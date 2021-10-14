Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 19, 1921

100 years ago

Martin Fortney has sold his store and dwelling house at Liberty Pole to Ole Forde and Olaus Gunderson of West Prairie, Wis. Mr. Forde is an energetic farmer while Mr. Gunderson has had business experience in the west. They should make things hum at the Pole.

Our friend, W. C. Miller of Springville recently shipped a pair of calves to his children in Archer, Iowa. He placed a valuation of $25.00 upon them – and the transportation charges on them amounted to $29.30. This is just about the most concrete example of highway robbery that has ever come to our attention.

Our linotype operator, Mrs. Louis Sime, is confined to her home with a severe cold, so the work is going somewhat lame and crippled. This is the fifth consecutive Wednesday that either illness or machine breakage has interfered with us.

The new driveway at the court house park is completed and will soon be opened for use, making a substantial improvement there that is very noticeable.

A crowd of at least 3000 fans gathered at Soldiers grove last Sunday to witness the deciding game of the season between Viola and Richland Center. Big Bean once more proved his supremacy as a pitcher, leading the Viola team to victory and ownership of the coveted pennant by a 2 to 0 score.

Fred Myers of Hillsboro was burned to the extent that death followed on Saturday. In building a fire in the morning he poured kerosene on live cols. The flames entering the container and it exploded, burning his body so severely that death soon followed.

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 17, 1946

75 years ago

An x-ray unit which takes large 14 x 17 films will determine whether tuberculosis infections are present in the lungs of Viroqua residents on Thursday, October 17. This clinic is part of a 3-week project in western Wisconsin to discover as many tuberculosis cases as possible.

Meat was apparently on its way back to the dinner tables as OPA, carrying out President Truman’s orders, officially ended price controls on livestock and all meat products. It has been predicted, however, that it will be from 60 to 90 days before meat will be fully available and most people agree that prices will soar from 5 to 15 cents per pound, depending on the cut.

“Trailer City” is the term being applied by many to the group of trailer houses located on north Rock Avenue, in Viroqua’s first ward, which will soon be ready for occupancy. The trailer houses, supplied by the government, were all moved here several weeks ago, and have since been painted inside and out, provided with an oil heater, ice box, bed, studio couch, sink, cupboard and closet. Each trailer is 7 by 23 feet, with the floors completely covered with linoleum. Most of the houses have cooking units. The utility building is made of cement blocks and will provide toilet, bath and laundry facilities for the ten families who will occupy the trailers. With the acute housing shortage in Viroqua, around 50 individuals made application for the units last spring. Most of the applicants were veterans.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Oct. 14, 1971

50 years ago

The new $38,000 Harmony Town Hall open house is Sunday, October 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. with free coffee, cookies and sandwiches. It has a three-door garage four miles west of Newton. It is expected to hold elections there.

Deaths: Minnie (Lamprich) Wrobel, 70; John H. Yttri, 84; Raymond W. Wrobel, 71; Oscar Buros, 95; Cora (Galstad) Bergh, 78; Fred S. Rhodes, 76.

What started as a local project ballooned into John Otis’ decision to photograph all the churches in Wisconsin. To date he has photographed 4,593 churches and he is now engaged in adding the history of each church to its photograph. All materials he collects will be donated to the Wisconsin State Historical Society.

Westby has two new Eagle Scouts: Mike Fremstad and Mike Anderson. They are the sons of the Alden Fremstads and the Arnold Andersons.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 17, 1996

25 years ago

Wisconsin State Sen. Brian Rude was presented with Vietnam Veterans of America’s 1996 Legislator of the Year award by Marv Freedman, executive director of the VVA Wisconsin State Council.

The Viroqua Blackhawks clinched a playoff berth in postseason play with a 42-14 win over the West Salem Panthers Friday.

Blaze damages Westby Church. A fire in the kitchen of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby on Sunday afternoon severely damaged the kitchen, the food pantry and a daycare classroom.

Gabe Krambs placed fifth at the Future Business Leaders of America National Competition held in Washington, D.C. on July 8-11. He participated in Business Math against 125 other students from the United States and around the world. Gabe is a junior at Viroqua High School and the son of Robert and Peggy Krambs of Viroqua.

Dr. James DeLine, a doctor at Vernon Memorial Hospital, has been named the Physician Citizen of the Year by the State Medical Society of Wisconsin. DeLine was presented with his award at a community potluck dinner on Sept. 20. In addition to having the president of the State Medical Society, who presented the award attend the ceremony, Dr.DeLine’s parents, wife, children and more than 100 members of the community turned out to honor the doctor.

The Fana Church Choir from Bergen, Norway, will perform a special concert this Friday at the County Coon Prairie Lutheran Church just outside Westby, at 8 p.m. Selections will include songs in both Norwegian and English. A lunch will be served after the concert.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 13, 2011

10 years ago

A citizens committee is working with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department to raise $20,000 to bring a K-9 unit to the county.

Hawks win Homecoming, 56-30 over BRF!

Eleanor K. and Roger L. Zogg of Viroqua were honored at the 2011 Wisconsin State Fair for their Century Farm.

Save Copper Creek launched a fundraising appeal in July in order to receive a $5,000 challenge grant. Donations received by the organization were matched dollar for dollar up to $5,000.

The Viroqua Empty Bowls Project will celebrate its fifth year of helping fight against hunger with its annual soup supper on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

