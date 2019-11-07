The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 5, 1919
100 years ago
November.
Two months more of 1919.
While J.M. Hay was removing a load of household goods to Sparta his store at Ross was broken into. There was about $200 worth of groceries left in the building besides fixtures and household goods. The goods had been sold to Mr. Jo. Randles of Liberty, but not yet removed. If burglary was the object, the extent will not be known until the invoices are gone over. – Viola News.
BUD, November 3 – A few Halloween stunts were pulled off in this community. People were surprised to find some of their cows harnessed the next morning.
Ed Larson of Soldiers Grove has purchased the Dodge hotel of that place for the purpose of conducting an up-to-date place. Consideration $14,000.
Quite a large crowd was present at the wrestling match at the opera house to witness the bout between Jack Hagensick of this place and Charley Miller of Sioux City, Iowa. Jack won the match in two falls. The first required fifty-eight minutes to determine who was the best man. – Viola News.
Pretty good angury [?] for winter – wild geese have been flying southward in great numbers.
John M. Tainter and Walter Scott have been doing the carpenter and masonry work on a barn for E.J. Riley and sons near Liberty Pole. It is 30x60 size.
Next Tuesday, November 11, is the first anniversary of Armistice Day one of the greatest anniversaries for history.
Remember Fisher & Griffin have moved the Poultry and Egg Market to the Williams’ feed store building. Increased business made it necessary for them to have more room and better quarters.
The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 9, 1944
75 years ago
The ninth grade Girl Scouts enjoyed an overnight hike to the Davis cottage at Maple Dale. Each girl provided her own food and equipment. Beverly Rusdahl and Mrs. Stevens transported the luggage to the camp. The girls had a lively time Friday evening and night, arose at daybreak Saturday morning, had breakfast, and started to hike back to the city. Kind motorists noticed the weary footsteps and gave the girls a “lift” back to town. The Girl Scouts wish to thank Mr. Davis for allowing them to use his cottage this year. Mrs. Schaaf, the leader, accompanied the group.
Thursday, November 11, marks the twenty-sixth anniversary of the Armistice which ended World War I. Our country is again plunged into world conflict for the salvation of human freedom. As Mayor of the City of Viroqua, I proclaim the holiday in accordance with the wishes of the President of the United States and the Governor of Wisconsin, and ask that business be halted for the conventional moment of silent respect at 11:00 a.m. – Howard C. Miller, Mayor.
A meeting of the Civil Air Patrol and other persons interested in flying was held in Judge Neprud’s office Wednesday, Nov. 8. The purpose of the meeting was to make definite plans for promoting aviation in Vernon County. Under the sponsorship of the C.A.P., a Taylorcraft trainer plane is now taking up students for flying instruction every Saturday and Sunday until further notice. The plane arrives at the airstrip at 10 a.m. and leaves at 5 p.m. The landing strip which is used for the present is located halfway between Westby and Viroqua on U.S. Highway 14.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Nov. 6, 1969
50 years ago
Three girls advance to the state Make It With Wool contest November 22 at Wisconsin State University—Stevens Point. The Viroqua district winners were: Betty Novak, Linda Olthafer and Mary Alice Voights. Mrs. Dorothy Werth was district chairman for the event.
Hank Williams, Jr. spent a successful week in and around Viroqua hunting for grouse, pheasant, woodcock and squirrel. Williams is also a Civil War buff and has practically a museum of items at his Nashville home.
Deaths: Helmer Hagen, 81; Hannah Josephine (Hanson) Dregne, 83; Daniel T. Lucey, 68; Lela (Sutherland) (Townsend) Wheeler, 66; Albert Leslie Henry, 83.
“Several days of rainy foggy weather here. No Indian summer but we keep hoping” reports Lorrine Hilton of Bloomingdale.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Nov. 10, 1994
25 years ago
In the Westby School Board recall election, all three incumbents were easily re-elected. Two of the incumbents won by 2-to-1 margins and the third incumbent, Terry Koll, won by 686 votes in a somewhat closer election.
A new Viroqua golf course plan was presented to the city council by Viroqua Country Club Board President Dave Zirzow. It was the third time that a plan was presented to the city council. The first two plans had run into legal problems. The new plan called for the city to create a public golf utility. Under the new plan, the Country Club would gift the land for the new nine holes (80 acres) to the new utility in exchange for the utility to finance construction of the new nine holes. The Country Club would lease the original nine holes to the utility for $1 a year. The final piece of the new plan was that the Country Club would sign a management contract with the utility to manage the entire 18 holes.
Congressman Steve Gunderson and the family of U.S. Army Private First Class Jason Jeffers held a press conference in La Crosse to announce that the U.S. Army had declared Jeffers to be presumed dead. Jeffers had gone missing two years ago and was never found. Since the Army stated that Jeffers died “while in pay and duty status”, he was entitled to a military memorial service. The service was scheduled to be held at the Sparta High School Track Field since Jeffers was a graduate of that school.
Governor Tommy Thompson declared an emergency under the Agricultural Transportation Emergency statue so that farmers could drive overweight loads of field corn, soybeans and kidney beans on the state’s Interstate highways. The emergency statue was scheduled to run to the beginning of December although it would be suspended for Thanksgiving week.
Viroqua astronaut Mike Lee spoke to both Viroqua and Liberty Pole elementary students about his adventures in space.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Nov. 12, 2009
10 years ago
The Vernon County Board of Supervisors approved the 2010 annual county budget, which includes a 6 percent tax levy increase.
Viroqua High School’s fall sport athletes were recognized at its fall athletic banquet. Among the many athletes recognized were: Most Valuable Cheerleader- Courtney Everson, Ace Server award and Most Valuable Player- Michelle Anderson.
The Vernon County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity built its fourth home at 415 Coon Prairie Avenue in Westby.
Lower traffic volume prompts DOT to reconsider construction of Viroqua/Westby bypass portions.
Helen Marie Stokke celebrated her 90th birthday at the Firehouse Restaurant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.