The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 15, 1919
100 years ago
The Sentry says influenza in Hillsboro has spent its fury; no new cases having developed.
Great moderation since 10 days ago, when we had 15 to 40 below zero for three days.
A dog belonging to Bennie Burdick jumped through one of the plate glass windows at the Hanson hardware store and shattered the pane into a thousand pieces. The animal was on the inside and evidently did not see the glass in his mad rush to get to the street. He was cut badly—Cashton Record.
Viroqua workingmen recently put the finishing touches on a beautiful modern country residence constructed the past season for Frank Zitzner at Monument Rock, one of the best country homes in the county. It is 30x30, two full stories and basement. The first story is pressed brick, upper pebble dashed, concrete porches on front and wired for electric light, finished in oak below, southern pine above, plate glass doors. Messrs. Lake and Huschka did the masonary, [sic] Hall and Burkhart the carpentry, Smith hardware the plumbing and heating.
Sizing and packing at local houses goes on interruptedly. There is lack of help in most instances. Sickness in many families is partial cause for this.
Retreat’s new creamery, which has been under construction the last season, is opened for use.
Tollef Hetland has sold the north 30 acres of his place to Ole Skillestand, who will erect a residence thereupon. He also sold to Otto Lund the seven acre tract across from the fair grounds. Mr. Lund will build a home on the same.
The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 13, 1944
75 years ago
Vernon County rolled up its sleeves this week in preparation for the most thorough and important financial job in its history—the investment of $962,500 in War Loan securities during the 4th War Bond Drive, which opens January 18. The Vernon quota includes $472,000 in Series E bonds and total sales to individuals of $858,100. Meetings during the current week by the Vernon War Finance committee were highlighted by a conference at the court house Wednesday, when more than a hundred rural bond leaders joined with city and village bond sales workers to hear R.E. Vaughn of the College of Agriculture, James McChord, regional director of the drive, and V.R. Schaefer, chairman of the county War Finance committee outline plans for the coming campaign, which will be announced in detail next week.
The fire department has been called out four times during the last week. Friday afternoon they subdued a fire in Selmer Sherry’s car in front of the Hotel Fortney. Considerable damage resulted from the fire. Chimney fires on Sunday at the Albert Anderson residence on East Gillette St. and at the Leo Christensen home on W. Decker St. without loss. Tuesday afternoon the truck was called to the Albert Getter home on Wisconsin Ave. to put out an oil stove fire.
Miss Iva Currier daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Currier of Cashton, became the bride of Norman Cade, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Cade of Viroqua, in a double—ring ceremony at six o’clock Saturday, Jan. 1, 1944.
On Christmas day at one o’clock Othelia Fjelstad, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willie Fjelstad of Ferryville, became the bride of Ingvald Johnson, son of Ole B. Johnson of Viroqua.
Miss Hazel Johnson, daughter of Mrs. Caroline Johnson of Viroqua, became the bride of Cpl. John R. Tuschall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bertram, Brookfield Illinois Saturday morning, December 18 at 11 o’clock.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Merwin Drake of West Prairie was the scene of a quiet wedding Sunday afternoon at five o’clock when Miss Clarice M. Marks, youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Marks of Ferryville became the bride of Gale H. Groves of the U.S.Navy.
Announcement is made by Mrs. Arne Hauge of Viroqua of the marriage of her daughter, Miss Edith, to Sgt. John P. Chasse, Lewiston, Maine.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 16, 1969
50 years ago
Gene Kotarek, Olympic coach and former national ski jumping champion, will instruct junior skiers in a one-day clinic. Kotarek, who injured himself in a fall at Westby and retired, will be here to witness the annual tournament. He will hold the clinic after school and in the evening for all junior skiers in the area.
Deaths: Dora (Buchanan) Woods, 87; Milton H. Guell, 61; Irene Mabel Mamie (Mahn) Schipper, 69; Obert Rudser, 83; Gina Hanson, 86; Carl Buros, 61; Lori Kay Kohn, infant.
Westby and Hillsboro are now tied for second place so far this season in Scenic Central Conference basketball play after Hillsboro beat Westby 63-60, in a game played Friday evening here. Both are now 7-2 in conference play, led by North Crawford, 9-0.
The Crusade Committee of the Vernon Unit of the American Cancer Society honored Mrs. Lillian Loken Monday for her 10 years as a director and as education chairman for the Vernon unit. Mrs. Margaret Lord, her successor, presented a gold oval charm with the Cancer emblem in its center, to Mrs. Loken. Mrs. Loken is resigning February 1 to move to Lamar, Colorado to marry rancher, Otto F. Hasser.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 20, 1994
25 years ago
The temperatures in the area hit record lows this week. Westby meteorologist Tom Iverson recorded a temperature of minus 33, while Bob Getter at the Viroqua Water Treatment Plant recorded a temperature of minus 31. Farmers were providing needed protection for their animals. Schools were closed in most of the local communities.
Douglas Mental Health Services was charged with mismanagement by a former employee. Bill Essenberg of Psychiatric Associates in Viroqua stated that in addition to mismanagement, the clinic had “distorted priorities”. He said that funding cuts by the clinic by the clinic had been in client services and not in administration costs. David Sierer, Director of Douglas Mental Health Services, disputed the claims and said that client services are the same as neighboring agencies and the hours of administration should not be an issue.
The BGH hormone had become a major issue in the area. Beginning next month, farmers would be able to inject their dairy cows with BST. BST was one of several growth hormones (BGH). The Westby School Board voted to direct local schools to only buy milk without BGH. Local grocery stores and supermarkets in the area will only buy hormone free milk. There was a concern by dairy farmers that consumers would stop buying milk and the industry would suffer.
Stacey Volden of rural Genoa was named the third runner-up in the 1994 Fairest of the Fairs Contest at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs annual convention. Volden was there as the representative of Vernon County where she was the reigning Fairest of the Fair.
The Viroqua Blackhawks Special Olympics team opened the season with two wins and one loss against teams from Platteville and Watertown with the one loss to Cuba City.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 15, 2009
10 years ago
News unavailable.
