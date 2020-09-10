Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 22, 1920
100 years ago
Vernon county people will be gratified to learn that the census figures just made public give Vernon a population of 20,252, an increase of four per cent. Crawford makes a gain of three per cent. It’s population is 16,772. Monroe county, with a population of 26.666, shows a loss of seven per cent.
September 29-29-30, October 1, Races, Aeroplanes, Ball Games, Wonderful Exhibit
You cannot afford to miss this fair. No matter how many Vernon County Fairs you may have attended this one will be the best one you ever saw.
LaCrosse and Viola agricultural exhibitions are on this week, and most beautiful weather they are enjoying. We suspicion the weather man is holding off until next week to do his darndest, as usual.
Shades of Barney Oldfield! Carl Nundahl drove to LaCrosse in his Mitchell car on Saturday in 45 minutes, and five people in the car.
Men’s and boys’ new fall and winter caps, $1.85 and $2.50 at M.J. Felix’.
Max Roman has been improving his hall above Felix’ store. Paint, paper and fine electric fixtures have transformed it into a very attractive place.
Grand opening of Roman’s dance hall above Roman’s store, during fair week, starting Tuesday, Sept. 28. Mock’s 5 piece orchestra of LaCrosse will furnish the music.
Vernon’s tobacco harvest has proceeded rapidly until it is safe to say hardly a plant will remain out by Saturday night….The county acreage is a shade less than 5000, and the average per acre will be close to 1300 pounds or $390, making a total of nearly two million dollars.
The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 13, 1945
75 years ago
The village of DeSoto on the Mississippi River is instituting this week the necessary legal procedure to obtain a free high school for its area. Since the Lansing DeSoto bridge went out with the ice last spring, high school students from DeSoto and surrounding territory who were attending the Lansing schools by bus, were deprived by this bridge loss of these school facilities.
All business places, offices and stores will be closed on Friday noon, September 21st, for the Viroqua day at the Vernon County Fair.
Just 113 years ago, in July, 1832, the only modern war fought on Wisconsin soil was in progress. It was the Black Hawk War, which marked the end of Indian occupation this this state. The Wisconsin legislature recently passed a bill granting $2,500 to the Wisconsin State Historical Society to establish the route of Black Hawk and his band through Wisconsin and to erect markers at suitable points.
The first flower show ever put on in Viola was sponsored by the Mens’ Brotherhood of the Methodist Church Friday and Saturday of last week and proved a much larger success than the most optimistic flower lovers had hoped for.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Sept. 10, 1970
50 years ago
Two area football games will be broadcast Friday this week on WGBM-FM, 102.3, Viroqua. DeSoto at Brookwood is at 1:50 p.m. and Fennimore at Viroqua is at 7:20 p.m. to begin the Blackhawk athletic year.
Only 2,400 voted countywide in the recent election — a remarkably light vote.
Orlen Waldron is scheduled to go on trial for the murder of his wife at 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to Morris Moon, clerk of court. Jim Schipper, District Attorney, reported that Judge Peter Pappas had scheduled a Goodchild-Miranda hearing for Friday at 9:30 a.m. Waldron entered a plea of not guilty by reason of temporary insanity in August and has been held on $25,000 bond.
Mrs. Dena Bank of North Rock Avenue in Viroqua was photographed among her fourteen sunflowers that are now greater than 10 feet each in height, with each flower one foot across in width.
Deaths: Charles Whitney (Pat) Morrison, 77; Edith May (Wolfe) Minshall, 89; Rhodena (Thompson) Vaaler, 55; Glenn P. Nordstrom, 54.
Vernon County’s 114th annual fair days are September 17 through 20. Children get free admission on Friday, the 18th. Harness racing is Saturday and Sunday featuring fast horses from Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. The 14th annual steer show and sale starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 19th.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Sept. 14, 1995
25 years ago
The Viroqua City Council voted 6-3 to change the zoning ordinance which would allow The Phoenix Corporation to operate in the former elementary school building on East Court Street. The next step was for the corporation to apply for a conditional use license under the new ordinance. The license had to be approved by the city council. The corporation had not officially purchased the building since the sale was contingent on council approval to operate in the building. It was not expected that any council member would change his/her vote from the zoning ordinance so a vote of 6-3 for the use license was expected.
Representatives of The Phoenix Corporation held a public meeting at the Common Ground Café to answer questions from local residents. The two people who will run the business both denied any affiliations with any other group with Phoenix in its title.
The organ that played in the Temple Theatre from 1922 to 1938 was returned to the theater. The organ resided in the Coon Valley Lutheran Church from 1938 on. When it became known that the church was going to replace the organ with a new organ, the Associates to Restore the Temple Theatre (ARTT) arranged for its return to the theatre. Due to a generous $3,000 donation by famed Chicago theater preservationist and organ restoration expert, L. Curt Mangel, the organ will be restored to its original state. Mangel also donated his expertise in organ restoration to the project.
The Vernon County Aging Unit held its annual Outstanding Senior Banquet. Richard Gabrielson of Coon Valley was named 1995 Outstanding Senior. Gabrielson taught fifth and sixth grades and served as a principal until his retirement in 1972.
The De Soto Public Library held its annual open house and book sale which was highly successful.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Sept. 16, 2010
10 years ago
For the last nine years the Chaseburg American Legion has held a flag retirement ceremony on Sept. 11 — no matter the day of the week — as a reminder of the terrorist attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001.
Vernon County natives Kevin and Patsy Alderson paired their talents to create a full-color, 44-page book about Vernon County’s round barn history, with Kevin as the author and Patsy as the artist.
The Collin L. Garvalia family of Genoa was recently honored at the 2010 Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 10 for their Century Farm.
Johannah S. Rudy was the 200th baby to be delivered by water-birth in Viroqua.
The Westby/Viroqua girls golf team’s McKenzi Snustead was a co-medalist at a Coulee Conference golf match at Walnut Grove, Tuesday Sept. 7.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
