Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 14, 1921

100 years ago

Torger Fortney has purchased of Mrs. Wyman, her land lying just north of Eckhart Park and is converting it into lots making 12 very desirable lots. One on the corner has been contracted for by Carl Enggaard, who will erect a modern home in the near future.

Two Clippings from Kansas papers telling of the death of Thomas J. Decker. Mr. Decker was the last member of the first family which braved the unbroken wilderness at an early date to settle on the site of this city.

The Censor office today stands upon the spot where the first rude log cabin was erected by the Deckers, and in the basement of the office is the old Decker well at the bottom of which once flowed a stream of pure water which supplied the early settlers.