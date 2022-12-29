Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 27, 1922

100 years ago

How sorrowful it seems, at the Christmas season to report that we have some in our midst so lacking in sense of decency as to steal from the Community Christmas Tree. Our businessmen and citizens donated money and time to procure and decorate the tree. It has been illuminated each evening – a sight of rare beauty to all in and entering our Main street, yet each day electrical fittings and decorations are being stolen from it.

The Christmas season brought one of the most welcome spells of weather to this section that could possibly be imagined – case weather. The spell of case was very general, covering all of this part of the state but the temperature was too low for perfect case.

David Smith was in from town of Stark….and informed us that the cars of Attorney A.F. Drew of LaFarge and a Mr. Hollien of Steuben came together in front to his house. Neither car could get clear out of the slippery ruts, and both sustained minor damages. This is treacherous weather for automobiling. It is certainly exasperating how the front wheel of a car will defy a driver’s best efforts to get them out of a shallow slippery rut.

Readstown – December 21 – Our merchants report the greatest Christmas trade that they have ever had and receipts at the local postoffice indicate that more Christmas presents were sent out than ever before, sales of stamps running to more than double any previous season.

A big picture costs us a lot of money, but given to you as a great special at regular admission price. See SHERLOCK HOLMES Monday and Tuesday at the Temple.

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 25, 1947

75 years ago

With New Year’s Eve just a few days away, the Temple Theatre has been the scene of much activity the past week getting all the arrangements made for the Gala New Year’s Eve show that they have planned. A celebration such as the community has not seen for many a day is in store – hats, horns, serpentine, balloons and surprises are all waiting for the big night. A swell screen program will be shown featuring “The Merry Monahans.” With the show will also be a countdown of the clock and, at midnight, the singing of Auld Lang Syne.

The proposed size of the newly authorized Wildcat Mountain State Park in Vernon County has been reduced because of protests from land owners and farmers of the area. The state superintendent of forest and parks reported that “we want to be in the park business there next summer.” Money in excess of the amount necessary to purchase land is to be used for the construction of roads and trails, cabins, shelter houses and other facilities.

The weatherman has surely been throwing everything in the book at us and keeps it right up. The rain and snow of Sunday surely raised hob with county roads and city streets and sidewalks – and it snows and snows. Lots of winter so early in the season, with a short-lived below-zero spell (the second one) thrown in for good measure. Road conditions have produced a number of auto crashes throughout the whole territory.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Dec. 28, 1972

50 years ago

Eighteen young ladies will be competing for the title of “Fairest of the Fairs” at the 1973 convention of the Wisconsin Association of Fairs at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, January 9-11. Among the contestants will be Mary Vangen representing the Vernon County Fair.

VHS Blackhawks unceremoniously dumped River Valley Thursday night last week 35-14, allowing one pin, two decisions and a draw to go to the visitors.

Westby merchants announced this week the TV set winners. Art Dahlen, Westby, won the colored TV set offered by the Westby Promoting Businessmen. … And Charles Kramer, La Crosse, won the Explorer Scouts’ TV set prize.

A & P Weo- Full Shank Half Ham 65 cents Lb., Idaho Potatoes 10 Lb. Bag 99 cents

Obituaries: Mrs. Joseph (Myrtle) Hovde (75); Alfred Jason Hornby (77) Township of Franklin; Harvey Holmes (73) Viola.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster

Dec. 25, 1997

25 years ago

The Thread of Life Puppet Company of Westby was one of 25 community groups involved in events celebrating the Wisconsin Sesquicentennial selected to receive a recognition certificate on Dec. 12 from Gov. Tommy Thompson. Thread of Life is using its $9,359 grant to produce an original show about the life and exploits of Old Abe, the famous bald eagle who inspired Wisconsin troops during the Civil War.

Viroqua journeyed to the far northern reaches of the Coulee Conference and defeated the Arcadia Raiders 48-19 Friday night.

Last Tuesday, the Blackhawks hosted the De Soto-Seneca Pirates in a non-conference match up, with the Hawks collecting a 51-22 win.

Viroqua Middle School’s Division I Heroic Proportions Team: Ahna Gilbertson, Alex Essenburg, Emily Krambs, Jacinda Ross and Gillian Vig competed at the State Odyssey of the Mind competition in Stevens Point on Saturday. Deb Essenburg coached the team to second-place in the field of 17 teams who qualified for state competition.

Dorothy Krause of Westby will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Jan. 3, 1998 from 1-4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Viroqua.

Ad specials at Jubilee in Viroqua this week include: ground beef-98 cents lb. (4 lb. avg.); 2 liter 7-up 59 cents; Elm Grove Dip or Sour Cream 16 oz. 79 cents; assorted muffins 6/$1.19; Deli Ham $2.29/2 lb.; Snow White Button Mushrooms-8 oz. 69 cents; Swiss Valley Eggnog-1 qt. 99 cents; Bernatellos Pizza 5/$10.00 (15-17 oz.)

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 27, 2012

10 years ago

News unavailable at press time.