Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
June 9, 1920
100 years ago
Both the federal prohibition amendment and the enforcement act passed by congress were held constitutional by the supreme court.
Ladies inexpensive all-silk hose, colors black and white, only $4.50 per pair. Rogers.
The sewer construction crew have had to resort blasting in order to get through the hard rock in front of the Hotel Fortney.
When you bring your eggs and poultry to the Viroqua egg market, plan to take home your oyster shells, chicken feed, salt and binder twine.
Mayor Roseland has started an energetic campaign to clean up the bad spots of the city’s morals. For the past month he and his helpers have been busy night and day gathering evidence against liquor violations and more serious offenses.
Four who have been imbibing too freely of lemon extract have been hauled into court and made to pay stiff fines.
A couple of decidedly unsavory characters coming here from near Readstown, were ordered to move on without delay….Another couple were discovered at the cemetery under incriminating circumstances and the man ordered to leave town at once. He tarried not.
With the hot days and warm rains of the past week, crops and vegetation is taking on wonderful growth in the endeavor to make up for a late spring….the good weather is offset by the vicious work of a new-fashioned small dark cutworm. In some instances entire fields of corn have been taken, and the damage is serious and exasperating. Tobacco beds are coming on fine….but growers generally are delaying as much as possible to escape the cut worm.
The Vernon County Censor
May 31, 1945
75 years ago
Judy Traastad, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Traastad, celebrated her sixth anniversary on Monday afternoon, by entertaining her teachers and five schoolmates at her home. Guests were Misses Huffer and Munson and Anita and Patricia Thureen, Judy Burkhardt, Cheldona Everson and Lynn Lawton.
Richard Grinsrud, who has been postmaster at Westby for the past ten years, has tendered his resignation to the post office department.
The number of farms in Vernon County as shown by the returns of the 1945 census of agriculture was 3,920 as compared with 3,979 in 1940 and 4,036 in 1935.
The Parochial School of the Viroqua Main St. Lutheran Church begins on Monday at 9 a.m. in the school building, same as last year.
Among the 185,000 men and women of the Eighth Air Force congratulated today by the Lt. Gen. James H. Doolittle are four servicemen from Viroqua. They are Corporal Nathan C. Noggle, Pvt. First Class Cyrus Swenson, and Staff Sgt. Wilmer L. Masrud. Col. Irwin H. Dregne, commander of the 357th Fighter Group is also a member of this division. They are serving in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium and Germany with the Eighth Air Force Service Command, headed by Col. John M. Mc Culloch.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
May 28, 1970
50 years ago
David Urban, son of Mayor and Mrs. Ernie Urban, was injured for the second time in Cambodia on May 17. His first wound was in April, but he returned to his unit after 10 days. He will now be sent for a period of time to a hospital in Japan. He will return stateside as soon as he is strong enough to make the trip.
Deaths: Arthur F. Coy, 26; Frank Springborn, 70; Paul G. (Mike) Wise, 76; Tilford Mathison, 67; Emil Cornell, 70; Ruth O. Berg, 54; Sheldon Hokland, 53.
Viroqua Public Library has gone “Western” with the addition of twenty-three Zane Grey books, ready for lending. Some of the titles are: “Riders of the Purple Sage,” “Desert Gold,” “Wildfire,” “Call of the Canyon,” “The Vanishing American” and “The Lone Star Ranger.”
Viroqua Senior High girl golfers preserved a perfect two-season record May 20 when they defeated Caledonia here. Mrs. Jim Kuehn’s team also won their single match last year. Last week Karen Vaaler was low for Viroqua with a 30, followed by Mary Fortney’s 32, Jackie Sherry’s 33 and Donna Anderson’s 38.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 1, 1995
25 years ago
Approximately 50 residents attended the Viroqua City Council meeting to protest the proposal to remove a set of north/south stop signs from Rusk Avenue. The proposal was not new. Two years ago, the same thing was proposed. The idea was to make Rusk Avenue a through avenue to lighten the daily traffic on Main Street. Residents urged the city council to push for the bypass that was proposed by the Department of Transportation (DOT) but was 20 years down the road. Residents argued that pressuring the DOT might get that date moved closer.
There was an attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl in the village of Ontario. The girl was walking down a sidewalk when a man in a car approached her and asked if she wanted a ride. When she refused, he attempted to grab her after he got out of his car. She fled and hid behind a house. The man then got back in his car and drove away. Sheriff Geoffrey Banta posted a description of the man and asked the community got any information about who he was.
Justin Bramwell of Viroqua was featured on the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon chronicling his road back after falling off a tractor and suffering serious injuries to the lower part of his body. He had been in a cast from his waist to just above his knees with a metal rod between his legs so they could be kept apart. Happily, Justin fully recovered and was back in school.
The Vernon County Historical Society announced that Dr. Robert and Janet Starr will be honored for their work in the community including the historical society. Dr. Starr has practiced in Viroqua since 1951 and has delivered 2,900 babies in the Viroqua area.
It was announced that a new food cooperative was opening in Viroqua. The store will be owned and operated by the food cooperative members. The store will be located behind the Nelson Agri-Center.
Clark Nordberg was named as the new Bethel Home & Services Executive Director. Nordberg spent the last five years in a similar position in Greenfield, Wisconsin.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 3, 2010
10 years ago
Viroqua is sending seven state qualifiers in four events to the two-day WIAA State Track and Field meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Friday and Saturday.
At a ceremony on May 27 in the Assembly Chamber of the State Capital, first lady Jessica Doyle and Assistant State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced the 2010 winners of the Governors School Health Awards. La Farge Schools was among the 42 schools receiving the honor. It received the Silver Award in recognition of their effort to develop programs, policies and resources that support students’ academic achievement and long term physical health.
The Vernon County Chapter of the Habitat for Humanity – La Crosse Area will be breaking ground soon for their fifth home. The 2010 home will be located at 417 Coon Prairie Ave. in Westby and will become the home of Lucas and Angie Geier and their five children.
Floyd and Marvalene Burt of Viroqua have learned the secret to a successful marriage – 70 years in the making.
The family featured at the dairy breakfast on June 5 consists of Gerald Schumacher and Tatum Schumacher, Jason Schumacher, Masen Neprud, Carrie Robson, Stacie Peyton and Anne Peyton.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
