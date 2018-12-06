The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 4, 1918
100 years ago
December.
Last month in 1918—the historic war year.
The sleighing is being enjoyed.
Mitchell D. Brown has sold his stock of merchandise in the village of Avalanche to Jos. Parker of this city. Mr. Brown has been in business little more than a year. He will hark back to his first love, the soil.
In compliance with war regulations the Hillsboro brewery will cease making beer on December 1st, and its machinery will remain idle until after the army is demobilized. The supply of beer on hand, however, will last for some time.—Sentry.
Parties from West Prairie well the Censor that they have heard and seen as they pass the areoplanes [sic] that carry the mails between LaCrosse and Chicago.
The ban on Christmas buying is raised, and government officials advocate old-time holidays—without extravagance.
Viroqua flouring mills are the busiest place in three states. Gristing is brought here from one to thirty miles in all directions.
Trappers are reaping a harvest this season on account of the high prices of all kinds of furs. Fur bearing animals are plenty this season and the fur generally good.
Very little tobacco has been delivered to our houses. Buyer Gary shipped four car loads from Westby.
Dec. 2, 1943
Dec. 2, 1943
75 years ago
“With four of our sons now in uniform doing their jobs on the fighting front, we can’t sit around a-mopin’ and feelin’ sorry for ourselves” is the way Mrs. Emil Simonson of Viroqua summed up the efforts of the five remaining members of the family to wrestle a record amount of feed out of their 80-acre share-rented farm in Vernon County this year in cooperation with the Farm Security Administrations Food for Victory program.
Monday was the 89h birthday anniversary of Judge C. W. Graves of this city, dean of lawyers in this area, both in point of age and length of service in the profession of law. Judge Graves was admitted to the bar by Romanzo Bunn at Sparta in 1876, where he practiced for three years before coming to Viroqua. Arriving here in 1879, he formed a partnership with Atty. C. M. Butt, which continued until 1894. At this period he was appointed Vernon County Judge by Gov. Peck to fill the unexpired term of Judge O. B. Wyman, who had been elected circuit Judge. As a criminal lawyer, Judge Graves was prominent and has ever enjoyed high standing among the leading representatives of the legal profession in southwestern Wisconsin. He was instrumental in securing for the city of Viroqua its fine public library, which was a gift from Andrew Carnegie. He was one of the three appointees of President Cleveland in 1888 to examine and report upon the last completed section of the Northern Pacific railroad. An earnest, dignified manner, a thorough grasp of the law and the ability to accurately apply the principles of just law were factors in his effectiveness as an advocate. Judge Graves’ record of 65 years in continuous practice of law is probably not equaled in the state. He retired from active practice only two years ago.
On Friday two Viroqua pioneer women will celebrate birthday anniversaries. On this day Mrs. Sarah Davis who resides with her son, Otto E. Davis, on Terhune Street will be 94; and Mrs. Carrie Henry, Washington Ave., will have reached 90. Mrs. Davis is nearly as old as Viroqua and has watched it grow from a wilderness to a flourishing city. Three other Viroqua women have also passed their 90th birthdays. Mrs. Lucy Grubb is 97, Mrs. Pauline Fridell, 93, and Mrs. Sarah Marker is past 90. All five are active and enjoying good health.
Dec. 5, 1968
Dec. 5, 1968
50 years ago
Hong Kong influenza vaccine is now available in local doctor’s offices, Dr. R. A. Starr advised this week. Physicians now have the vaccine to fight the flu that is spreading across the nation. The elderly or the ill should especially get the vaccine, Doctor Starr added.
The Viroqua Telephone Co. is planning an expansion of its services and facilities, Phil Bigley, reported last week. They plan one-party lines to all Viroqua Telephone subscribers, and direct long distance dialing.
Deaths: Agnes (Roiland) Dummer, 74; Eva (Larson) Bolstad, 65; Theodore Gustason, 74; Oscar Olson, 69; Christopher Forde, 88; Frank Harris, 70; Millie (Erickson) Nundahl, 76; Alf Lium, 69; Gilda Sheldon, 76.
The Cashton choir of Trinity Lutheran Church will present a Christmas cantata “Born a King” at the Dell United Methodist Church, Wednesday, December 11, at 8:15 p.m., reports Rev. Edward Johnson.
Viroqua will send 17 FFA boys to Chicago and the International Livestock Exposition Saturday. They’ll go on the train Saturday morning with boys from six other area schools: Westby, Cashton, De Soto, La Farge, Kickapoo and Sparta. Gene Schroeder, FFA advisor and vocational agriculture teacher, will accompany the group with Urs Buschor who will help chaperone.
Dec. 9, 1993
Dec. 9, 1993
25 years ago
Jack Deters of Route 1 Viroqua was elected to the Viroqua Area Schools Board. He was one of four applicants who interviewed to fill the vacancy that had opened up with the resignation of Janet Haugen. Deters will serve in the position until the April election when he can run to fill the two-year unexpired term.
A group of about 20 farmers who were mostly from the Chaseburg and Genoa areas attended the recent county highway commission meeting. They were there to protest the placement of 6-inch yellow field posts on their land. Highway Commissioner William Stahl said that the county put up the posts to let local landowners where the right-of-way was located. The landowners complained about numerous things including the loss of right-of-way land which they had always farmed.
Even with the reduced city tax levy, city residents will still get a small increase in their property taxes for next year. The slight increase was due to a reduced state lottery credit.
James Morgan of Soldiers Grove was appointed to the Third Congressional District Service Academy Commission under Congressman Steve Gunderson. The 20 members of the commission were charged with interviewing and selecting candidates for the service academies.
Ryan Beck of Viroqua will be one of more than 500 musicians who will be heard and seen on radio and television broadcasts as part of the St. Olaf College Christmas Festival. This event was hailed as one of the 10 Christmas events not to be missed.
A Vernon County deer hunter has admitted that he killed two dogs belonging to the Bradtke family while out hunting. The case was turned over to the District Attorney to determine if criminal charges will be handed down. The family was pushing for a criminal prosecution.
Hillsboro Lake was designated as a priority watershed project. With the financial help of the DNR, the watershed project can make use of new technology so the watershed will be improved for the long term.
Dec. 4, 2008
Dec. 4, 2008
10 years ago
Engineer Marc Bourgault said this week that the company he is working for, Petry Trust of Rockford, Ill., is doing a preliminary investigation into possibly locating a 1,000-plus animal unit dairy in Vernon County.
Chaseburg native John Carson served as the national field director for President-elect Barak Obama’s campaign.
The former Super 8 on the north side of Viroqua received a new sign on Nov. 25. John Iverson, owner of the hotel, said the name change to Vernon Inn and Suites was official Dec. 1.
The Viroqua City Council voted down a proposal by Alderman Marc Polsean to raise the council members’ pay by $100 a month. The measure failed on a 5-4 vote.
The traditional nine-day gun deer hunt registered a preliminary tally of 133, 828 deer statewide on opening weekend, a 22 percent decrease from 2007.
