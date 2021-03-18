Pages from the Past

UTICA – Heald Hollow, March 19 – Quite a number of people delivered tobacco to the American Tobacco Company at Ferryville and DeSoto last week.

WHEATLAND – Central, March 19 – Mrs. West has purchased an incubator and will soon be busy with little chicks.

Bulk oat meal at 4c a pound at Roman’s Grocery.

The Vernon County Censor

March 21, 1946

75 years ago

Although a few of the true sons of Erin displayed a shamrock, green necktie or some other symbol of the day, St. Patrick’s Day in Viroqua last Sunday was a tame affair indeed, and could hardly be termed a celebration in any sense of the word. One important factor which probably tended to curb any demonstrations or widespread feeling for the auld sod is the notable absence of many Irish in this immediate community. Anyway, it was far different from the 17 of May, the date on which Norway gained her independence.