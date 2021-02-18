Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 23, 1921

100 years ago

Will Devlin has closed his restaurant and disposed of most of the stock and fixtures to Keegan & Helgeson. It is rumored that a Richland Center party will occupy the same with a shoe store.

Chairman Spellum was up from Coon Valley, Friday, and met with the committee on public property, who let the contract for the painting and decorating of the interior of the Court House. The job was awarded to a LaCrosse party at $2,000. The old Court House is going to look very respectable after all the betterments planned by the committee are carried out.

IMMORAL DANCES BARRED

Notice is hereby given that the shimmy and other immoral dances will not be permitted in any dance hall, restaurant or public place in the city of Viroqua. This is in accordance with the state wide move to abolish these objectional [sic]dances. CITY COUNCIL.

Mike Hanson and John Gorsline were in from Liberty Pole Thursday to deliver their ten-acre crop of tobacco. They sold early to Dickenson & Carter at the fancy price of 42½ and 15 cents. Their crop brought them the neat sum of $6920.41.