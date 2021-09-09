Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 14, 1921
100 years ago
Torger Fortney has purchased of Mrs. Wyman, her land lying just north of Eckhart Park and is converting it into lots making 12 very desirable lots. One on the corner has been contracted for by Carl Enggaard, who will erect a modern home in the near future.
Two Clippings from Kansas papers telling of the death of Thomas J. Decker. Mr. Decker was the last member of the first family which braved the unbroken wilderness at an early date to settle on the site of this city.
The Censor office today stands upon the spot where the first rude log cabin was erected by the Deckers, and in the basement of the office is the old Decker well at the bottom of which once flowed a stream of pure water which supplied the early settlers.
Last Monday several of our small boys had a lot of fun that netted them some financial gain as well. The flood water over the cement was so deep that automobiles going through would get stalled. The boys were stationed nearby and naturally the drivers called upon them to push them through the water. This the boys did after getting promises of pay for their trouble. The nickles [sic] and dimes rolled in so rapidly that a total of nearly five dollars was collected by the youngsters.
The editor went over the Viola hill Sunday for the first time since Stub Morrison and his crew commenced the relocation. You sure have got to hand it to Stub when it comes to road building. When completed the new road will very materially cut down the awful on that last pitch over the top, not to mention the safety and convenience of a wider road.
The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 12, 1946
75 years ago
All business places, offices and stores will be closed on Friday noon, Sept. 20th, for Viroqua day at Vernon County Fair. – Chamber of Commerce
Fair goers will have good music this year. During the past few years bands were greatly depleted because of many players being in military service. Mrs. Orbec Sherry, Chairman of Music committee states that Westby High school band will play Thursday, Hillsboro Bohemian band on Wednesday, Viroqua High School band will play Saturday and Viroqua City band on Sunday.
A Veterans of Foreign Wars was organized at Westby August 21st under the leadership of E. A. Lewis State Representative of Department Headquarters of Manitowoc, Wis. A charter was granted to overseas veterans of Westby and vicinity. Temporary officers are Commander Mervin Appleman and Quartermaster Richard S. Gabrielson.
With a total enrollment of 975 for the first day, the Viroqua public schools opened Monday with only a few student more than the 1945 opening day. However, late registrants in both grades and high school are expected to increase this total by 25 before another week begins.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Sept. 2, 1971
50 years ago
Vernon Telephone Cooperative was allowed an $837,000 loan from the Rural Electrification Administration this past week. The fund will go for the second phase of its improvement program: 1-party service for LaFarge, Viola, and Readstown exchanges. Just last week, the Cooperative installed its 5,000th phone, according to Jerome Espe, Manager.
Deaths: Jennie (Gudal) Witcraft, 92; Olive (Hollie) Holen, 63.
Homer Moe, Conservation Warden, placed a column in this week’s paper with advice about how to stop the several boat and gear thefts that are occurring each week along the Mississippi River. For years residents and boat owners left gear locked up but experienced no problems. That is not true in recent months. Many thefts are not solved.
The Vernon Hawks are playing the Westby Norsemen Friday in football at Viroqua this week in a non-conference match. Viroqua’s first conference game is at Prairie du Chien on September 17th.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Sept. 12, 1996
25 years ago
David Schmidt, 15, of rural Genoa is the Plano Big Bass Junior Champion of Wisconsin. A student at Viroqua High School, David caught his 23-inch, 6-pound, 12-ounce bass in Sidie Hollow Lake this summer to win the $250 prize.
The Westby High School Band performs in the Cashton Parade Sunday afternoon. The group will be headed to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Sept. 14 to play during halftime, joining several thousand other Wisconsin high school musicians who will perform during Band Day as the Wisconsin Badgers take on Stanford on Sept. 21.
In its second outing of the season, Viroqua Blackhawk football trounced Prairie du Chien 48-19. Showing much improvement from the week before, Viroqua’s offense racked up 315 yards in the first half alone and 467 for the game. Coach Casey Campbell said the teams hard work during practice and eliminating the costly turnovers that plagued the Hawks against Mauston were two improvements from Viroqua’s season opener.
Union soldiers from the Company B, 2nd Wisconsin re-enactment crew fired off a cannon at Confederate soldiers. The group re-enacted Civil War skirmishes fought by Wisconsin soldiers at Norskedalen this last Saturday and Sunday.
Josie Myhre is named the 1996 Super Senior, along with second runner-up Mary Ellen Nelson and first runner-up Ardelle Umberger. The winners of the annual Vernon County Outstanding Senior Banquet were announced at the banquet celebrating “Pioneer Days in Bad Axe County.”
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Sept. 8, 2011
10 years ago
A storm that blew through Vernon County Friday morning, September 2, left behind property damage, downed trees and sparking power lines.
The Viroqua football team put up 305 yards to offense, but fell, 42-16, to Westby at home Friday.
Vernon County Farm to School advocate, Monique Hooker, visited West Salem Middle School recently.
The 2011 Viroqua Wild West Days Royalty volunteered their time at the Bethel Home and Services Cowboy Breakfast.
The legal affairs committee of the Vernon County Board voted Friday to postpone action on a concealed carry ordinance for county buildings.
The Vernon County Fair is here, and 2011-12 Fairest of the Fair, Laura Hornby is ready.
Viroqua’s Nadia McHenry has won four-straight varsity tennis matches at No. 1 Singles as of Monday’s victory.
The Viroqua boys and girls cross country teams each placed third in one of the state’s premier invitational meets, Saturday, at Spring Green.
Area schools receiving the Wisconsin School of Recognition awards are; Prairie View School (ninth consecutive year), LaFarge Middle School (second consecutive year), North Crawford Elementary School and Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School (second consecutive year).
This week WDRT Driftless Community Radio is making its first year on the air.
The 2011 Walk with GRACE for cancer patients, raised $222,317.86. This amount is the greatest ever raised during one of the organizations fundraising years.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff