Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 18, 1922

100 years ago

Have you any good cows for sale? If you have, get in touch with Congressman J.D. Beck and list your cows with him. Our congressman is cooperating with the Farmer-Banker movement in supplying cows to the farmers of the south, and shipped a carload a few days ago. All cows must be exactly as represented, must be good cows, and tuberculin tested. Good cows are selling from $65 to $100. If you have any surplus cows that you want to sell, get in touch with Mr. Beck.

Last Friday evening about 7:30 the barn on the Ross Bankus farm near Readstown caught fire from an unknown cause and was completely destroyed. W.C. Phillips was renting the Bankus farm, and the fire was discovered in time to save his team, but he lost a quantity of grain, chickens and some machinery. It is a heavy loss for him as he carried no insurance.

The October session of the Circuit Court for Vernon county convenes at the Court House next Monday, October 23. The calendar is unusually long one, composed of sixteen criminal issues, 15 issues of fact for court, and 28 jury cases….

Friday the 13th was indeed an unlucky day for Wm. McCullough of Ross, about 11:30 a.m. sparks from the chimney set fire to the shingle roof of his house. The fire was first see [sic] from the Hobert Groves farm and all that neighbors could do in saving household goods and keeping the fire from spreading to other buildings was done. A part of the contents of the first floor and cellar were saved.

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 16, 1947

75 years ago

Work on Leonard Enerson’s new “Little Chicago” restaurant is getting nicely under way, and Leonard announces in this issue that he expects to again be able to open to the eating public in the early part of December. The new structure will be of brick and tile construction, and Leonard will occupy the front half and rent the back half for storage.

Residents of the City of Viroqua can now breathe easier on the score of adequate fire protection, for the new and beautiful and efficient American – La France fire engine is in its berth alongside the old veteran which has served us since 1920. The new fire truck was purchased at a cost of approximately $10,500. The order for it was placed over a year and a half ago.

The people of Viroqua have declared themselves to be church people. The preliminary tabulation of the united religious census which was recently completed shows that 65% of the population of the city is affiliated with some church. Another 19% stated that they have a definite church preference. Only 3% indicated that they have no preference for any church. About 82% of the population was reached in the house to house visitation.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Oct. 19, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua Lions Club will celebrate their 25th anniversary this year with a banquet at the VFW Club, Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6:15.

Walter Buros, Rt 2 Viroqua, has been appointed by Governor Patrick Lucey to a position on the Mississippi River Valley Planning Commission. The group is a governmental planning and coordinating organization devoted to progress in the area.

Chuck Dahl, Viroqua, has been appointed to the McGovern-Shriver health policy panel.

The Viola United Methodist Church will hold its Centennial Celebration on Sunday, October 22nd.

Studded tires will be legal on Wis. Roads from November 15 through April 1, stated the state division of motor vehicles.

Snow- too early for most people- fell Sunday afternoon. The October 15th snowfall probably wasn’t a record, but it lasted 45 minutes and was very evident in the air on the ridge.

Obituaries: Elvina Borrison Groves (70) Viola; Gladys Henderson (64) Rising Sun; Morrison Olson (67) Viroqua; Frederick Dyson Jr. (46) Viroqua; Henry Burt (71) Ferryville.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 16, 1997

25 years ago

In 1995, the last time the Viroqua Blackhawks celebrated homecoming with Black River Falls, the Tigers won 26-6 in a torrential downpour. Viroqua avenged the loss on Friday, celebrating their 1997 Homecoming with a 42-21 romp over the Tigers, which moved the Blackhawks (5-1 conference, 5-2 overall) within one game of their first ever Coulee Conference title.

October is Fire Prevention Month. A huge shout-out and salute from our local businesses to our area firefighters in Viroqua, Stoddard, Wheatland, Readstown, De Soto and Genoa/Harmony!

The Viroqua Lions celebrated their 50th anniversary on Oct. 8 at Nate’s Supper Club. Two charter members, Carlyle Ellefson and Kenneth Hanson, were honored and presented with handmade oak clocks. Seventy-five members and guests attended the banquet. The Viroqua Lionettes helped host the event.

The De Soto Pirates, coming off difficult conference losses, presented a large homecoming crowd with an outstanding contest, rallying past the Cashton Eagles 28-26.

Blackhawks’ cross country senior Ben Treptow and junior Kijah Hanson cruised to victories at their home invitational. Treptow took the boys title with a time of 17:46 and Hanson won the girls crown running 17:42. Both runners won their respective races by 20 seconds.

George Nettum was honored Monday, Oct. 13, at the 75th annual meeting of the Northern Wisconsin Cooperative Tobacco Pool. Viroqua’s General Manager, George Nettum, was recognized for his 40 years of dedicated service to the Tobacco Pool

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 18, 2012

10 years ago

When nearly 500 participates descended on the Kickapoo Reserve Dam Challenge Triathlon, many friends and family cheered them on as they canoed, biked and ran through the Reserve. The fan support begins early in the morning as the people gather on the bridge along the Kickapoo River to cheer on the paddlers. The support continues all day until the last runners descends from the hilly race course and is cheered on to the finish line. This year was the 10th anniversary of the event.

The Viroqua girls’ cross-country team, for the third straight year, won the Coulee Conference Championship at Ettrick last Thursday. Team members Katie Montgomery, Samantha Dach, Josie Wiltrout, Jennifer Brendel, Nicole Nundahl, Ginny Young, Baily Hill, Katie Fitzwater, Brianna Abt, Jessica Abt, Joslyn Dearborn, Madelyn Wiltrout, Mackenzie Schneider, Brittany Dobitz and Olivia Amrhein.

Sandon McClurg, son of Seth McClurg, shot a 140-pound, seven-point buck during the Youth Mentor Hunt while hunting with his grandfather, Mike McClurg in Sidie Hollow.

Local Food Day Celebration in Viroqua on Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 3-8 p.m. will have an open house at the Food Enterprise Center at 1201 N. Main St. to celebrate agriculture as a strength of the region. The open house is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. “We are using National Food Day as a way to highlight the amazing efforts already happening in the Driftless Area, and to connect everyone’s efforts under one umbrella event,” said Marissa Workowski, events and marketing coordinator for Just Local Foods.