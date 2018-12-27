The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 25, 1918
100 years ago
Merry Christmas.
One week more of 1918.
It is rumored that Ole T. Ostrem has purchased the farm of Robert Zube in Jefferson township.
Dr. C.D. Mead, osteopathic physician, is now located over Johnson & Vigdal’s store, and invites old and new patients to consult him.
People are warned not to cut small trees or mutilate others on the beautiful mound known as Dinsdale Heights. Violators will be arrested and punished.
The towns of Greenwood and Forest have been placed under strict quarantine. No public gathering of any nature can be held, all homes where influenza exists are placed under quarantine.
It is incumbent on parents to have home Christmas trees, now that public entertainments are not permitted.
The Censor closes this last issue in the year 1918 with the greatest number of readers it has ever greeted on a Christmas—a regular issue of 3,500.
County Committee for relocation of a new road in the town of Christiana and Coon, west of Westby, adjourned their session from last Saturday to Saturday of this week.
After two weeks of soft weather, broken roads and other unfavorable conditions Christmas comes with a freeze-up storm that approaches a blizzard. But the winter is pretty near half gone, and we have had light symptoms of an old-fashioned winter.
Influenza is abating in Viroqua. There are a number of cases but non critical. Westby and Hillsboro where the scourge has been most severe report improvement. There is a good deal of the disease throughout the country districts and physicians are daily and nightly worked to their limit.
The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 23, 1943
75 years ago
Newspaper greetings take place of cards from busy merchants. Considerable space is taken in the Broadcaster this week in carrying Yuletide greetings from Viroqua merchants, tradesmen and others to customers and friends.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Dec. 26, 1968
50 years ago
A quick deep freeze early Monday morning and high winds sent drifts across streets and highways, the latest of the full blast of winter in Vernon County. Snow fell Wednesday night-the heavy, wet kind. Saturday night another four inches was recorded in Viroqua. By Monday night another three was added to the total. Maybe it was Santa’s smile for the skates, sleds, metal bowls, mittens, boots and allied equipment that will be right in fashion on Wednesday morning, Christmas Day.
Deaths: Helga (Johnson) Anderson, 72; Theodore Sorenson, 53; Oscar Proksch, 64; Estella (Ellefson) Ross, 72.
There were 2602 Vernon County X-ray tests at the state mobile chest X-ray unit at eleven cities and villages during December. Elizabeth Johnson, Vernon Public Health Nurse, reported results would start coming back in the next three to four weeks. Over 80 volunteers were needed in the various communities.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Dec. 30, 1993
25 years ago
Western Wisconsin Technical College Viroqua Center will move next year to the old Ted and Fred’s Supermarket property on Main Street The purchase of part of the property was approved by the board of the Western Wisconsin Vocational Technical Adult Education District (WWVTAE). Before moving in, the building will be remodeled. The purchase will be finalized in the spring after the remodeling is completed.
The Westby High School Student Council collected 430 pounds of food and toys to donate to The Salvation Army. The food was canned goods and the toys were new unopened. Students were encouraged to bring the food and toys to school every day during the month of December. There were incentives for the students to participate included prizes donated by local businesses.
The rubble removal from the old whey factory in Viroqua has continued but without county help. The removal will only go to the ground floor leaving an “eyesore.” Only after the county sells the property can the final removal of the rest of the factory take place.
Donald Oldenburg of Norwalk received the six-year quality “A” award for his milk quality. A number of other dairy farmers in the Norwalk area received the quality “A” awards for one to five years of milk quality.
The traffic fatality toll of 649 people for the first eleven months of 1993 in Wisconsin was far below the 711 average for the years 1988-1992. The death toll was 367 drivers, 183 passengers, 39 motorcyclists, 50 pedestrians and 10 bicyclists.
The Viroqua blood drive exceeded the original goal that had been set at 120 pints. When the day was complete 145 pints had been donated.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Dec. 25, 2008
10 years ago
The home of Wyman and Hillary Hoiland was lost to a fire on Saturday, December 20.
A new mascot, Blaze the Blackhawk, was unveiled to all middle and high school students at the Viroqua High School gym on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
On Thursday, Dec. 11, the eighth-grade class at Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School performed the Swedish Santa Lucia procession throughout the school. Gracie Hallberg-Cain, dressed as Santa Lucia greeted the students and teachers.
The Ferryville River View Park was completed thanks to the Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board. It was funded by grants and other fund-raisers including the selling of commemorative bricks.
Zach Shaha, age 11 of Westby recently became the 2008 District 16 Mini Junior Motorcycle Hill Climbing Champion for racers ages 8-11.
