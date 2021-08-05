Pages from the Past

Victory, August 1 – Fishermen from all over the country are coming to the Father of Waters to fish these days….Three cars of gypsies passed through town last Saturday.

Get your Bear Brand overalls and jackets at Surenson & Thompson.

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 8, 1946

75 years ago

The old game of horseshoe pitching has taken on new life in the city this summer, and every night during the week local enthusiasts of the sport may be seen engaged in a game of horse-shoe in the vacant lot located just west of the Broadcaster building on Jefferson Street. Credit may be given to Clarence (Speech) Hanson, member of our city police force and fire-truck driver, for preparing the court and having lights installed for after dark.

The Centennial Committee is offering three prizes of ten, five, and two and one-half dollars to the winners of the Whiskers contest in the following categories: the beard you would most dislike to meet in a dark alley, the beard with the most feminine appeal, and the beard most likely to contract mange.