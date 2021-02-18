Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 23, 1921
100 years ago
Will Devlin has closed his restaurant and disposed of most of the stock and fixtures to Keegan & Helgeson. It is rumored that a Richland Center party will occupy the same with a shoe store.
Chairman Spellum was up from Coon Valley, Friday, and met with the committee on public property, who let the contract for the painting and decorating of the interior of the Court House. The job was awarded to a LaCrosse party at $2,000. The old Court House is going to look very respectable after all the betterments planned by the committee are carried out.
IMMORAL DANCES BARRED
Notice is hereby given that the shimmy and other immoral dances will not be permitted in any dance hall, restaurant or public place in the city of Viroqua. This is in accordance with the state wide move to abolish these objectional [sic]dances. CITY COUNCIL.
Mike Hanson and John Gorsline were in from Liberty Pole Thursday to deliver their ten-acre crop of tobacco. They sold early to Dickenson & Carter at the fancy price of 42½ and 15 cents. Their crop brought them the neat sum of $6920.41.
The Blue River Informer suspended publication with its last issue last week. The publisher, J.E. Rockhill, transfers his equipment and effort to LaFarge, where it will augment the outfit in the Enterprise of that village, which he will continue.
Butcher Chris Sather caught his hand in a meat grinding machine Monday morning with the result that two fingers were badly chewed. Luckily, amputation was not found necessary.
Feb. 21, 1946
75 years ago
The annual ski tournament will be held this year at Seas Branch, next Sunday, Feb. 24, at 1:30 pm. Exhibition riders will be present from Madison to give the crowd added thrills for the day, and riders are slated to appear from Rushford, Rockford, New Glarus and Galesville, besides local champions of the Norseman art. In the event of mild weather, enough snow will be hauled to the slide so that the meet will be held without fail.
A war bride from Paisley, Scotland, the first British bride to arrive in this section, joined her husband, Palmer Holtet of Dell vicinity in Vernon County. The mother and child arrived in New York on the liner Queen Mary, with 1,665 other war brides. Two brides from foreign lands are now residents hereabouts. Kenneth Schulz, with the 32nd division in Australia, married a bride there. They now live in Viroqua.
Feb. 18, 1971
50 years ago
Westby hosts the district basketball tournament next weekend Feb. 26 & 27. In the 7 p.m. opener Friday, Feb 26, Westby meets Viroqua, and in the late game it’s Bangor vs Cashton.
Mike Strangstalien, Westby FFA member was one of four in the state honored at the State Guernsey Breeders convention held in Viroqua, Feb 13. He received the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders Award for his achievements with his herd of Guernsey cattle.
World War I Veterans and Auxiliary held their meeting at the Viroqua Club rooms. The meeting was conducted by the Sr. vice president Celia Forde
$12 million is the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce’s estimate of Vernon income taxes to pay for the proposed federal budget of $229 billion. They also figure this will be about a quarter of one per cent of the state’s total.
Among other things last week, the Vernon County Supervisors took brief exception to the new social services advisory committee. Their apparent thinking was that there is enough federal-state control now and that the existing “welfare committee” was doing a good enough job.
Obituaries: Harold S Mills, 58, Viroqua Maynard Hanson 54, Westby
Feb. 22, 1996
25 years ago
The Kickapoo Reserve Board took a step away from the past at the monthly meeting Thursday, February 15. After listening to the Private Land Owners of Wisconsin (PLOW) speak of conspiracy and lawsuits, the board voted unanimously to focus its attention on developing the La Farge Dam Site into a reserve.
Work slated on Highway 14…Concrete repairs have been approved for a 2.12 mile stretch of US Highway 14/61 between Coon Valley and Westby. Governor Tommy Thompson signed a $224,000 contract for the work. …The Wisconsin Department of Transportation held an open house detailing plans to widen the shoulders along U.S. Highway 14 between Readstown and Viroqua in 1998.
The Viroqua High School math team took first place at the 14th annual UW-Center Richland High School Mathematics Competition February 7th. Members of the winning Viroqua team who won the first place trophy are: Gabe Krambs, Brynn Hanson, Matt Call, Nicole Kellicut, Tara Schnaible, Katrina Purdue, Carrie Keenan, Erik Solverson, and Pat Wanzak. Julie Eckelberg coached the winning team.
Vernon Manor resident Nellie Nemec exchanged pleasantries with Viroqua elementary student Linsi Hagen when her class visited the home February 14th. Viroqua first and third graders entertained Vernon Manor residents with a special musical program on Valentine’s Day.
Nic Gilbertson, the son of Judy and Gary Gilbertson of Viroqua was the winner of the Vernon County American Legion Oratorical Contest. He is recognized by Frank Mathison, 7th District Historian, Roger Mathison, 7th District Commander and his father, Gary, the Vernon County American Legion 3rd vice commander.
On March 2nd, the Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 will host the annual Vernon County Legion Banquet. The post will also be celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Feb. 24, 2011
10 years ago
An architect firm has been hired for phase one of the Viroqua Public Library Cultural and Wellness Center construction project.
Hosting the Coulee Conference meet, the Viroqua area gymnastics team placed third in the tournament on Friday with 128.5 points.
The La Farge Lions Club held its annual Appreciation Dinner at Rockton. La Farge Lions President Brad Steinmetz presented the Business Appreciation award to Nuzum’s Lumber of La Farge for its participation in and generous support of numerous community events and projects over the years.
The second annual Bald Eagle Watching Day will be held at Ferryville Community Center. This program is sponsored by the Ferryville Tourism Council and Friends of Pool 9.
Patricia Fanta, daughter of Ed and Pam Fanta, Viroqua, has been selected as the Vernon County Wisconsin 4-H Key Award Winner for 2010.
Bill Marohl was named 4-H Volunteer of the Year. Joanne Hornby was presented the 50th Year Leader Award at the banquet.
