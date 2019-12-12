Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 10, 1919
100 years ago
Sleighbells merrily jingle.
Case weather is most desired.
The county is experiencing a period of severe weather, accompanied by heavy snow falls. For nearly a week mercury has hovered about zero most of the time except nights, this Wednesday morning being the severest. Ours was about 22 below zero, while Newton, Readstown and other outlying places the record was 30. We are fortunate that the storm has ceased.
A week since pretty much all the male population of Dell community was before Judge Mahoney’s municipal court as witnesses or spectators in a case involving two young men, who were arraigned on alleged Halloween pranks in the neighborhood. After a day’s hearing the were discharged.
Every village and city in the United States is affected by the coal strike.
Hotel Hillsboro has changed landlords again, W.E. Lind selling the building, furniture and fixtures to a Mr. Bradley, who is from the west.
DeSoto Argus – Thos. B. Penshi and his crew completed the new concrete bridge on the county trunk line, near the Vener farm.
Coon Valley – December 7 – The tobacco warehouse opened up last Monday with full crew.
Wid Deaver of Brush Hollow, was the winner of the Jersey bull raffle given by Mr. Schoonover. Wid set up the smokes.
As spry as a boy of twenty Chairman John Lepke braved the elements and came from Harmony town to the county seat, yesterday, for the transaction of official business.
Satin, silk and crepe kimonos for Christmas gifts at Suttle & Tate’s.
The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 14, 1944
75 years ago
Beginning Monday, December 18, all Viroqua business places will be open each evening until Christmas up to 9:00. Grocery stores will observe their usual hours. You are urged to do your Christmas shopping early in order to spread the holiday shopping over as much time as possible in order to ease the help shortage problem as much as possible.
From a letter from Bernard (Bunny) Erickson, USN: I guess it is due time I subscribed to the good old Vernon County Censor. Harry Marshall and I were stationed together in the same camp for a long while and I would read his Censor. But now I am stationed in New York. I have seen quite a lot of the New York sites – some very interesting. But I sure did miss the opening day of hunting season in good old Vernon county last Sunday. But I am not alone – a good many of the boys from Viroqua missed it. Here’s hoping we are all back for the next season. I am due to ship out in the near future, so will probably get to see the other side of the ocean, after all.
Have you got any old sleds, skis, skates or wagons? Bring them to the Groves & Groves Store. George is chairman of the underprivileged children’s committee of the Viroqua Kiwanis Club, and will see that they are repaired and put back in circulation to gladden the heart of some boy or girl who could not afford to purchase a new one.
Dec. 11, 1969
50 years ago
Accidental death was the determination of Mrs. Winifred Ofte, Coroner, in the hunting death of Paul Woodhouse, November 22. Only four people testified at the hearing: Steve Woodhouse who fired the fatal shot; his brother, Tom Woodhouse; Alvin Selin whose land the party hunted, and Homer Moe, conservation warden. The accident happened about 4:15 p.m. Unknown to Steve, Tom, or Selin, Paul came around the hill to help look for the wounded deer they were tracking. Moe testified the distance was 190 feet through brush from where the shot was fired to where the victim was when hit. It was pointed out that at 4:15 p.m., it was cloudy, and on the dark side of the hill. It was getting quite dark.
Deaths: William P. Berg, 84; Mabel (Martinson) Stoleson, 83; Viva Crystal (Craker) Hallingstad, 63; Paul Dregne, 27; Gerald Harris, 65; William Wallace McCoy, 81; Hannah (Moore) Kyser, 102; Alice Moline (Neprud) Bernard, 70; Henry Julius Engh, 82; Hans N. Neprud, 97; Clarence Clayton Clark, 71.
Merchants may now hold suspected shoplifters for police according to a new shoplifting law that became effective November 26, according to Jim Schipper, District Attorney. The detained person must be informed of the purpose of his detention and must be allowed to make telephone calls. Schipper adds that the merchant cannot question or search the person against his will. The detention has the legal power of arrest. Shoplifting includes altering price tags or taking, carrying away, transferring, concealing, or retaining possession of merchandise without permission of the merchant. Penalties are based on value of the merchandise.
Dec. 15, 1994
25 years ago
The Viroqua City Council voted that starting next year, the city will charge fees to county townships that bring stray dogs to the Viroqua pound and not claimed by their owners. Anyone who reclaims a dog will be charged $5 per day for a housing fee. The fee for dogs not reclaimed will rise to $15 for an impoundment fee and a $5 per day housing fee.
The Viroqua School Board voted for a new class schedule for the 1995-1996 school year. The new schedule will be a four-period-per-day schedule. Students will take four 83-minute classes per day. There will also be a 40-minute activity period that will be used for homeroom, study hall, make-up work and resource time. One of the reasons for the change was that 83-minute classes will permit longer periods for lab classes.
The owners of the City Limits business in Viroqua decided to go out of business this month. City Limits had been open for over seven years. The reason for closing was a business decision since they were having trouble competing with chain stores.
Tri-State Ambulance Service has been in negotiations with Lutheran Hospital – La Crosse to sell the family owned and operated business. Tri-State has been around for 26 years. Lutheran Hospital felt that the sale would stabilize the system with continued local control of the service.
Ron Hunter, County Human Resources Coordinator, resigned last week after a closed door session of the county personnel committee. Hunter had been given the choice to resign or be terminated. The committee had taken issue with some of the harsh remarks by Hunter before the committee.
The Coon Valley Village Board passed its 1995 budget with a 3.5 percent increase in expenditures and revenue. With the increase, property taxes will go up slightly.
Dec. 17, 2009
10 years ago
Vernon County residents got an early dose of winter as more than 11 inches of snow fell between Dec. 8 and 9.
The Viroqua Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club crowned their Winter Royalty. The 2010 court includes First Princess Kathie Bluske, Snow Queen Neca Stussy, and Second Princess Kristen Overson.
The Viroqua School Board’s budget and finance committee is recommending that the district once again seek an additional $250,000 annually for building maintenance.
Lieutenant Don Henry and Deputy Steve Bekkedal are both retiring after lengthy careers with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department.
The Babson family, owners for many years of the Chicago-based Surge milking machine business, donated 1,129 acres on the Kickapoo River north f Viola to the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.
Every month the Viroqua Student Council selects two students that are noticed for their hard work. For the month of December the two students chosen were Michael Sheldon and Stephen Schmidt.
Four area schools took part in the first annual Harvest Challenge.
The Westby House Victorian Inn of Westby was selected as one of the best in the Midwest in the annual Best of the Bed and Breakfast.com Awards of 2009-2010.
The 2009 Cardiac Rehab Reunion was held in the conference center of the Viroqua Area Medical Office Building. King and Queen of Hearts were Paul Lind and Margaret McGregor.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff