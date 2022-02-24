Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 22, 1922

100 years ago

The most disastrous ice storm which has ever visited this section of the Upper Mississippi Valley commenced Tuesday night and continued for about 24 hours. The storm opened Tuesday afternoon with a typical June thunderstorm….In the evening the temperature dropped to 32 degrees above while the rain descended at time in torrents with lightning and thunder rolling….

Shortly after midnight, the high tension line between here and Sparta gave way, was repaired, broke again….Viroqua awoke to find itself gripped in a complete blanket of ice, with ice-laden branches falling one every side, carrying down light and telephone wires by the score. Danger of electrocution from down wires forced suspension of light service shortly after daylight….The culmination of the destructive period came as night fell, when the thermometer dropped a little while the drizzle continued and brisk wind sprang up.

Morning dawned on as desolate a scene of destruction as Viroqua has witnessed since the cyclone….Whole trees blocked many of the streets….service wires were everywhere down…over it all was the merciless blanket of ice, topped with a few inches of snow….linemen found that out of the 200 poles between Viroqua and Bud only forty were standing….the small business section of the city has current after interruption of two days.

Leonard Zogg was in Monday….He tells us that on Wednesday night two weeks ago, some person stole 40 quarts of meat from his son-in-law, Fred Knower, who lives on the old Davig place southwest of town. Mr. Zogg says the folks wouldn’t feel quite so badly about it if the guilty party would only return the jars some night.

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 20, 1947

75 years ago

The opening of a new restaurant and a change of ownership of an old one are announced in this week’s Censor. Underneath the People’s Market Harry Marshall is opening his new Subway Café. It’s new and shiny and colorful, with comfortable booths and a mighty nice lunch counter. The second item in Viroqua restaurant news this week is the sale of Art’s Cafe to Lester and Larry Dunnum, former Westby boys. The Dunnum brothers are well able to cater to the eating public, having had considerable restaurant experience in Milwaukee. As soon as conditions permit, they plan to redecorate the restaurant from stem to stern. Until that time, they will continue to operate under the old name that is so familiar to community folks – Art’s Café.

A crowd estimated at more than 7,000 people jammed Seas Branch Valley below the ski slide and overflowed up the hills on both sides to witness a sensational ski jumping tourney sponsored by the Central Ski Association. Birger Arnesen, much-publicized Norwegian skier, was the star of the meet. Other top skiers included Maynard Sinrud of Whitehall and Carston Lovstad of Westby.

The Hospital Association unanimously elected R. A. Power president. Judge Lincoln Neprud was chosen vice-president, Lawrence Froiland secretary, and Bernie Endres treasurer.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Feb. 24, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua sends Dean Tatzel and Roger Getter to the state wrestling tournament this weekend after the pair won first places at the Viroqua sectional Saturday night.

JC Penney has a special: Men’s flare leg slacks in stripes, solids or geometrics for $3.99!

Viroqua Blackhawks received the SWAL Conference trophy Monday afternoon. At 11-1 the finished ahead of second-place River Valley.

Viroqua SUPER VALU has 3 pound bags of apples for .69

F-1—Super Sabres will be flying over western Vernon County, according to the 132nd Tactical Fghter Wing, Iowa Air National Guard.

Obituaries: Martin(Steve) Syverson (86) De Soto; Mrs. Martin (Vera) DeGarmo (59) Stoddard Mrs. Erick Frisled (73); Mrs. Signe Holmes (88); Nettie Johnson (87) Jefferson Township; Clarence Victor DeGarmo (60); Mrs. Meta Klum (78) Stoddard.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 20, 1997

25 years ago

Viroqua’s own, Fred Nelson, was honored as the 1997 Friend of Main Street Award winner at the 7th Annual Main Street awards Ceremony Feb. 11 in Marshfield. We commend him for his many years of dedication to the revitalization and prosperity of his hometown.

Department of Transportation officials and members of Central Wisconsin Engineers discussed proposed plans for the 1999 Main Street reconstruction project with the Viroqua City Council last week. The CWE plans for the construction divide the seven-month project into two phases which will run from April 15 to Nov. 1. These plans will be on display at WWTC on Feb. 27 from 4-8 p.m.

People with sports injuries, broken bones and other orthopedic problems will soon be able to get regular help at VMH from a new, full-time orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Jeffrey Lawrence will begin seeing patients in the Outpatient Clinic early in March, and also at the Vig-Gundersen Clinic one-half day a week. Dr. Lawrence and his wife and two sons have relocated here from the Chicago area.

National FFA Week will be Feb. 15-22, “Begin a Bright Future”. Viroqua FFA officers that attended the National FFA Convention in Kansas City, Missouri were: Kathryn Gudgeon, Dawn McClurg, Jeremey Dregne, Miah Yahn, Sara Bekkedal, Tina Ackman and Lisa Fuenger.

Viroqua wrestlers advanced two second-place finishes Feb. 15 at he regional tournament in Mauston. Jason Welch at 119 pounds and Wayne Primmer at 275 pounds go on to sectionals next Saturday at Wisconsin Dells.

Viroqua native’s band earns Grammy nominations. The Madison-based band, including native Butch Vig, son of Dr. DeVerne and Betty Vig, on drums, has been nominated for three Grammy awards for their debut album, “Garbage,” on Almo Sounds/Geffen Records.

Ad specials at Jubilee this week include: Era detergent 100 oz. $3.68, sirloin tip roast $1.79/lb., ground beef 98 cents/lb. and John Morell sliced bacon 16 oz. $1.79 with coupon.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 23, 2012

10 years ago

More than 50 people attended the La Farge Lions Club Appreciation Night held at Rockton on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The tradition of this annual event is for the club’s members to acknowledge the support and understanding their sweethearts have shown during the past Lion year. It’s also an evening to say thank you to the community members who have gone above and beyond in helping the La Farge Lions Club, and for the potential new members to learn of the Lion’s activities.

The Viroqua Community Theatre (VCT) will be presenting a new theatre experience — a murder mystery show. VCT is performing “Murder Me Always,” by Lee Mueller, a St. Louis based playwright on Feb. 24 and 25, and March 2 and 3.

The Vernon Area Arts and Craft Club is offering a $300 scholarship to a graduating senior who plans to continue an education in art. Scholarships were started in 1977 and to date $9,725 has been given to 50 students. It was named in honor of Kristin Vigdahl, who was an artist and taught home economics and art in Viroqua High School.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

