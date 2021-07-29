Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 3, 1921
100 years ago
There is great rejoicing in Vernon County over the fine gentle rain which fell Monday. The rain was general, covering five states and while not more than an inch fell here, it all soaked in. It came too late for hay and small grain, but corn, tobacco, pastures and late potatoes will benefit tremendously.
Pastures and lawns are turning from brown to green. Corn is a wonderful crop and three weeks ahead of schedule. Tobacco will probably be about half a normal crop.
Contractor Anderson of the firm of Anderson & Lindstrom of St. Paul, and his foreman, Carl Ahlman, are now on the ground and active work on the new Masonic temple has commenced. It is the intention of the Contractors to have the concrete work done and the roof on the temple before freezing weather arrives, and in order to accomplish this they will have a force of twenty-five men at work in a short time.
Contractor Graham of the firm of Gund & Graham is here to take charge if the paving project on Main street, and excavation for gutters is now been well started. A steam shovel and other modern machinery is headed this direction, and when it arrives work will commence in earnest.
BUD, July 26th – Most people are busy haying, some having their crop in. The “toot” of the threshing machine will soon be heard as some of the threshers in the vicinity started today.
Aug. 1, 1946
75 years ago
Plans are nearing completion for the biggest event ever held in Viroqua, the Centurama, celebrating 100 years since the founding of the town. Events for the August 17-18 celebration include:
Saturday
10 a.m. parade
1 p.m. Friehoff Flying Circus Air Show at the fairgrounds
2 p.m. big horse show at the fairgrounds
4 p.m. water carnival at the swimming pool
5 p.m. private dinner for the Vernon County Dairy Queen selection
7:30 p.m. massed band concert by Viroqua high school and city bands under the direction of Emory Nordness.
8:15 p.m. “Wings of Time” pageant at the city park bowl
Following the pageant, there will be two free pavement dances.
Sunday
10:30 a.m. massed religious service at Eckart Park with massed choirs
2-hour interlude for picnic dinners at the park and opportunity for various groups to get together
1:45 p.m. Cornerstone ceremony where all records of the centennial will be laid away and buried for future posterity. A granite stone with the inscription “Not to be opened until 2046.”
2:15 p.m. announcement and presentation of the Vernon County Dairy Queen.
2:30 p.m. Centennial address by Gerald L. K. Smith. Topic: “Viroqua, the True Symbol of the American Way of Life.”
4:00 p.m. Aquacade at the Viroqua swimming pool.
8:15 p.m. “Wings of Time” pageant repeated at the city park bowl.
July 22, 1971
50 years ago
Ryan O’Neal and Ali McGraw are starring in “Love Story” showing this week at the Temple Theatre. The film is the winner of seven Academy Awards including best picture, best actress and best actor.
Deaths: Selmer C. Langve, 81; Minnie Amanda (Preston) Turner, 92; Rose M. (Beranek) Zink, 92; Cora Marie Anderson, 80.
The Circle V Riders show is Sunday. Their 14th Annual Show will take place at the Fairgrounds. There are 23 classes this year. Many trophies and cash prizes will be awarded with support from area businesses.
More Folsom and Liberty Pole mailboxes were damaged recently. Three area teenagers admitted to previous incidents involving rural mailbox damage. Those teenagers are going to court this week. They were apprehended with the cooperation of the Westby and Viroqua Police Departments, according to Sheriff Banta.
Aug. 1, 1996
25 years ago
Viroqua makes another giant leap forward as it opens the new nine holes of the Viroqua Hills Golf Course today, Aug. 1. Construction workers moved the first piece into place for the tunnel under USH 14, connecting the “old nine” with the newly completed nine holes. It is now a public course and the newest and only 18-hole course within 35 miles.
On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m., the Manning Church is having an old-fashioned country church picnic to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Everyone is asked to bring a dish to pass, a beverage and dishes will be furnished. Come and see recent building renovations.
Viroqua earned its second consecutive trip to the State Legion Tournament with a 13-6 win over Bangor during the Regional Championship game. The trip is Viroqua’s sixth trip to the state playoffs since 1990, missing a berth only in 1994. The State Tournament will be Aug. 3-7 in Nekoosa, Wisconsin.
Richard Jensen of Stoddard received an award from Warden Ronald Nerva, representing the Department of Natural Resources, for his work with youth in hunter safety and organizing the Chaseburg Rod and Gun Clubs Youth Days.
Associates of Vernon Memorial Hospital took part in a western-style grill out recently, as Dr. Jeff Menn pulled his chuck wagon onto the hospital’s patio and served buffalo and hamburgers to hospital employees and neighbors. The event was a fund-raiser for the Wild West Days event that will be staged at the fairgrounds in Viroqua Aug. 17 and 18.
July 28, 2011
10 years ago
Susan Noble, the executive director of the Vernon Economic Development Association received recognition on July 6 as a “Rural Champion of Change” during a visit to Washington, D.C.
Viroqua’s public safety committee has recommended the city council approve requiring a sling on all horses in city limits. A sling is a device fixed behind a horse pulling a wagon or buggy, which catches and holds manure.
Xcel Energy’s Upper Midwest system set a record high electricity demand on Wednesday, July 20.
The Vernon County Circuit will begin implementing the “Vernon County Sobriety Court” commencing Aug. 1.
Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) publicly announced on Wednesday, July 20, its Center for Hospice Care will be named The Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care.
