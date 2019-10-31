The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 29, 1919
100 years ago
Chili con carne at the Unique.
Charley Green has shown us a cotton stalk with large pods he grew in his garden this last season. It was frozen by the close-up of Monday night.
From O.L. Ostrem, Bernard S. Root has purchased the west section of the large stone barn so long owned and used in connection with hotel Fortney, and the same will be refitted and reconstructed throughout for garage and salesmanship purposes. Mr. Root is about to remove here from Readstown to make the necessary improvements.
At last night’s session the city council passed an ordinance granting to the Standard Oil Company privilege to locate a filling station on the vacant lot north of the Censor office, owned by the local Odd Fellows. An option of sale has been given the company and there is probability that the fine locality will be utilized and becoming buildings constructed.
While drilling Fred Henderson’s well a vein of some kind of ore one foot thick was struck a number of feet below the surface in Victory section.
Roger Evans, who has been telephone manager at Cashton for several years resigned his position and accepted on with the Farmers Telephone Exchange at Coon Valley.
While enroute home from LaCrosse, last Friday night, Highway Commissioner Alex Ristow met with a painful accident, the fracture of several ribs. The headlights on his automobile failed to work and in the sudden darkness he smashed into a concrete bridge.
County is practically bone-dry now.
Local hunters report squirrels quite numerous in the woods. A good corn crop is productive of squirrels.
The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 2, 1944
75 years ago
The first banquet for the rats of Vernon County this weekend will be a great occasion for the rats – and should give satisfaction to many people who are anxious to get rid of these pests. County Agent Johnson announces that prepared bait will be on hand at distribution points and should be placed for rats Friday night. Householders in towns as well as in rural areas who have rats on their property but did not order the special campaign bait are urged to apply traps and other methods of control. It is important that everyone do his utmost to destroy rats as a means of preserving foods of all kinds that these pests destroy.
You are cordially invited to the Halloween program and social at the Pleasant Ridge school Friday evening Nov. 3 at 8 o’clock. There will be homemade candy, a fish pond, and lunches. A table water set and Pyrex pie plate will be given to the lucky persons. – Lydia Baldwin, teacher.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Oct. 30, 1969
50 years ago
Alvin M. Haugen, Vernon County Treasurer, reports the 1969 total of unpaid Real Estate taxes in $28,172, $3,052 less than last year. “The County will continue to attempt to collect on the unpaid tax bills. Almost always it eventually gets the amount owed, plus interest and penalties,” Haugen says.
Workmen were to finish painting the inside of the new Viroqua water tower Wednesday. “Viroqua Industrial Park” will be painted on the outside to finish the job.
Deaths: Anna Halderson (Ellefson) Hanson, 78; Roscoe Henry Turner, 80; Harry Levin, 79; Thomas A. Thompson, 91; Geda (Grahn) Henderson, 71; Halvor Allness, 65; Edward Jordan, 94; Shirley H. (Cowden) Herfel, 38; Walter Harry Swain, 82; George DeLap, 79; Sadie (Olson) Hirschfield, 63; Cora E. (Emmons) (Bahr) Johnson, 96.
County Judge Larry Sieger has submitted his resignation to Gov. Warren Knowles. Sieger is making his resignation effective on Monday, November 3rd , he told the B-C Tuesday. He will become a general attorney for the Veterans’ Administration serving the southwest and western counties of the state. He will continue to reside in Viroqua.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Nov. 3, 1994
25 years ago
One of the three trustees in Stoddard that was recalled, Jerome Pedretti, challenged the validity of the recall petitions filed against him. The recall petitions were filed by the Stoddard Recall Committee. Pedretti challenged the recall because he had served less than a year which was required by state law. The relevant state statute specifically said that there cannot be a recall of a trustee until he or she had served for one year. The Stoddard Recall Committee planned to file an appeal based on the State Election Board opinion that measured the year from the election of the original trustee not on the dates of the new officeholder.
Westby voters will go to the polls next week to settle the school board recall controversy. Six candidates will appear on the ballot with serving members each facing a challenger.
The Viroqua City Council approved a water and sewer rate increase. Sewer rates were not regulated and were scheduled to start in January 1995. A water rate increase was required to go to the Public Service Commission for approval, so no date was set for the increase.
Vernon County agricultural agent Tim Rehbein recently traveled abroad to study grazing methods practiced by livestock farmers in Europe. He visited Ireland, Scotland, England, Switzerland and Germany. He was able to make the trip thanks to a grant from the University of Wisconsin Extension. He found that grazing methods depended on the local agricultural support systems.
The Snowflake Ski Club readied both the ski jumps and cross-country trails for winter. For the next tournament in February 1995, the club expected jumpers from 14 countries with about 35 to 40 people that will participate. In addition, the U.S. Ski Team will be sending jumpers. Planned are both adult and junior competitions.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Nov. 5, 2009
10 years ago
A library task force has been meeting since February to discuss future plans for a Viroqua Public Library building.
The multi-million dollar Jersey Valley dam repair project will shut down for the winter on or before Nov. 21.
The Westby girls and boys cross country teams placed ninth overall in Division 2 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Dr. Deborah Prior celebrated her 1,000th delivery at Vernon Memorial Healthcare on Oct. 26, 2009 when Leo Joseph Hatlan was born at 7:46 p.m.
Olympians Casey FitzRandolph and Suzy Favor Hamilton joined students and staff of the Kickapoo Area School District for a fitness program called “Movin’ and Munchin.”
