperones for the event were Mr. and Mrs. Lamont Thorson, Mrs. Dorothy McIntosh, Mr. and Mrs. Kommers, Mr. and Mrs. Solly Dregne, and Phil Bigley.

The boys who attended the Sodbuster’s training meet at Esofea park last Sunday afternoon report that they had a good time. Fred Schoonover made it an overnight with a few of his boys. Stewart Groves, John Moen, Jim Williams and Hadley Scheffield with the help of several boys, prepared the grounds for a demonstration of proper camping equipment, tents, fireplaces, and various gadgets that boys like to use while camping. These same leaders provided leadership instruction for active skills in the use of the axe, knife, compass, etc., in the afternoon.

At a meeting of the members of the executive board of the County Centennial committee, it was announced that Governor Oscar Rennelbohm had accepted the invitation to speak at one of the centennial programs which will be held in connection with the coming 92nd annual Vernon County Fair.

Sonja Daffinrud, valedictorian of the 1948 high school class, was selected to receive one of the four Kappa Delta Pi awards presented to outstanding seniors of local high schools in this area on the basis of scholarship, attitude, social service and outstanding leadership.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

May 10, 1973

50 years ago

Ted’s Food Store opened Sunday, Mother’s Day, for its first appearance in Viroqua.

Atley Fortney announced last week he had purchased the Sunset Bowl lanes and bar.

The Viroqua Harmonette chapter of Sweet Adelines will be entering competition in Rochester, MN, May 12th.

Viroqua won the Prairie du Chien invitational track meet Friday afternoon.

Obituaries: David Guist (17) Viroqua; Leonard Mueller (73) Viola; Mrs. Denver (Anna) Wheeler (77); Viola Melvin Harris (50) Vernon County; Harland Christopherson (51) formerly of Viroqua; Mrs. John Dahl (86) Viroqua; Henry G. Hanson (80) Vernon County.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

May 7, 1998

25 years ago

The Mississippi Steamers 4-H Club from Genoa have been busy using a grant received from the Coulee Region Sierra Club to begin construction on a large bat roost which will be placed in the Genoa Town Park.

Soda Jo's Diner celebrated its grand opening Saturday, drawing large crowds for the occasion. In addition to tasty food, patrons were entertained with a classic car rodeo and music.

The Viroqua tennis team continues its winning ways, dropping La Crosse Aquinas 5-2 Monday and Holmen 5-2 last Friday.

Viroqua jumped right into the Coulee softball race last week as the Blackhawks swept a twin bill from the Westby Norse Thursday and pitcher Maren McClurg tossed a 10-0 no-hitter against La Crescent last Thursday.

Robert Seymore of St. Joseph, Michigan, was recently honored at the World Championship Cheese Maker's Awards Banquet in Madison. His brie cheese was judged "Best in Class" against over 30 other entries. His cheese entry had the highest score of 99.25 points out of a possible 100. This award is considered among the highest honors in the world's cheese industry, this championship contest is held every two years. Seymore was previously a cheesemaker at Ferryville for 25 years, and has been making his championship cheese at Old Europe Cheese Company in Benton Harbor since its beginning 10 years ago.

Michael "Mic" Dishnow, son of Michael A. and Diane Dishnow of Soldiers Grove, a UW-La Crosse graduate, was found dead near O'Connor's Stream in Arthur's Pass National Park in New Zealand. He was 20 years old. Authorities believe Mic lost the trail in the high-altitude mist, and wandered through the brush, lost his footing and slid down a steep embankment into the O'Connor's Steam, which washed his body to the Arahura River. He died of massive head injuries.

Last week's story on Nichole Brudos being selected to attend Science World '98 incorrectly identified her parents. Nicole is the daughter of Dave and Marie Brudos.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

May 9, 2013

10 years ago

Sunny skies greeted walkers for the fourth annual Judy Olson Memorial Walk, Saturday. The walk started outside the front doors of the Viroqua Middle School/High School, where white and purple balloons were released in memory of Olson, a teacher at Viroqua who passed away in January 2010 of pancreatic cancer. Balloons are released every year before the start of the walk.

Gov. Scott Walker announced in mid-April a $324,562 project to design and construct a new snow removal equipment building at the Viroqua Municipal Airport in Vernon County. Stacey Miller, airport engineering specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT), said the approximately 4,800 square foot building will provide space for equipment maintenance and storage. Design work is expected to begin this spring, with construction scheduled for completion in late 2014.

Six years after they began growing grapes, Gene and Therese Bergholz will open their new Branches Winery on May 10 at E6796 Old Line Road, off Hwys. 14/61 between Coon Valley and Westby. The rural Westby winery will offer four wines made from the Bergholzes’ grapes, as well as a cranberry wine made from local cranberries.

Viroqua Elementary School Students of the Month for April are: Cecelia Zellers, Eva St. John, Connor Williams, Haily Widner, Carson Williams, Connor Mathison, Elaine Nemes, Celia Amrhein, Kaden Hauge, Tommy Jones, Abbey Harless and Rohan Laurdan.