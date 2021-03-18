Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
March 23, 1921
100 years ago
Fire caught between the ceiling and floor around the stove pipe from the stove in the insurance office of Smith & Slack at the Star Theatre Building, Tuesday noon. It had a promising start when discovered, but was put out in short order by the chemical department of the truck….The chemical worked perfectly and its use prevented a water damage which would have far outweighed the little damage done by the fire.
Work on Viroqua’s sewer system has been resumed. The ditcher is working on Washington avenue, and Contractor Connolly, disposal station man, arrived today.
S.J. Sauer is having his warehouse moved from the Masonic lot to the W.R. Aikin lot just behind his hardware stbre [sic] for store room.
Viroqua city is in the market for the purchase of a tractor for street work, and different tractor salesmen have been demonstrating the virtues of their machines the past few days, pulling the heavy three-section drug. Our streets are much improved in consequence.
Viroqua fire engine was put to a novel use Friday – that of cleaning the boilers at the Wisconsin-Minnesota light plant. The heavy pressure generated by the machine is ideal for this kind of work. For the first time the uncollapsible suction hose was used, and it proved highly successful.
UTICA – Heald Hollow, March 19 – Quite a number of people delivered tobacco to the American Tobacco Company at Ferryville and DeSoto last week.
WHEATLAND – Central, March 19 – Mrs. West has purchased an incubator and will soon be busy with little chicks.
Bulk oat meal at 4c a pound at Roman’s Grocery.
The Vernon County Censor
March 21, 1946
75 years ago
Although a few of the true sons of Erin displayed a shamrock, green necktie or some other symbol of the day, St. Patrick’s Day in Viroqua last Sunday was a tame affair indeed, and could hardly be termed a celebration in any sense of the word. One important factor which probably tended to curb any demonstrations or widespread feeling for the auld sod is the notable absence of many Irish in this immediate community. Anyway, it was far different from the 17 of May, the date on which Norway gained her independence.
The Viroqua Rod and Gun Club has announced this week a renewal of one of the delightful events which the organization held before the war, the annual fish fry. C. J. Kilmer, wise and faithful head of the disciples of Isaac Walton, says that a real treat is in store for those who relish a tasty dish of fried catfish. As an added attraction, “Snort” Larson and his band of Arkansas hillbillies have been engaged to play musical numbers during the course of the evening, the results of which are certain to whet the appetites of the hordes of fish-hungry attendants.
Noel Strand and Clarence Westphal announce their partnership purchase of the City Bakery from Mrs. Charles Joslyn, following the recent death of Charles Joslyn in an automobile accident in Minnesota.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
March 19, 1971
50 years ago
The first Annual Western Wisconsin Orchestra Festival will be held Monday, March 29, in the Viroqua Jr. and Sr. High Schools.
The famous Ink Spots will appear Monday, March 22, at the Westby High gym, sponsored by the Norsemen Youth Club.
The Viroqua Blackhawks basketball team completed the season at 18-6.
The Westby High School Wrestling team finished the season with 9 wins and no losses.
Ohnamond Canary, a 6-year-old Registered Holstein cow bred and owed in Vernon County has recently received recognition as the top producing cow for milk and butterfat for all mature cows in Wisconsin.
Obituaries: E. Paul Honaker, formerly of Liberty Pole; Royall Bennett, formerly of Viroqua; Mrs. Jesse Thorson, (Martha Rondestvdt) 79; Mrs. William Evans (Wanda Schultz) Viroqua; Selmer Felde, 69; Alfred James Kinserdahl; Jeanette Erikson; Mrs. Ida Anderson (Leirmoe).
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 21, 1996
25 years ago
The Westby Norsemen boys basketball team’s first trip to the WIAA Division 3 boys basketball tournament ended in a loss to Ladysmith, 76 – 54.
Viroqua native Don Hagen, a corporate scientist with the Research Laboratory at the 3M Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been selected the recipient of the 1996 Hewlett Packard Award.
Westby High School graduate Bryan Cunningham has been named All-American for his 35-pound weight toss at the NCAA Division 3 National Track and Field Championships, March 8-9.
Elmwood ends Kickapoo’s dream season at state with a loss of 74-54 in their first trip ever to the state boys basketball tournament semi-finals.
Mildred Peterson has become the first patient to undergo small incision, sutureless cataract surgery at Vernon Memorial Hospital, performed by Dr. Paul Kuck with assistance by operating room nurse, Sue Oppert.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 17, 2011
10 years ago
Viroqua Police Chief Mark Rahr is retiring May 31 after 37 years in law enforcement.
The Ho-Chunk Nation was recently honored with an award from the Department of Interior for its efforts in habitat conservation and restoration.
The Viroqua public property committee voted last week to remodel the second floor of city hall to create a work space for an engineer.
Wauwatosa Distinguished Citizen Award Council celebrates its 47th year by naming Carolyn A. Hornby Dressier, a former Viroqua resident as the 2010 Distinguished Citizen of the Year.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff