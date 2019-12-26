Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 24, 1919100 years agoTomorrow should be the most joyous day in the whole year.
Viroqua largest tax budget is before the people for audit, and it’s a stunner; a real exemplification of the high cost of living, or possibly the “cost of living high”, as a distinguished writer has expressed the present age of civilization. The levy is for $108,465.37….The rate is $30.62 per $1,000 of assessed value. Last year it was $21.18 per $1,000. Treasurer Minshall says in 1913, or six years ago, the total tax collection was $45,645.62.
Business men in all lines report satisfactory Christmas trade. The good sleighing and crisp atmosphere give stimulation to shopping and general activity.
Bud, December 21 – Case weather is here and people are beginning to think they will be busy during the holidays….small pox in this vicinity seems to be traveling and has now made it appearance in the home of Louis Fauske.
The Vernon County Censor Dec. 31, 1919 100 years agoHappy New Year.
Make it a year of good deeds and high purposes.
Farmers and woodlot owners are making strenuous efforts at putting up unusual piles of wood. The difficulty is securing choppers. Men who are experienced in handling an exe are wanted in evey community, and good wages can be secured.
The abolition of the tramp and the death of old John Barleycorn seems likely to put many a city lock-up and even some of the county jails out of business. During the past year some of the former have been almost unused and the jail population has been so reduced that some counties consider the jail a needless expense.
The Vernon County Censor Dec. 28, 1944 75 years agoFriday while some 500 footloose youngsters thronged the Temple Theatre here for the annual Christmas party provided by the city and theatre management, Blaine Eitland, day officer of the Viroqua police department, carried holiday cheer in the form of gift packages of treats, furnished by the city council, to more than 60 homes in the city where less fortunate youngsters were confined by quarantine placards or similar restrictions. Officer Eitland, who volunteered and made plans more than a month ago for the job of playing Santa Claus, was assisted by Ernie Pierce, local street commissioner, and Clarence (Speech) Hanson of the fire department.
It will be good news to the people of Viroqua and this community that the Viroqua Hospital will not close the first of the year, as was announced last week. It will be under new management and will continue to remain open indefinitely.
Notice is hereby given to all motorists that no more double parking will be tolerated on Main Street in the city of Viroqua. A fine large parking lot is at the disposal of all shoppers only a block from the heart of the business district. Truck drivers are also warned that no more parking of trucks on Main Street will be tolerated. All alleys in the business district have been cleared so that trucks can unload at the rear of business places.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor Dec. 25, 1969 50 years agoThe City and Vernon Memorial Hospital went into a joint session Monday to determine just what is coming down the line that is blocking waste where the Hospital joins the sewer main line. Would a catch basin help prevent sewage going into the basement of area homes? Hospital administrators also wondered about the condition of the East Oak sewer and if that might not be a contributing factor to the recent effluent backup problems on that street.
Deaths: Hans Fuhr, 82; Anna M. (Springer) Groetsch, 77; Clara (Sletten) Anderson, 86; Elmer Sletten, 83; James Kyser, 98.
Westby Co-Op Creamery had its best year with an income of $3.139 million.
The world famous St. Olaf choir will present a concert at Viroqua High School on Tuesday, February 3. Viroqua is the first stop on their tour from Milwaukee to Florida. Rarely does this choir sing in small towns.
Tobacco buying opened earlier this year. Buyers bought some 5,000 bales of tobacco at a straight 42 cents, up around a nickel a pound more than the average type 55 price last year.
The Vernon County Broadcaster Dec. 29, 1994 25 years agoThe Viroqua City Council voted unanimously to let the airport commission sell four acres to KMK Investments which was owned by Liberty Pole resident Kurl Mills. The price for the lot was $10,000. The land will be used for potential north side development. Mlls also offered to donate the labor for the concrete block foundation for the new airport terminal building. Pending the final approval of the sale, Mills planned to move the Country Market building onto the land.
The Viroqua Strolling Strings will perform at the Wisconsin State Senate Inauguration in Madison next week January 3. They will play ceremonial music and reception entertainment. The invitation to be part of the inauguration came from Sen. Brian Rude (R- Coon Valley). Rude will be taking the oath of office as president of the State Senate at that time.
The elected officials of Vernon County will take the oath of office on Jan. 3. The public was invited to the ceremony and the start of the new term.
Raymond Rude who was the owner of the area’s oldest insurance agency will retire on Jan. 1 after 47 years. His agency was sold to the Bentson Insurance Agency of Viroqua.
There will be a public hearing on January 6 to hear about changes to deer management unit goals. Hearings will be held at six different locations throughout the state. Deer management goals refer to deer herd populations for each deer management unit. No changes were recommended by the Regional Task Force for any deer management units in Vernon County.
The Vernon County Broadcaster Dec. 31, 2009 10 years agoThe Viola village board received a new timeline for the construction of Hwy. 131 from Readstown to just south of La Farge. The proposed date is now to be competed in 2013.
The Viroqua wrestling team advanced four wrestlers to the quarter final round of the Bi-State Classic on Monday. These wrestlers included Andrew Strachan, Dylan Hoiland, Trent Vesbach, and Taylor Henry.
De Soto High School seniors Shawna Boldon and McKenzie Scoville were selected as the winners of the local VFW Oratorical Contest.
Lorna and David Peterson were recognized as Friends of the Fair by the Vernon County Agricultural Society.
An artist’s reception honoring Janice Fortney was held at the Bethel Home. Janice and her daughter Sarah and granddaughter Avienda have painted new wall mural in a “Hall of Memories” on the first floor of the Bethel Home.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
