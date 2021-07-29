Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 3, 1921

100 years ago

There is great rejoicing in Vernon County over the fine gentle rain which fell Monday. The rain was general, covering five states and while not more than an inch fell here, it all soaked in. It came too late for hay and small grain, but corn, tobacco, pastures and late potatoes will benefit tremendously.

Pastures and lawns are turning from brown to green. Corn is a wonderful crop and three weeks ahead of schedule. Tobacco will probably be about half a normal crop.

Contractor Anderson of the firm of Anderson & Lindstrom of St. Paul, and his foreman, Carl Ahlman, are now on the ground and active work on the new Masonic temple has commenced. It is the intention of the Contractors to have the concrete work done and the roof on the temple before freezing weather arrives, and in order to accomplish this they will have a force of twenty-five men at work in a short time.