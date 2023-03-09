The Vernon County Censor

March 7, 1923

100 years ago

On Friday morning a telegram from the Salvation Army Rescue Mission at Minneapolis came to the family of Merchant John Quick of this city bringing the tidings that Mr. Quick had been picked up in a half demented condition on the streets and was being cared for at the mission. Mrs. Quick immediately left for Minneapolis. This brings to a close an agonizing period of suspense to the family since his disappearance five weeks ago….

…. a resolution was passed by the Common Council for the City of Viroqua, ordering certain streets to be improved with a permanent pavement, curb and gutter, to wit: East Decker Street from Main Street to Wisconsin Ave; East Eve north to Railroad Ave; Railroad Ave, East to the right of way of the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railway Co.

Sidney Higgins of Liberty Pole informs us that his neighbor, Will Mills, bought a sack of grit for his chickens, but it turned out to be nothing but ice cream salt, and 48 of his hens died from eating it.

March first surely came in like a lamb – a warm spring day that was filled with sunshine and the wonderful charm of nearly spring. And the weather has been fairly mild since with the exception of one snappy six degree below morning.

The Censor has received from Congressman J.D. Beck a mailsack full of packages of flower seeds. These seeds are free to anyone who wishes to come to the Censor office and ask for a package.

Prairie du Chien, Wis – Koch Bros. made two fish hauls under the ice near Ferryville which resulted in a catch weighing 25,000 pounds, most of which was carp and buffalo.

The Vernon County Censor

March 4, 1948

75 years ago

At last the big secret is out! The special room that has been built in the Temple theater is something special for mothers with their babies … being soundproofed and having its own sound in it, the room will be used as a Cry Room in which babies can have a “wail” of a time at the movies and it won’t bother the audience a bit, while mother can enjoy the show. Need for such a room has long been noted and the management is indeed happy to present it to the mothers and their babies, and trust it will be a “howling” success. An invitation is extended to mothers and their babies to use the glassed-in, sound-proofed Cry Room the next time they visit the theatre. It occupies the last two rows of the center section of the auditorium.

The board of trustees of St. Mary’s Catholic church last week purchased a plot of land in the first ward, where the congregation, which has no rectory for its pastor, is making plans to build a parish house. The property, which consists of several city lots, was secured from Arthur Boland. The plot, situated in the west part of the city limits, has frontage on Hillyer and W. Broadway.

March came in sort of half-heartedly last Monday, but it resembled a lamb only in that “its fleece was white as snow.” Generally it was more like a lion, and Viroquans awoke Tuesday morning to view a blanket of snow which continued to fall all day to a depth of about six inches.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

March 8, 1973

50 years ago

Vernon County Republicans Thursday night last week elected officers and discussed a local memorial to Mrs. Helen Thomson. The group approved a motion to investigate possibilities for a local memorial for the late wife of Congressman Vernon Thomson.

On Saturday, March 10, approximately 75 Viroqua Area Schools students from the Viroqua Middle School and the Viroqua Senior High School will participate in the Third Annual Regional Orchestra Festival to be held again this year on the UW-La Crosse Campus.

The Viroqua Freshmen basketball team ended the season winning 4 games and losing 6 reports Coach Rod Ostrem.

An attempt to rob the De Soto State Bank early Friday morning proved futile. The would be robbers got the back door open but were evidently scared off when the alarm went off.

An outdoor classroom is being considered by the VAS Middle School, according to Jerry Sines, principal.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 5, 1998

25 years ago

Thanks to all who participated in the “Heat vs Beat” basketball game. $1,781 was raised to help support the Viroqua Area Schools Special Olympics program. Special Olympics is funded entirely by voluntary contributions.

The Westby Norsemen basketball team edged the Viroqua Blackhawks 62-57 in the first round of the WIAA Division II Regional Tournament. The intra-county rivals battled down to the wire in the match-up which featured three lead changes and a pair of tied scores in the final four minutes alone.

The Viroqua girls finished their gymnastics season at the Sectional meet Saturday in Onalaska in a competition dominated by the host team.

The Viroqua Blackhawk girls basketball team ended their 1997-98 season last Thursday with a 53-43 loss to the West Salem Panthers in the second round of the WIAA regional tournament.

With a rousing tribute to Wisconsin musical performance at Sunday’s Fine Arts Fair, the Seas Branch Smithies 4-H Club won top honors and will advance to the District Arts contest. Also winning a trip to District Sunday was the Retreat Ramblers with their “Visit to Sesame Street.”

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 7, 2013

10 years ago

A contentious zoning decision denying a church a permit to operate in a former supper club was vetoed by Viroqua Mayor Larry Fanta, Saturday. Fanta vetoed the Viroqua City Council’s decision to deny a conditional use permit for Believer’s Fellowship Church to operate at the site of the former Firehouse Restaurant (previously Nate’s Supper Club) at 804 South Main Street. The council made the decision by a 5-4 vote at its meeting, Tuesday, Feb.26, which took place immediately after a public hearing on the issue.

Viroqua Mayor Larry Fanta’s veto of the City Council’s Feb. 26 zoning decision is his first since becoming mayor in 1998. Fanta said using his veto authority is something he did not want to do, but he felt he had no option, based on what City Attorney David Jenkins said. “We have no legal grounds to stand on here,” Fanta said in a phone interview, Tuesday.

Viroqua Middle School announced Students of the Month for February: Olivia Thew, Rachel Nigh, Tysen DeWaard, Nicole Mischel, James Hopkins, Natasha Berg, Christian Schneider, Collin Schneider, Ryan Hannah, Hailey Gillen, Faith Gillen, Evan Veres, Marie Fergot, and Jared Runice.

Three well-known faces, Joe Beckstrand, Kodi Ethridge and Caitlin Reed, were courtside at every Viroqua boys and girls basketball game in 2012-2013. Not as fans, but as coaches. Ethridge called the shots for Viroqua JV team this past season, while Beckstrand and Reed oversaw the Hawks’ boys and girls C-teams, respectively. Ethridge, the upperclassman among the three, graduated from Viroqua in 2006. Beckstrand and Reed both graduated in 2008.