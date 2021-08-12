Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 17, 1921
100 years ago
All of Viroqua’s youngsters and the adults of the community as well are looking forward to next Saturday when the first circus for nine years comes to Viroqua.
Police Officer Wm. B. Morris apparently has a very acute nose for liquor. When Saturday morning’s Southeastern pulled in, Berlie raided the baggage car and found in the locker a whole market basket full of perfectly good “moon”. As Conductor Henry Anderson appeared to be the responsible party in charge of the train, Officer Morris placed him under arrest and brought him before Judge Robert Parker, who placed him under $500 bonds. We understand that bonds were furnished by the Southeastern.
The steam shovel arrived last week and started Saturday to tear up the Main street of Viroqua preparatory to laying of the pavement….It is estimated that the big brute will require five weeks of good weather to dig out Main street. The curb and gutter will first be laid the entire distance; then the road rolled smooth and hard, and the reinforced concrete laid.
Engineer Kirkhoffer arrived from Madison today for the purpose of putting several “shots” in the new well. The drillers are now down 506 feet and officials are hopeful that with their treatment it will not be necessary to go any deeper.
Shooting a well consists of exploding several charges of dynamite at different levels where water-bearing sands lay. This enlarges the hole and increases the flow of water. Following this a pump is attached to see if the flow is sufficient.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 15, 1946
75 years ago
Speaking of Centennials and early days events:
John McCullough was the first settler in what is now Vernon County. Where he located was then (1844) Crawford County.
The first marriage recorded in Vernon County were George P. Taylor and Martha J. DeFreese, 1847.
The first children born of American parents was Electra S. DeFreese, 1847.
The first recorded death was Mrs. Samuel Rice in the fall of 1847.
The first school was opened in the spring of 1849, taught by Jennie Clark.
The first school house was erected on the ridge between Viroqua and Brookville, built by George Swain, Abram Stiles, and T. J. DeFreese. It was intended also as a church.
The first church organized was a Methodist at the house of T. J. DeFreese, in 1848. Services were held monthly.
John Graham commenced, in 1846, the erection of the fist grist mill at Springville.
The first professional lawyer in the county was William F. Terhune, in 1851.
The first newspaper was the Western Times, started in 1856.
Orrin Wiesel was the first blacksmith in the county, located at Liberty Pole in 1848.
The fist actual settlement in the county was near Liberty Pole, in the present town of Franklin.
The first post office in the county was at Liberty Pole.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 5, 1971
50 years ago
State housing costs vary widely across the state. Vernon County single-family homes are valued at $10,400. The state average is $17,300. Median monthly rents in Vernon County were $52 per month, below average for the state of $64.
Deaths: Nora (Moody) Wright, 75; Helmer J. Hanson, 76; Oswald Lien, 66; Ella (Frydenberg) Galstad, 87.
Zabolio General Store in Genoa has barn paint for two prices, depending on quality. Their lowest priced five-gallon buckets of white or red are $9.99. Their better quality barn paint is $14.50 for five gallons.
Super Valu has priced three-pound cans of Folger’s coffee, all grinds, at $2.33 each with a limit of one offer per family. Super Valu is now open seven days per week.
At A&P, a ten-pound bag of cane sugar is $1.35. Sheboygan fresh bratwurst is priced at .79 cents per pound.
Bill’s Super Market features five Morton 8 ounce pies for $.99. All flavors.
Fosbinder Foodliner IGA in Viroqua has whole fryers for $.33 per pound.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 15, 1996
25 years ago
A grease fire closed Myrtle and Molly’s restaurant in Readstown five months ago. But after being closed for a month for repairs, the restaurant, located at the intersection of USH 14 and 61, reopened with a facelift and a new name, Kickapoo Corners. The owners are the Dregne family, Dane, Susan, Duaine, Dionne and Derek.
Ed Pedretti, a teacher in the La Farge School District, was among nineteen teachers from a field of 75 from throughout the state who celebrated teaching June 26 to 29 during the eighth annual Teacher World Program at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
With the 140th Vernon County Fair just around the corner, Earl Peterson, Bob Fredrick and Verlyn Clark installed a new sign at the entry to the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The sign, donated by the Viroqua Sesquicentennial Committee, will announce the dates of the fair.
Three candidates will be competing for the 1996 Vernon County Fairest of the Fair title and the winner will represent the county at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Contest next January in Milwaukee. The candidates for this year’s crown are Tina Erickson of Westby, Lisa Humfeld of Westby and Laura Lambert of Hillsboro.
Eric Gunderson of Mount Sterling received a blue ribbon for his cheddar goat milk cheese at the 1996 Wisconsin State Fair Governor’s Cheese and Butter Contest. Contest judges sampled 150 entries to determine Wisconsin’s best. “As in the past, this year’s entries were of the highest caliber,” reported Bill Schlinsog, chief contest judge. “The toughness of the competition gives proof that Wisconsin’s cheese and butter producers are some of the finest in the world.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 11, 2011
10 years ago
Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center was awarded a $5,000 grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation from the Jeffries Family Preservation Fund for Wisconsin.
Westby native Brady Strangstalien won the La Crosse Tribune County Amateur Golf Championship with an 8-under 135, and breaking the previous record of 137 held by Ryan Quinn.
Eight-year-old Tahmara Hendrickson passed her HAM radio operator’s test on June 18 to join her father, Ralph; mother, Nicole; and sister, Kathryn; as a HAM radio operator. At age 8, Tahmara is one of the youngest- if not the youngest- licensed HAM radio operators in the state.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff