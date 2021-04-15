Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
April 20, 1921
100 years ago
On Sunday afternoon, papers were served on Manager Brown of the Star Theatre because of operation of his picture show on Sunday….The Blue law was probably an expression of the will of the majority when it was passed over a half century ago….If followed this law permits only necessary Sunday activities – and there are mighty few if a strict interpretation is used.
The elimination of Sunday movies is in a sense a discrimination against the farming country around our city….Look over the blocks of cars around the Star Theatre any good Sunday evening if you think this is overdrawn.
With prices of building material back to reasonable level, resumption of normal building activity can be expected this season.
Disagreeable and miserable as the snow fall, wind and freezing weather last Friday and Saturday in this locality, it was as nothing to what happened even 100 miles south of us….cars and trains were completely snowed in. Vernon county apparently did not suffer from the cold. Tobacco beds appear not to have been injured, and only the plum buds were showing at all white, but no enough to be hurt. The weather was really helpful to new seeding.
The new ice plant is progressing nicely, and we hope to be ready, on May 15th to commence delivery of ice to our customers….VIROQUA CRYSTAL ICE CO.
If the party who was seen taking a pair of shoes in front of the Theo. Rudser’s house will replace same no prosecution will be started by the owner.
The new council took up the reins of government….when they met with Engineer Kirchoffer and laid preliminary plans for the paving of Main street.
The Vernon County Censor
April 18, 1946
75 years ago
The local Peerless Beers baseball club, county champs last year, have reorganized and present a potential lineup to open the 1946 season. Manager “Fussy” Hall announces that several former ball players have returned from the armed forces, and have augmented the Brewmen considerably by their presence in the organization this year.
All business places in the city will be closed between the hours of 12:00 and 3:00 p.m. Good Friday, April 19. All tavern operators of Vernon County have agreed to close their places of business on Good Friday. With the approach of Easter, Viroqua and neighboring communities will join in religious services in a world made thankful by the cessation of war and the reuniting of family ties in the joys of peace, for the first time in four years.
Three tuberculosis chest X-ray clinics are planned for Vernon County this spring. These clinics are offered to you free of charge. The tuberculosis death rate for Vernon County in 1944 was 27. This is higher than the state rate, which was 22.9. This is your opportunity to aid in the control and prevention of tuberculosis. There is only one way to prevent the spread of tuberculosis, and that is to find it and treat it.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
April 15, 1971
50 years ago
Viroqua Area Schools Board members approved a fourth industrial arts teacher, but balked at hiring any additional staff members at least for the time being.
Scotton Dillon Company, Buffalo New York announced last week the appointment of Allen Erhardt as plant manager for its Viroqua operations, the Wisconsin Tobacco Company.
Tom Kammel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Kammel was one of the two boys who won individual titles at the Jr. High Wrestling Tournament at West Salem.
Preston Chapman is the new Viroqua Chamber of Commerce President.
Twice a week garbage pickup will probably start in June.
Obituaries: Clara R. Hanson (Thoreson) of West Prairie, Hattie Dummer, 82, formerly of Chaseburg.
LaFarge area residents heard this week the Corps of Engineers personnel were to meet in Madison with Governor Lucey about the LaFarge Dam and the lake project.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
April 18, 1996
25 years ago
The Air National Guard announced the withdrawal of its two low-level flight corridors in southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa last week. The ANG cited environmental and area flight activity concerns as the prime reason for abandoning the propose corridors.
A new middle school principal was hired during the April 11 meeting of the Viroqua Area School Board Monday. Roger Zeimann of Bloomington, Minnesota will begin duties as middle school principal on July 1.
Dr. Duane Koons received the Appreciation Award from coach Jeff Miller for his efforts with Viroqua Girls Hockey and the Ringette programs.
De Soto students John Olson and Heath Rush have been selected for the 1996 Wisconsin State High School Honors Choir.
The Readstown restaurant Myrtle and Molly’s was open for three days following remodeling before a grease fire Friday evening closed its doors again The restaurant sustained heavy smoke damage.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
April 14, 2011
10 years ago
Fred Nelson- also known as “Mr. Viroqua”- was honored for his years of service to the Temple Theatre.
The spring election Tuesday, April 5, saw a larger-than average turnout at Vernon County polling places.
The Viroqua Community Bell Choir, organized in the fall of 1986, is preparing for a reunion concert.
Westby received an honorable mention for sportsmanship during the 2011 Girls State Basketball Tournament by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and Rural Mutual Insurance.
Students from the Viroqua High School FBLA chapter will be hosting the 2nd annual Judy Olson Memorial Walk to benefit the Judy Olson Memorial Scholarship Fund.
A $5,000 donation to the Genoa National Fish Hatchery was made by the Cummins Corporate Responsibility Group Community Involvement Team at Cummins.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff