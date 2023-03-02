The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 28, 1923

100 years ago

Rev. Finstad walked from Folsom to Viroqua on Monday. The roads were bad and the good pastor resolved to save the team, but he wouldn’t do it again for he was stopped on the road half a hundred times be anxious inquiries from friends and parishioners as to whether he had broken down or had an accident etc.

When we ordered ten spring chickens for dinner last Sunday we thot [sic] we had enough to supply the demand but it seems the popularity of our Sunday chicken dinners at fifty cents, with roast chicken, mashed potatoes and all the trimmings, has gotton all over town and we found we hadn’t enough to go around. We are ordering more for next Sunday so you’ll be sure to get yours. Come any time between 12 and 2 o’clock. The Eat Shop, Minnie B. Latta, Prop.

VIROQUA – Pleasant Ridge, February 26 – Mrs. Ole Swensoe took quite a spill on her way to the social. The cutter tipped and consequently some fellow was cheated out of a box which was known [to be] loaded with good things to eat.

People who received 6, 8 or 10 cents for their tobacco last year, get around 20c or above this year. Who said the tobacco pool is not responsible for better prices?

A funny piece of mechanism was seen on the ridge last week; wheels in the rear and bobs in front. We finally discovered it was a Ford.

Both Readstown’s basket ball teams went to LaFarge last Friday, where they lost both games, but were thoroughly satisfied with the decisions

Feb. 26, 1948

75 years ago

Work of rebuilding the Vernon theater, which was damaged by fire on the night of Feb. 6, has begun, and the owners hope to have the work complete before Easter. Architectural plans include a larger lobby and a canopy extending over the entire front of the building. The small room in the northeast corner, occupied by the Lutheran Book store, will be made a part of the lobby, thus changing the theater’s entrance. The northwest room will continue to be occupied by Tom Traastad, barber. New, more comfortable seats will be installed, walls will b refinished and new carpeting laid in the auditorium and lobby. When completed, the Vernon theater will rank with the best in beauty and comfort in this part of the state. The Vernon theater building was at one time a garage and was completely rebuilt when purchased by B.C. Brown, some 15 years ago. It has a seating capacity of approximately 400 and has enjoyed unusually good patronage since it opened.

The local physicians will conduct an immunization program at the Senior high school beginning March 12. Whooping cough is one of the most dangerous of children’s diseases and most often proves fatal to children under three years. Parents are urged to take the child to the doctor for his first injection shortly after he is six months old. At the present time the child is given three injections one month apart that will protect him against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus. The school children will receive their vaccination in the morning to prevent their contact with the infants in the afternoon.

March 1, 1973

50 years ago

Viroqua tromped Richland Center 2 out of 3 times this season, and at the time when the win advances them 1 more step in the WIAA tournament competition.

Area wrestlers lost their first round Friday at the WIAA State wrestling tournament.

First National Bank in Viroqua donated $500 to the Fair building fund putting the total at $15,732.

Contractors completed the new front on the J.C.Penney store in Viroqua last week.

Obituaries: Perle Berge (62) town of Coon; Henry Higgins (85) Liberty Pole; Mrs. George Aasen (93); Roy Chambers (82) formerly of Springville.

Feb. 26, 1998

25 years ago

All elementary school families are invited to a fun-filled Family ‘50s Sock Hop from 7-9 p.m. this Friday, February 27, at the Viroqua Elementary School Gym. There is an admission charge, but people who bring a cake get in free!

In a match-up between the Vernon County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments, the Beat edged the Heat 30-29 in a charity event to raise money for the Viroqua Area Schools Special Olympics program. The Beat took a commanding 22-11 halftime lead with a strong inside presence. The Heat fought back in the second half to close the gap to one point.

At Richland Center last Saturday, Westby Norsemen wrestlers Ben Conley and Scott Rugg qualified for the 1998 WIAA Division II Individual Wrestling Tournament this weekend. Conley won the 152 pound championship and Rugg won the 125 pound championship at the sectional competition.

On Saturday, February 14 the Viroqua Pee Wee girls beat the Badger State champion in the Coulee Region 4-3 in regional playoffs, qualifying them for the state competition in New Richmond March 7 and 8.

Viroqua Legion Baseball Coach Pete Swanson was honored by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Tuesday night for coaching 20 seasons and winning more than 500 (562) Legion games. Swanson is also the girls basketball coach and athletic director for Viroqua High School.

A horse-drawn hearse led a funeral procession to the Viroqua Cemetery for Scott Mills, who died at age 83 on February 16. Mills, who spent his entire life on the Mills farm in Jefferson Township, was an avid horse admirer and a charter member of the Circle V Riders Club.

Feb. 28, 2013

10 years ago

Three Vernon County Angus breeders have been recognized nationally by American Angus Association for having Angus cows and bulls included in the association’s 2013 Pathfinder Report. Woodhill Farms Inc., has eight registered Angus cows and four registered Angus bulls in the report. Richard and Susan D. Case of Ontario have five registered Angus cows; and Stacey G. and Jodi L. Myers of Hillsboro, have two registered Angus cows.

Micha Peak represented Viroqua and Laurel high schools at the Dorian Honors Orchestra held at Luther College, Feb. 3-4. Peak was one of four students selected to perform in a masterclass with a Luther violin professor and was also concertmaster of the Festival Orchestra.

A book launch party for the newly released anthology “Where the Tree Falls, the Forest Rises: Stories of Death and Renewal” by Charlene Elderkin is being held Saturday, March 2, at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table, 219 Main St., Viroqua from 1-3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Sleepy Hollow owners add Ford Dealership. The owners of two other Sleepy Hollow automobile dealerships in Viroqua have acquired Nick Harring’s Quality Ford, and renamed it Sleepy Hollow Ford. LaVon “Spanky” Felton said he and his wife Michelle, bought the Ford dealership from Nick Harring on Feb. 1.