The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 28, 1918
100 years ago
Attend the primary election.
Get into the work game. Help some other hard pressed fellow if you can. Everybody should work, and labor intensely this busy harvest time.
A trunk is received today containing the civilian clothes of Miss Amy Gott, so she is in the uniform of the over seas service and on the way across to France.
Mrs. Butters received a cablegram from her husband dated August 21, telling that he and the Viroqua contingent in France were well, but danger surrounded them in the new section where they have moved.
Another Vernon county soldier has fallen in the trenches.…The dispatches report the death of Paul Gelfi, killed in action in France on a late date….He has always lived in Genoa. He enlisted a year ago and entered the service.
Ladies’ house dresses or aprons, special at $1.00 at M.J. Felix’.
Another sorrow and suspense comes to Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Hamilton. Two weeks ago one of their four soldier sons was stricken and died at Jefferson Barracks. A dispatch just received tells that their son Ole, was reported absent since August first, either killed or taken prisoner. With another brother Ole has been in France for some time.
On or after August 29, the following prices will be paid to pickers at the Advancement Association pickle farm: For all 4-inch and under 35c per bushel; nubs and all marketable big pickles 15 c per bushel. Some children have made $3 a day at former prices. This raise should attract adult help. It is good money, prompt pay.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 26, 1943
75 years ago
Mrs. Stephen Olson received work from the war department on Monday night that her son, Pvt. Marvin Gilbeck, had been killed in action in North Africa, July 12. Pvt. Gilbeck entered the service last December.
Lucille (Lepley) Lothrop, age 25, formerly of Liberty Pole, died in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Vernon County Normal will open Monday, August 30 as announced by Principal Otto Lund….During the shortage of teachers, caused by the war, the state superintendent at Madison, has been issuing permits to teach to students with good school records and who have completed the first year and eleven weeks of summer school in addition, at a state teachers college.
Westby was saddened Saturday when word came to friends that Sergeant Archer Funk had been killed on August 11 in a raid over Hamburg, Germany.
Marriages: At Westby Coon Prairie Church, Elaine Ballsrud of Westby married Raymond Hunter of Hillsboro and James Lovaas of Westby married Louise M. Olson of Readstown.
Purdy news: Mrs. Eva Snell has purchased the store recently owned by Fred De Lap.
The Folsom 4-H Leaf Clovers met at Hilmer Krogan’s on August 6. The program consisted of numbers by the Clover Leaf Trio, singing exercises by club members and piano duets by Alberta Anderson and Eleanor Krogan. Plans were made for a picnic, which was held August 15 at Mithum’s Springs. Plans were also made to have members only exhibit articles at Folsom school instead of having a regular fair.
Bloomingdale news: Corp. Philip Mossholder was married to a girl near Mt. Vernon, Ill., Saturday.
Timber Coulee news: Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Dunnum, formerly of West Portland, have recently moved to the farm they purchased that was formerly owned by Torger Bagstad and rented to Obert Olstad.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 29, 1968
50 years ago
Viroqua’s All-Star team battled into overtime Sunday in the La Crosse Little League Tournament entry. Team members Greg Thompson, Jerome Bina, Greg Kolden, Monte Jacobson, Gary Buros, Tim Moffitt, Brian Lee, Tim Davidson, Monte Tewalt, Eric Peterson, John Paulson, Kevin Schlict, David Hanson, Gary Gilardi, Jeff Cowden, and Dave Mossholder played six games to end up second in the tournament, losing 4-2 to Tomah in extra innings.
Deaths: Alda S. Virak, 47; Carrie (Nelson) Egge, 83.
A dress code for grades 7 to 12 students was recently adopted by the Westby Area Schools Board of Education. Girls are to be dressed in dresses, skirts and blouses or sweaters, or other like apparel in school. Shorts, Bermudas, pedal pushers, stretch pants, slacks, mini-skirts, jump suits and other like apparel are not to be worn while classes are in session. The only type of culottes allowed shall be the type that looks like a normal skirt. During inclement weather girls may wear slacks to school, but will not be permitted to wear them in the classroom. It will be necessary to carry a skirt to change into. Girls shall not appear in school with their hair in curlers. Boys should follow good grooming habits. Pants should not be too tight or too low on the hips. Shirts should be buttoned to the normal position. T-shirts should not be worn alone. Hair should be neat and clean and of reasonable male trim, that is above the ears, eyebrows and normal hairline on the neck. Beards, mustaches and long sideburns are not appropriate and shall not be worn. Hippy attire shall not be worn by either boys or girls.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Sept. 2, 1993
25 years ago
The Vernon County Emergency Government head, Darrel Bolstad, agreed with a letter written by the Vernon County fire chiefs concerning the state of emergency preparedness in the county. Bolstad said that since his department also deals with veterans’ affairs he cannot spend full time on emergency preparedness. His office spent 68% of his time on veterans’ affairs. However, Vernon County Sheriff Geoffrey Banta stated that the county’s fire fighters, rescue personnel and law enforcement agencies were prepared and well trained for any emergency.
Last week approximately 50 people attended a public meeting to hear the Kickapoo Valley Advisory Committee propose that 8,500 acres of unused federal land be returned to the state. The Army Corps of Engineers was scheduled to deauthorize the land in 1997 and if no other federal agency wanted the land, it would be offered to the state in 2000. The committee wanted the land to be returned to the state now.
Less than 70 residents attended the Viroqua Area Schools meeting to vote on the budget. The budget passed unanimously and the new school tax levy will be less than 1%.
Tax delinquencies were up in Vernon County. The balance from the delinquencies is 10.11%. The county will collect on the unpaid taxes with penalties for those that have not settled their county tax bill.
Doug Weidenbach of Viroqua has traveled all over the world to play his bagpipes with different musical groups. He went to Scotland to play and will be going next to California for a bagpipe competition.
This year’s winner of the Wildlife Habitat Development Award went to the Rolling Hills Sportsman’s Club from the Hillsboro area. The Vernon County Land Conservation Committee (LCC) made the award. A plaque was scheduled to be presented to the club at the annual LCC awards banquet.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 28, 2008
10 years ago
Good turnout for Wild West Days: people of all ages took in the 13th annual Wild West Days, held in Viroqua Aug. 15-17. The pleasant weather was most welcome, as some of the 2007 activities were cancelled because of heavy rains and flooding.
The 71st annual Berg-Williams-Hanson reunion was held at the Coon Valley Village Park on Sunday, Aug. 3.
Some of the twigs and branches of the Charles and Edith Inman met at the Inman family farm, rural DeSoto, on Saturday, July 12.
The Vernon County Strategic Planning Advisory Committee met last week and continued its search for reforms to save the county money and increase the efficiency of county government. The county will be conducting an appraisal of the county highway department shop on the corner of West Broadway and North Main in Viroqua to see what it is worth, with the idea of selling the property and using the money to build a new county highway department building. The new building could also house the land conservation department that is currently renting space.
Organic Valley has slowed down its planning for an addition for its headquarters in La Farge.
In 2007, the Viroqua Blackhawks were a team without a football field. That is no longer the case. Into the fourth week of the new 2008 fall season, Viroqua will host non-conference Richland Center at the newly renovated Blackhawk Field, Friday, Sept. 19.
The Viroqua Area School District has decided not to tap into a public financing option to keep the Bigley Pool open, but it is still unclear where the funds will come from to pay for nearly $300,000 in operating expense.
