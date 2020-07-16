Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
July 28, 1920
100 years ago
A real circus – Jinx, Thursday.
Work on Viroqua’s sewer contract will soon be commenced. The contractor and crew are now on the ground but are handicapped by lack of transportation for their heavy equipment.
No sprinkling streets or lawns without first obtaining a permit.
Westby has received her charter and is now officially a city with three precincts. Our warmest congratulations are extended.
Shortage of labor and materials continues to hold up the county road work.
The Hillsboro-Tripville road will be completed in about a week.
Right-of-way on the LaFarge-Cashton road has all been bought and work commences right away.
The committee goes Thursday to get the last piece of right-of-way for the big LaFarge bridge.
The Cunningham bridge in Viroqua town on the Viola road has been completed….This crew is now moving to Newton to complete the Townsend bridge.
Board at the Unique Restaurant $6.50 per week.
The first [highway] census in Vernon county was taken on Sunday, July 25th at the old Gunerius place in Franklin, at the Junction of Routes 27 and 11….The amazing total of 652 vehicles passed the corridor between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. No wonder it is next to impossible to keep a smooth surface on our roads. Of this number 615 were domestic cars, 19 foreign cars, 7 trucks, 6 motorcycles and ONLY FIVE HORSE DRAWN RIGS. This is more than double the counts of last year….if the Townsend bill passes, Trunk line No. 11 will become a Federal road and will stand a fine chance of being completely paved in a short time.
The Vernon County Censor
July 19, 1945
75 years ago
Warning to parents of pre-school age and school-age children: Excepting a short epidemic in 1942, we have had very few cases of scarlet fever in Viroqua since 1937. But the county as a whole has had a great many cases last year and it is only reasonable to expect another epidemic of the disease at any time in Viroqua. All children that give a positive reaction to the Dick test should be vaccinated, so that all susceptible children can be immunized before the opening of the city schools.
A very fine representation from the various villages and cities appeared at the courthouse last Thursday night upon the request of the district attorney in regard to the Thompson Anti-Gambling Act. Fortunately for Vernon County, it is the cleanest county in the state of Wisconsin, which is due solely to the fine cooperation received from the people in general and particularly those of licensed places. It can be said that it all is due to fine cooperation existing between the people and the peace enforcement officers.
Pint-size Doc Buros put a flourishing farewell touch to his present baseball career by pitching the Viroqua Peerless Beers to a 4-1 victory over a tough Cashton outfit Sunday afternoon on the latter’s diamond. Buros, who is responsible for 3 of the 5 wins the Brewmeisters have racked up in league play, left for the Navy Tuesday morning, consequently being lost for the rest of the season and the duration.
Beginning next Saturday, July 21, window service at the Viroqua Post Office will be suspended on Saturday afternoons. This change is in conformity with the general trend throughout the country where the requirements and demands of post office patrons are reduced commensurate with the reduction of general business in the community on Saturday afternoons.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
July 16, 1970
50 years ago
Senator William Proxmire applauded the Army Corps of Engineers dam project for La Farge, the recreation it is expected to bring, and the flood control it will provide Tuesday at his appearance at the site and at Rockton. He urged the Army Corps of Engineers to expedite the project.
Deaths: Oliver Engen, 72; Fred Francis Zitzner, 81; William C. Schmidt, 75.
Pioneer family names from 75 to 80 years ago reveal the fact that these names have disappeared from a local telephone directory or a farm atlas: Vanished are: Armbruster, Claywater, Coffin, Fopper, De Frees, Tinker, Edson, Terhune, Wisel and dozens of others found in the 1884 biographies of early settlers.
Nelson Muffler authorized Burl Burns to start moving dirt for its new 28,800 square feet project at the Jeremiah Rusk Industrial Park.
Viroqua started moving along the long road toward low rent housing for senior citizens and low-income families Tuesday night when the City Council adopted activating resolutions. Chet Lee introduced the Viroqua Housing Authority that will ask for a $20,000 survey loan from HUD, anticipating less than 100 units would be built if all were finally approved. A rough guess calls for 60 per cent of units designated for senior citizens and 40 per cent for families in need of low cost hosing. It could be up to nine months before HUD approves the request.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 20, 1995
25 years ago
Viroqua High School officially announced that beginning with the upcoming school year, students will have a dramatically different class schedule. The new schedule will have students in grades nine through 12 taking four 83-minute classes each day. With the new class schedule, students will see an increase of 52 minutes a day in instructional time. In addition to the four classes a day, the schedule included a 40-minute resource period for student activities and clubs. Each student will be assigned a homeroom teacher that will be their homeroom teacher through high school.
The Citizens United Against Low Level Flights went to Madison to lobby state legislators. The group gave a briefing to various legislators that they were able to meet. Senator Brian Rude told the group that the head of the Wisconsin National Guard had already received over 1,000 letters opposing the plan to fly over Vernon County and the surrounding areas. Upon their return to Vernon County, the group felt that their trip was worthwhile and successful.
Work on the Viroqua community mural continued. When completed, the mural will be 8 feet high and 96 feet across. The mural will be mounted on the south wall of Buzzy’s Furniture store facing the Western Technical College parking lot.
Elza Coggin of La Farge was sentenced to eight years in prison for first-degree sexual assault of a child. While the defense called for probation and treatment, the judge said that prison was more appropriate for this felon.
The Star Beauty Salon in Viroqua closed its doors after 35 years on Main Street. Lonnie Sherry, the last proprietor, closed the business for her health reasons.
The new owners of Colonial Laundry were building a new laundry on North Main in Viroqua. The laundry is presently on East Decker Street. When the new laundry is ready, the old laundry will be shut down.
Taylor Merritts of Viroqua was sentenced to six months in jail for resisting arrest twice and which also included injuring the arresting officer.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
July 22, 2010
10 years ago
Several local residents expressed varying opinions about the Viroqua bathhouse at a public hearing hosted by the Viroqua Historic Preservation Commission. This is the second time the building has been nominated; the council denied the first request Nov. 30, 1999.
The Viroqua U12 softball team earned first place at the La Crosse Boys and Girls Club Don Klich Memorial Softball Tournament in La Crosse.
Two De Soto High School graduates played in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Football Game to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Frank Ames, offensive line, and Chad Johnson, defensive line, played on the D4-D7 team.
The second annual Viroqua Triathlon, held at the Bigley Pool in Viroqua, Saturday, was deemed a success. This year the triathlon filled all 72 of its competitor slots.
The Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board has announced that Luther College alumnus and Chaseburg native, Carl Westphal has been selected for a Fulbright award for 2010-11.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
