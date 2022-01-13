Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 11, 1922

100 years ago

Viroqua and community will be indeed overjoyed to learn that the McIntosh warehouse will open next Monday morning. With third warehouse running, conditions are bound to come back to normal.

The Masonic brethren should remember that the matter of naming the new theatre will come up at the regular meeting next Wednesday evening.

Mississippi Jazz Jugglers at the Opera House Friday night this week.

FRANKLIN – Mason City, January 3 – Weather conditions are ideal. Not much snow and temperature about normal. The farmers around here have sold nearly all their hogs and cattle which they wish to dispose of for the winter. The remaining article is the “weed”. The case weather is over, tobacco all stripped and ready for market. Buyers are scurrying around the country and picking up a crop here and there. Prices vary from 20c to 25c per pound with fillers at 3c.

Mason City is on the map when it comes to modern improvements.

Reports that chicken thieves have been raiding the hen house at Solfest C. Dregne’s. Who can be so small as to stoop to such a profession?

VIOLA NEWSLETS – The Mound Park store has again changed hands, the deal being completed and invoice taken Monday of this week, Ross Bender having purchased the same from Clarence Mathes.

The farm house of E.A. Rogers at Manning was considerably damaged by fire and water last Sunday morning at an early hour. By the help of neighbors who quickly responded to their call for help the fire was confined to the main part [sic] of the building and the home was not totally destroyed.

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 9, 1947

75 years ago

The Bethel Home, home for the aged, to be established in Viroqua, is getting off to a good start. The first 24 families who have contributed to the home have brought in a sum of $14,000.

A new corporation to be known as Viroqua Leaf Tobacco Co., Inc. with head office in Viroqua, has been organized, continuing the business formerly operated in the name of W. H. Winstead Co., Inc., of PA. In addition to the Eckhart house, which the company recently purchased, the company has acquired land in Viroqua for the construction of additional warehouse facilities just as soon as priorities permit.

“Every Member Get a Member” is the slogan adopted by the Board of Directors of the Vernon Memorial Hospital Association in a drive to double the present membership during the month of January. Interest in the new association continues to grow, and the list of members is now well above five hundred.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Jan. 13, 1972

50 years ago

Congressman Vernon Thomson visited the Coulee Region Community Action Program’s new offices between Viroqua and Westby Tuesday afternoon.

The sweet smell of success elated the local Blackhawks Friday night as they congratulated each other on the 64-48 victory which eliminated a first-place tie in the SWAL

Westby won two basketball games the past week, defeating West Salem 67-48, in a non-conference game last Tuesday night there and winning 37-34 over Kickapoo in a home game Friday night. Westby is now 4-1 in the Scenic Central Northern Division.

Obituaries: Judge Lincoln Neprud and George F. Bacon, Tomah, died in a two-car collision Sunday afternoon a mile east of Coon Valley. Mrs. Elmer(Hilda) Lee (93) North Coon Prairie; Elijah Alderman (59) formerly of Vernon County; Odell Koll (66) Stoddard; Clinton Miller (83) Vernon County; Andrew Aspenson (88) Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 9, 1997

25 years ago

Vernon County residents have been paying a few extra pennies at area businesses due to the new 0.5% county-wide sales tax. The additional tax, which went into effect Jan. 1, is paid on all goods and services affected by the current state sales tax of 5%.

Three Vernon County officials are now the longest-serving county clerk, county sheriff and register of deeds in the state of Wisconsin. Roger Novy has 34 years as county clerk, Vera Nelson has 28 years as register of deeds and Sheriff Geoffrey Banta has served as Wisconsin’s most senior law enforcement official for 27 years.

Viroqua firefighters now sport a new patch that commemorates the Viroqua Fire Department’s 112 years of service to the community. Fireman Dick Wallin designed the patch which features the department’s antique hand pumper appropriately named “Protection.”

La Farge Schools will be topping off its $1.2 million building and remodeling project with a dedication and an open house this Saturday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to tour the new additions to the elementary and high school facilities and the remodeling and updating completed in the entire complex.

An era comes to a close in Viroqua while another one begins with the sale of Hoff’s Mobile Service Station. Duane Hoff, proprietor for 37 years, officially transferred ownership of Viroqua’s only full-service station to Tim Elbert of Viroqua. Since he took over the business nearly four decades ago, the number of employees has grown from one to nearly 10. More than 100 high school students have worked at the station.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 12, 2012

10 years ago

Nine South Korean students, visiting Viroqua for the first time, this month, introduced themselves and their culture to Viroqua High School students and staff. The students’ 30-minute presentation included personal anecdotes about their families, their likes and interests, as well as information on school life, food and music.

Gov. Scott Walker read from a Dr. Suess book at Stoddard Elementary School.

Temperatures reached into the 50s on Jan. 5 and Jan. 10, breaking record highs throughout the Coulee Region.

Partners Macon Luhning and Dani Lind have opened the Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table on Main Street in Viroqua.

Freshman Michaela Back of Hillsboro took home a bronze medal for the uneven bars (8.35) at the Mount Horeb Viking Invite. The Viroqua Area gymnastics team placed third in Division 2.

Vernon Memorial Healthcare announced the birth of the first baby of 2012. Parents Amber Biver and Tracy Turben of Soldiers Grove welcomed a boy, Trey Joseph Turben at 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

