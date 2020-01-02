Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 7, 1920
100 years ago
We have a dry nation today.
Under a new law passed by the last legislature all real estate agents in Wisconsin will do business under favor of a state license.
Jeweler J.W. Lucas now sports the real accurate time, having purchased a ship chronometer, mounted on a swivel – a fine piece of workmanship that cost $150 and is the most current type of instrument in the timepiece line.
The glorious leapyear, 1920, was born in a refrigerator, it would seem. The New Year was ushered in Thursday with twelve degrees low in the thermometer tube, and mind you, it has to this writing, scarcely been above zero for an hour at a time, standing at five to eight below throughout the days and colder nights. We see no possible reason for this, except that the first month of this new year is attempting to out-rival in severity the last month of the deceased year.
The change in name at the head of the editorial column of the Censor, today, tells the brief story of transfer of interest in the thing that is almost as dear as life itself, to the undersigned….To cast aside the working tools of a life occupation….is done with a reluctance that brings pangs of bitter sadness….I have loved my calling and cherished the friendships….during the past thirty-five years….To avoid possible recurrence of a physical disorder that came to me a year since, because of overwork….The true reason for my retirement at this time….My successor in the work [is] Mr. Goldsmith. Good bye, but not farewell. OLIVER G. MUNSON.
Talk freely to the census enumerator when he calls on you.
The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 4, 1945
75 years ago
One of the attractive bright spots in the city’s tobacco industry is the assorting room of the Dickerson Leaf Tobacco Company. Repairs and a beautiful decorating job with fluorescent lighting, places it among the best equipped assorting rooms in this part of the state. When in full operation this room will accommodate eighty assorters, whose work is to assort and size tobacco crops bought and processed in this territory. An extended season of this type of work is expected, and operations will commence soon after governmental restrictions are lifted so as to permit buying and assorting.
In the month of December, nine county youths registered with the selective service board and thirty-nine were inducted into service.
Judge Linclon Neprud of Viroqua has been named Vernon County campaign director of the annual fund-raising appeal of March of Dimes, to be conducted January 14-31 in celebration of the president’s birthday by the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. Fifty percent of the funds received in the annual appeal are retained in Vernon County and used for aiding in fighting polio cases as they arise.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 1, 1970
50 years ago
Another calendar, another year.
U.S. Series E Savings Bonds now pay 5% interest retroactive to June 1, 1969, when held to maturity for only 5 years 10 months. H bonds will remain at 10 years for maturity.
Deaths: Henry Von Ruden, 81; Helmer Kalbakken, 61; Clara (Sletten) Anderson, 86; Russell Storer DeWitt, 62; Shirley (Cornell) Thompson, 30; Alpha (Winger) Granger, 73; William Marquardt, 83; Nora H. McCarthy, 100; Edwin Riley, 73; Eda (Schied) Warren, 76.
Viroqua and Hillsboro elect mayors this spring. Vic Ellefson’s second term as Viroqua’s mayor expires this year. It is also election time for City Clerk, Tim Anderson; City Attorney, Everest Chapman and Ole Gulbrandsen, municipal justice of the peace to stand for re-election.
Per a change in state law, all County Board officers are now County offices, rather than local ones. Vernon voters will elect 31 County Board members as all current terms expire in April.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 5, 1995
25 years ago
Homeowners of Viroqua had a major increase in their city taxes. This was due to a loss of revenue from the city’s original tax increment financing (TIF) district and because the city had to borrow approximately $1.2 million for repairs and improvements to streets, curb and gutters and storm sewers throughout the city. The utilities involved will reimburse the city for sewer and water work but that will not affect the tax rate.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) along with a local advisory group were set to begin a year long study to determine if a future highway route should go through Viroqua and Westby or around the two cities. Even though the plan will be for 2020, the DOT wanted to have a plan by next year in order to have the plan fit with proposed construction on Viroqua’s Main Street. Viroqua and Westby agreed to pay 25% of the cost of the study. Viroqua will pay half of the 25% with the remaining half to be split between Westby and the county.
The DNR was considering raising the number of permits for the 1995 fall turkey hunt. Based on surveys that indicated that the turkey population had a very successful reproduction cycle the past summer, the DNR was poised to increase the number of permits to 30,100.
Vernon County Highway Commissioner, Bill Stahl, has retired. He served as Commissioner for 10 years.
The Westby Snowflake Tournament next month will again include the 90-meter jump as part of the tournament. Work on the jump was completed after a year off. The jump was not used last year because the tournament took place during the Winter Olympics and the world’s top jumpers were participants in the Olympics.
Election contests for the Viroqua and Westby School Boards were set with four candidates for two seats in each city. In each city election, there were two incumbents facing two challengers.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 14, 2010
10 years ago
The McIntosh Memorial Library task force is in the process of discovering all the options available for building a new library.
The city of Viroqua is looking at changing its zoning code to accommodate commercial business in the city’s industrial park.
The Viroqua area gymnastics team won its first home dual meet this season over Westby, 120.025-112.3, on Friday.
The 2010 Chaseburg Trail Days royalty are Attendant Kirsten Berra, Queen Jessica Rybold, and Princess Abby Midtlien.
The Vernon County Junior Dairy Bowl team placed first out of 30 teams at the state convention. Team members are Colin Landis, Kaleb Storm, Thomas Larson and Zach Servais. Coach is Kent Wendorf.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff