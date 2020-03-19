Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
March 24, 1920
100 years ago
The Highway Commission is sending out a request over the state, urging that so far as possible all automobile traffic be kept off dirt roads in general while they are drying after the frost goes out. More harm, can be done to such roads, say engineers of the Commission, in a few hours than can be remedied in as many months; and besides travel on dirt toads in such condition is injurious to automobiles.
Boys’ $3.75 button shoes, special at $2.85. at M.J. Felix’.
Salger and Rice’s garden seeds at 5 cents per package at Towner’s.
The heavy rains and fog of last week gave ample opportunity for completing removal of all hanging tobacco from the poles, so that at this writing there should be precious little of the weed that is not now in the bundle.
Notwithstanding the almost impassable condition of county roads, quite large quantities of goods have been delivered to local warehouses and received for outside shipment. It has been a desperate time to make delivery, but it comes just the same. Packing houses are now running full forces.
Mr. March, you were a pretty unruly old month. We say farewell to you with pleasure.
Robins and song birds aplenty.
Bert Crume has purchased a half-interest in John Denning’s barber shop where he has been employed the past eight months.
Editor John Frazier was over from Prairie du Chien on Saturday. While here he made purchase from the Censor, of the big newspaper press on which the Viroqua Republican was printed during its last years of existence.
School closes Thursday afternoon for a short Easter vacation.
The Vernon County Censor
March 22, 1945
75 years ago
The Viroqua high school band will present its annual concert at the auditorium next Wednesday night, and on behalf of Director Emory Nordness and the school musicians, we hope the hall will be filled to capacity. Every musician in the band has worked diligently for this event and next Wednesday’s concert will be the culmination of many weeks’ effort, both on the part of the members and directors.
Thurin’s food market on South Main Street held its grand opening on Friday and Saturday of last week. The store is now of the self service type. Over 2,000 people took advantage of the invitation, extended by the store’s proprietor, Art Thurin, to inspect the enlarged and handsomely remodeled modern quarters of the new market. Mrs. Thurin, assisted by Mrs. Tom Traastad, provided all visitors with coffee and doughnuts through the hours of Friday afternoon.
The Viroqua high school boxing team will be gunning for Lancaster high here this Friday evening at eight o’clock. The team will consist of the winners of the elimination finals held before a capacity crowd here last Friday. Champions in their respective weight divisions are Frank Rach, Jerald Roberg, Gilbert Raymond, Phillip Groves, Charles Brinkley, Ron Harris, Don Larson, Myron Getter, Dave Admas, Mansel Stalsberg, Larry Martine and Bob Borgen.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
March 19, 1970
50 years ago
The Viroqua Area School district electors will vote Tuesday at a special meeting on the sale and razing of three old elementary buildings. At the 8 p.m. meeting the Board of Education will explain its history of planning to remove them when the Jr. High was approved and built. 1: The Stone Building basically built in 1868 and added onto later in 1897. 2.: The Red Brick Building constructed as Viroqua High School in 1901 and which housed the early “Normal School”. 3: The brick boiler building that has heated the three grade buildings for years.
With voter approval, razing could occur this summer. In the Red Brick, the building appears sturdier inside and a solution to tearing it down is being investigated. It might be repurposed as a teen center, a civic center or a town center with a polling place. But, nearby parking is a major drawback.
Deaths: Linda Susan (Mithum) Sherry, 23; Esther Leona (Hilton) Ekum, 58; Annie (Kjelland) (Baer) Hanson, 97; Norman Theige, 70; Edna Martha (Schultz) Kingslien, 65; Mabel O’Neal (Thompson) Lange, 71; Hope Downs (Munson) Nuzum, 82.
Viroqua merchants are looking, via a short survey, into the prospect of being open Monday evenings in addition to being open Friday nights.
Vernon County had several weekend break-ins at area gas stations: Coon Valley at two places; in Readstown entry was made or attempted in three filling stations on Saturday night or early Sunday according to Undersheriff Geoffrey Banta. Crawford County also had a couple of break-ins over the weekend.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 23, 1995
25 years ago
Congressman Steve Gunderson had not made up his mind on the proposal for low-level jet flights over Vernon County. He claimed that forbidding the flights might mean closing Volk Field. Gunderson planned to ask the Air Force if there were alternative locations for the training flights and he also planned to read the environmental impact study being commissioned by the Pentagon as soon as it was completed. Members of the Citizens United Against Low-Level Flights were not satisfied with Gunderson’s response. They argued that many studies had already been done on the impact of the flights which found that the flights would cause numerous health problems for humans and animals. The UALLF group also argued that they did not favor the closing of Volk Field but were against its expansion.
At the Same town meeting, a local diary farmer complained that the regional milk pricing system was not working since New Mexico milk was cutting into the local dairy market. Gunderson, as the chair of the House agriculture committee, pledged to hold hearings on the issue since he agreed that the regional milk system was not working.
The Krause Monument company was founded 100 years ago and was celebrating its centennial. The original owners were Hans and Oscar Larson. They opened their shop on Main Street in Viroqua in 1895. The business was called the Marble Works. After being in business together for half a century, the brothers sold the business to Robert Graves Jr. who was the son of the owners of the Vernon Broadcaster. Finally, in 1973, Gary Krause purchased the business from Ken Oftedahl who had purchased the business in 1963 from Graves.
Amber Nedland, a junior at Viroqua High School, has over the past year repaired and renovated bluebird houses at the nature center near Coon Valley. Eventually, she planned to repair and renovate all the 27 original bluebird houses at Norskedalen of which only 12 remain from the original 27.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 25, 2010
10 years ago
A combine picking corn, driven by Brett Knutson west of Viroqua, got stuck on a ridge top with its left front tire falling into the opening of a black bear den.
John Spears and his sons Jesse and Cody are part of a long family tradition in law enforcement.
A former basketball standout from Viroqua, Josh Williams, a 1991 VHS graduate, is taking the Owatana Huskies to the state boys basketball tournament in the AAAA Division in Minnesota. This is Williams’ thirteenth year coaching in Owatana
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff