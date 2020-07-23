Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 4, 1920
100 years ago
After several weeks of arid weather, an all-day soaking rain has descended upon Vernon county as the Censor goes to press. It will be worth half a million dollars to Vernon county farmers.
Late tobacco will reap tremendous value from it, but the early weed has advanced to far….and will be very light….Early potatoes are past help, and between drought and hoppers the crop is nothing to brag of….Pastures were beginning to brown up considerably and the copious rain will be a God send to them.
The fire department was called out Saturday morning to quench a blaze in a pile of rags and egg cases in one of Sam Gross’ warehouses. Damage was not serious. The fire resulted from spontaneous combustion.
Vig & Tuhus have sold to Schroeder Bros. the general store in Stoddard, taking in the deal the former Lindemann brick block in Viola. Consideration about $30,000.
Contractor Mulholland and crew of twenty-five men are commencing to make things hum on the sewer job.... The ditch from the sewage disposal station below the Southeastern round house is now being dug, to connect with the Main street sewer near Broadway. The link on the North Main street hill will then be put in and if possible to secure the materials for the sewage disposal stations, it is possible that the Main street and northern city district can be in operation this winter.
Decker and South Main Streets will be next in order, because they are in line for paving and must have time to settle.
Ladies white silk gloves, 60c quality, sale price 39c per pair. Our 75c quality, sale price 49c per pair. Rogers.
The Vernon County Censor
July 26, 1945
75 years ago
July 23rd, one of the warmest days this year, was the biggest day at the local pool; 305 swimmers were present, enjoying the delightful facilities of the city’s picturesque hot day paradise. In one month’s time over 3,000 have sampled the water, keeping the staff busy and pleased with their vociferous enjoyment. There will be a midnight swim to those 14 years or older on Friday night, July 27, from 11:30 to 12:30.
Plans have been launched for a gala stag picnic for the Viroqua business men, to be held at the Esofea park next Wednesday night, August first. The Viroqua municipal band will be on hand with a generous array of tunes and a full evening of sports and entertainment. All roads from Viroqua will lead to the Esofea park next Wednesday, and it is expected that nearly 100% will be on hand to enjoy an evening of entertainment and relaxation.
Relatively speaking, Vernon County’s fishing opportunities improve as time goes on. The Genoa dam has enhanced river fishing to a degree hitherto unapproached. Walleyes, northern pike, bull-heads, catfish, and panfish are caught by everyone with enough enthusiasm to dangle a line into the Mississippi. The activities of the local Rod and Gun Club late years in stocking the county streams has provided some real sport for wet and dry-fly enthusiasts and is surpassed only by the heavily stocked streams of northern Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
July 23, 1970
50 years ago
Chauncey M. Morley is the author of the “Brush Hollow Tales” in the summer Wisconsin Tales and Trails magazine. He used real episodes for the story as well as other characters that were fictional. Publisher Howard Mead said that story was the first of several articles to come so Vernonites can expect more good stories of the past in future issues.
Deaths: Selmer B. Hanson, 79; Henry Nitter Hoffland, 80; Stella Mae (Farr) Allen, 85; Tellman Claudius Knudson, 91; Eugenia Susan (Coppernoll) Armstrong, 84.
It would cost Viroqua Area Schools an estimated $21,765 to keep Romance School in the Bad Axe valley and Enterprise School near Chaseburg open, according to figures announced this week by R. J. Hill, VAS Superintendent. These are the two main reasons why these schools should be closed. The first is cost, and the second is quality of instruction. These are the two one-room schools under question for closing this fall. Groups in each area are anxious to keep the two schools open. The Board of Education voted to close all rural schools (except kindergarten at White Pigeon and Cook school’s special education). The meeting about the schools is Monday.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 27, 1995
25 years ago
Stanley Applebee of rural Viroqua was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide and three other related charges. Applebee faced up to 45 years in prison for the unintentional shooting of rural Viroqua resident Richard Sagmoen under the influence of alcohol. The related charges were enhanced because Applebee was a felon in the possession of a firearm stemming from a 1968 conviction in Richland Center for forgery.
Janice Hardesty was named as the Viroqua Area Schools new district administrator. She was selected from a field of six candidates. Hardesty held a Ph.D. in educational administration from UW-Madison.
The Viroqua School Board approved an after-school day care program. It was approved as the elementary cafetorium. The program was for grades K through 4.
James McGrath, Viroqua Middle School principal, resigned after leading the school for five years. He had accepted the position of middle school principal in West Salem.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that they will start testing livestock shown in fairs for illegal drugs and other substances used to bulk up animals. Some of the drugs used to bulk up animals were detrimental to people’s health.
The Main Street Antique Mall in Viroqua was burglarized. A rear window was broken so the burglar(s) could enter. Several gold and silver coins were taken.
The Temple Theatre marquee in Viroqua was lit up for the first time since its renovation at last week’s Light Night marathon.
A new bakery opened in Viroqua called The Wooden Cookie. Judy Meyer of De Soto was the owner of the bakery.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 29, 2010
10 years ago
A discussion between the Viroqua City Council and an Amish community regarding horse manure drew a crowd of more than 50 to Viroqua City Hall.
The Vernon County Bar Association donated $4,600 toward the courthouse spire replica that was positioned on top of the Vernon County Courthouse because of bequests made in the wills of Larry and Marjorie Sieger.
The seventh annual Jeff Doan Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at Viroqua Hills Golf Course.
The local Amish Community paid their last respects to Crist Hershberger, one of the original settlers of the Cashton Amish Community. In the 1960s, Crist Hershberger relocated to Wisconsin from Ohio, along with a few other Amish families in Monroe and Vernon counties.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
