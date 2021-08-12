Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 17, 1921

100 years ago

All of Viroqua’s youngsters and the adults of the community as well are looking forward to next Saturday when the first circus for nine years comes to Viroqua.

Police Officer Wm. B. Morris apparently has a very acute nose for liquor. When Saturday morning’s Southeastern pulled in, Berlie raided the baggage car and found in the locker a whole market basket full of perfectly good “moon”. As Conductor Henry Anderson appeared to be the responsible party in charge of the train, Officer Morris placed him under arrest and brought him before Judge Robert Parker, who placed him under $500 bonds. We understand that bonds were furnished by the Southeastern.

The steam shovel arrived last week and started Saturday to tear up the Main street of Viroqua preparatory to laying of the pavement….It is estimated that the big brute will require five weeks of good weather to dig out Main street. The curb and gutter will first be laid the entire distance; then the road rolled smooth and hard, and the reinforced concrete laid.