Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

April 20, 1921

100 years ago

On Sunday afternoon, papers were served on Manager Brown of the Star Theatre because of operation of his picture show on Sunday….The Blue law was probably an expression of the will of the majority when it was passed over a half century ago….If followed this law permits only necessary Sunday activities – and there are mighty few if a strict interpretation is used.

The elimination of Sunday movies is in a sense a discrimination against the farming country around our city….Look over the blocks of cars around the Star Theatre any good Sunday evening if you think this is overdrawn.

With prices of building material back to reasonable level, resumption of normal building activity can be expected this season.