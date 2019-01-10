The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 8, 1919
100 years ago
Old-fashioned weather.
Sunday church bell chimes gave an inspiring feeling after three months stillness.
Retiring Sheriff Cowden and family have removed from the jail residence to their home in the Third ward.
Notwithstanding the stinging cold Saturday, Siron Hall and C.W. DeWitt, who live beyond Cashton, came here to mill. Others from even greater distances come on similar missions.
Earl Caldwell, who left one of the local garages to enlist, has returned from overseas.
W.E. Butt intends to interest authorities in airship landing between fair grounds and Col. Butt’s residence, where there is a level strip of land, and in an air line from LaCrosse to Madison.
Smoke issuing from the second story of the Tower block caused the turning in of a fire alarm Saturday just before six o’clock. Investigation revealed that the motor on Dr. Wm. Trowbridge’s X-ray machine had in some manner started and became so heated that the insulation was burning. No other damage resulted.
A victory writer tells that Frank Gillette and Frank Reise made a fish haul just north of Victory and obtained 30,000 pounds of fish. Teams are busy for a full day hauling barrels of fish to the station.
Viroqua’s educational institutions opened Monday after an enforsed [sic] shut-down of nearly three months, due to prevalence of influenza….Five of Viroqua’s seven churches held services Sunday—the first since the lid was put on in September.
Edson Roach had an early caller at his home on New Year’s morning, a lusty lunged son.
Henry Prucha, who lives near Rockton….was in Hillsboro early last Thursday morning, although fifty years of age, he walked the entire distance here and back, which is 32 miles.
The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 6, 1944
75 years ago
The Youth Recreational Center was initially opened on New Year’s night by an enthusiastic group of nearly one hundred members. A variety of amusement was afforded the youngsters; among them dancing with music by a juke box, ping-pong, table tennis, and smaller games such as checkers, Flinch, contact, solitaire, etc. During the course of the evening the coke and milk bottles, accompanied with cookies, were evident throughout the room.
Vernon County is the Dairy State: The Censor editor has had so much to say in praise of the brand of leadership which Vernon County has shown in the artificial insemination movement that we hesitate to approach the subject again, but with the Vernon Breeders Co-Op about to open up Richland county and with the arrival of Dr. and Mrs. Leonard R. Biswanger of Philadelphia bringing to five the number of veterinarians employed by this forward-looking organization, we just can’t help refrain from tooting the Vernon county horn again. Our Breeders Co-Operative opened up LaCrosse county several months ago, and the addition of the Richland County unit speaks volumes for the tenacity and growth of County Agent Johnson’s “baby”—not to mention the fine help and cooperation he has had from individuals and organizations throughout the county in getting it established.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence T. Kirking of R. 2 Viroqua have received word that their three sons have arrived safely overseas.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Skrede received a telegram stating that their son, Pvt. Clayton Odean, had been seriously wounded in Italy on Dec. 3rd.
Cpl. and Mrs. Reuben J. Hanson arrived Monday, January 8, from Barkley Field, Texas, for a week’s furlough and visit at the Hanson and Keith Lucas homes and with their host of young friends. They will return to the same station.
Pvt. Obert Olson is home on a furlough after 30 months overseas. He was called home on account of the serious illness of his brother.
Mr.s and Mrs. J.W. Hall received word New Years day that their son, Jack E. Bennet, was promoted from 2nd Lieutenant to Captain.
Esten Townsend, stationed on the east coast, is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Asa Townsend.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 9, 1969
50 years ago
There are no changes in basic plans for the Viroqua Area Schools Junior High, but parts will be put out for alternate bid when the bid stage is reached in March. Since building costs have risen about double what was anticipated earlier (25-30 per cent now, instead of 10-15 per cent), there will be some alternates to the bid. Air conditioning and the lunchroom may also go out as alternates, R. J. Hill, superintendent, stated this week.
Deaths: John A. Overbo, 61; Mary (Berg) Simpson, 91; Henry O. Peterson, 78; Ruth (French) Macaulay, 78; Mildred (Kielly) Jacobus, 61; Kermit C. Rutter, 58; Oscar A. Lewison, 68; William McGinley, 75.
Mark Haser of the Farmers Home Administration in Viroqua assumed the Viroqua Kiwanis presidency Monday night. He succeeds Ed Sievers who goes onto the board of directors. Larry Mosher is first vice-president and Mel Lindauer is second vice-president. Duane Clark is secretary and Clark Johnson is treasurer.
Tuesday morning’s temperature in a valley near Esofea was 21 below zero. Saturday morning it was down to 28 below.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Jan. 13, 1994
25 years ago
Astronaut Jan Davis was scheduled for her second shuttle flight in three weeks. She made her first flight with her husband, Viroqua native Mark Lee. They were the first husband and wife team to go into space together.
The Viroqua School Board voted by 3 to 2 to increase the price of student lunches by 5 cents. Food Service Director Madilyn Volden said that the increase was necessary to keep the lunch program in the black.
Westby High School senior, Stacy Lingelbach, died suddenly at the age of 18. The cause of her death was a ruptured spleen. Stacy was extremely popular at school by both her teachers and her fellow students.
Westby voters will decide on a $9.57 million dollar school referendum in April. The money would be used for the construction of additions as well as renovations for the high school. If the referendum passes, general obligation and school building bonds would be issued.
North Crawford County Middle and High School students will be performing a one-hour show entitled “Rural Voices” next week. The show will be filled with stories and songs about rural life and rural people.
The Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School in Viroqua was awarded a $5,000 sustaining grant from the Milwaukee Foundation’s Donald and Barbara Abert Fund. The grant was used by the school for general operations purposes.
Until last Tuesday, Gov. Jeremiah Rusk of Viroqua was the longest serving governor in Wisconsin history (1882-1889). That record was broken by Gov. Tommy Thompson. Rusk also was the first U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under President Benjamin Harrison (1889-1893).
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Jan. 8, 2009
10 years ago
