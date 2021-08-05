Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 10, 1921
100 years ago
One of the largest social gatherings held in this section was pulled off by the ladies aid society of Viroqua Lutheran church last Sunday afternoon on the beautiful spacious lawn of Solfest Solverson’s across from Mason City store in Franklin town. Nearly a thousand people attended and enjoyed the refreshments and visiting….The ladies labored hard providing eats for the occasion and were rewarded by collecting about $175.
The Wisconsin-Minnesota crew of ten men finished their work of rebuilding the company’s distribution system here and left Tuesday, after five months employment. Poles and material for the high line are expected to arrive next week.
Tourists are going through Hillsboro by the hundreds every day and various means they have for camping out and the different outfits which they have is an interesting study. Some cars carry the family dog, cat, parrot and everything they can crowd in, load up and away they go to see the next-to-nature way.
Brookville, August 1 – Here’s for Brookville, Hurrah! We are all rejoicing over the lovely rain. Haying and stacking is almost a thing of the past….A number of Brookville people enjoyed a picnic at Black Bottom Sunday….Sheriff Grosline is in Brookville real often….Vincent Willinson got his car smashed up Sunday. Sone tough luck; seems to be a common thing.
Victory, August 1 – Fishermen from all over the country are coming to the Father of Waters to fish these days….Three cars of gypsies passed through town last Saturday.
Get your Bear Brand overalls and jackets at Surenson & Thompson.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 8, 1946
75 years ago
The old game of horseshoe pitching has taken on new life in the city this summer, and every night during the week local enthusiasts of the sport may be seen engaged in a game of horse-shoe in the vacant lot located just west of the Broadcaster building on Jefferson Street. Credit may be given to Clarence (Speech) Hanson, member of our city police force and fire-truck driver, for preparing the court and having lights installed for after dark.
The Centennial Committee is offering three prizes of ten, five, and two and one-half dollars to the winners of the Whiskers contest in the following categories: the beard you would most dislike to meet in a dark alley, the beard with the most feminine appeal, and the beard most likely to contract mange.
On July 31, H. E. Rogers, outstanding among the businessmen of Viroqua for over half a century, retired from business, selling the stock and fixtures of his dry-goods and ladies’ ready-to-wear store to a firm by the name of Jergons. Mr. Rogers, who had been successfully engaged in merchandising in Viroqua for a period of fifty-three years, was dean of the Viroqua merchants in point of service. Few men in this city have been credited with such a long record in a continuous line of business.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
July 29, 1971
50 years ago
(The Vernon County Museum has only portions of this Broadcaster issue.)
Dale Pedersen expects his new 61-unit mobile home court to be ready for occupancy by August 15. Last week workmen were laying sewer in the 15.42 acre property south of Viroqua.
Viroqua High’s class of 1921 held their first reunion, their 50th anniversary, July 10 with 26 of the 46 members attending.
Deaths: Minnie Turner (92) of Viroqua, her husband Arthur preceded her in death.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 8, 1996
25 years ago
Viroqua’s Bob Hirsch will be returning to perform in the 11th annual Great River Jazz Fest in La Crosse this weekend. The VHS graduate and Viroqua native who now lives in California is the pianist with the Mid-Coast Reunion Band. Hirsch will be among the more than 100 jazz musicians converging in La Crosse this weekend for the Jazz Fest.
De Soto Lutheran Church will be holding its Centennial Celebration on Aug. 17 and 18. The Sunday worship service will be held by Pastor Kimberly Riebe with Bishop April Larson as guest speaker. At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday there will be fellowship at the De Soto Community Center.
Gov. Tommy Thompson presented a ceremonial check for $100,000 to Coon Valley Village President Gary Ekern, representing the State of Wisconsin’s contribution toward helping the village of Coon Valley assist Chaseburg Manufacturing with plans to expand its facilities. The Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) check was presented during a ceremony at the new plant.
Armed with the international language of music, five area teenagers recently toured seven countries of Europe as a part of the Wisconsin Ambassadors of Music program. Sixteen-year-old Tana Kerska and Katrina Purdue of Viroqua High School joined 217 other students on a two-week tour of Europe. Eric Evenstad of Westby, Becky Lukeson of Cashton and Patty Nedler of Viola also participated in the musical journey across the Atlantic.
Three area athletes earn all-state honors in baseball. Scott Peterson of Viroqua, Brad Sternke of Westby and Vince Trussoni of De Soto received honorable mention on the 1996 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches all-state team. Peterson, a senior, was selected to the team as an infielder. He led the Blackhawks in hitting with a .382 average as well as home runs (6) and RBIs (20). Sternke, a junior outfielder for the Norsemen, was a leader for his team batting .360 with 4 homers. Selected as a utility player, Trussoni played a pivotal role for the Pirates, who were co-champs of the Ridge and Valley Conference and reached regional finals of the WIAA playoffs.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 4, 2011
10 years ago
Laura Hornby was crowned Vernon County’s 2011-12 Fairest of the Fair, at the Vernon County Fair’s 2011-12 Ferris Wheel Breakfast.
In a span of three days the Chaseburg Coon Valley Blues Baseball team rallied from a loss at Marshfield to win the Mississippi Valley League Championship.
Viroqua pilot Dwain Munyon has been awarded the Federal Aviation Administration’s Master Pilot Award for being a 50-year pilot.
Nordic Creamery will celebrate its grand opening with an open house for the public.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff