Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 9, 1921
100 years ago
WILL BUY ICE MACHINE
Spurred on by the failure of Viroqua’s faithful and long-time ice man, J.A. Tewalt, to put down any of that so-necessary adjunct to summer housekeeping, a large number of Viroqua business and professional men net at the public library Tuesday evening and discussed the proposition pro and con. The sentiment of the gathering was unanimously in favor of getting ice.
Viroqua corn judging team which competed at LaCrosse, January 29, won the contest over the other high schools of the state.
The stores of Suttle & Tate and O.E. Davis look mighty bright and clean after being decorated by Frank Wise. John Henry’s grocery store is next in order.
Ed Lind has installed a new and ingenious shoe pegging machine in his store.
WILL BUILD MOVIE HOUSE
Masonic lodge last Wednesday night voted to proceed with the plan of building a fine movie theatre to the rear of the main building, to be reached by a wide arcade, flanked by two stores with the temple on the second floor as formerly.
Bann & Fehlberg have just completed installing kitchen plumbing fixtures on the first floor of the Methodist church, a fine improvement arranged by the ladies’ aid. They have also installed a fine heating system in the C.E. Brown residence.
A heavy fall of light snow on Sunday coupled with a few flurries since have contrived to put the roads in much better shape and give us a little touch of sleighing – but it is fast disappearing under today’s sun.
For Saturday only: Ladies’ $1.25, $1.50. and $1.75 black silk hose at 89c, Rogers.
The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 7, 1946
75 years ago
News unavailable.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Feb. 4, 1971
50 years ago
Mrs. Gene Florence and Emery Nordness are co-chairing the Viroqua High School Band’s 50th anniversary reunion events on June 5 and 6. Otis Brown was the original band director and he will be returning as a conductor for the reunion. Other previous band conductors and band members will also be in Viroqua to serve as guest band directors for the anniversary celebration. They are: Ray Dvorak, Penny Mellem and Archie Thompson. All previous band members are invited and urged to attend the concert, the banquet and other anniversary events.
Deaths: John M. Pederson, 39; Carl M. Larson, 77; Dessie Irena (Clark) Strait, 76; Elmer Julius Knutson, 86; Margaret Magdeline (Kerksieck) Morterud, 69; Winifred Loretta Melvin, 68; Nellie (Berge) Neprud, 87; Bertha (Hoveland) (Taylor) Skundberg, 79; Cora (Snider) Thompson, 85.
Vernon County’s 1970 census population did not drop as much as expected. The population declined 4.3 percent to 24,557.
Ivan Schye is a candidate for Mayor of Westby. The present mayor, Stanley Constalie, decided not to run for the office this year.
U. S. and European jumpers will be in Westby February 6 and 7 for the annual Snowflake Ski Meet.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Feb. 8, 1996
25 years ago
The Viroqua Bantam ‘A ’hockey team skated to two wins and a loss at the Badger State Games in Waupaca last weekend as they won the third-place trophy.
With all 10 of the Viroqua youth wrestlers taking either first or second place, the young grapplers easily grabbed the first place team trophy at the Waukon Iowa Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 4. “We set a goal to win a team trophy earlier this year.” Said Lenny Sheldon after the kids nabbed their team award of the year.
Art show…Viroqua High School artists critique the work of their peers during the open house at the Common Ground Coffee Shop Saturday. Students of art teacher Bill Mapp will be displaying their work at the Common Ground for several days.
With plenty of snow on the ground and a break in the cold temperatures forecast, organizers of this weekend’s 73rd annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament are expecting a sizable crowd to gather in Timber Coulee on Saturday and Sunday. When the Timber Coulee facility opened in 1961, a few spectators discovered they could stay warm in their cars and still watch the action. Now honking for excellence has combined with tailgate parties to make the tournament parking lot one of the most active places on the site.
Pete Hanson of Ferryville invented the hoof boot to help dairy cows and other hoofed animals to recover from common hoof ailments. At the age of 14, Hanson earned his certification license as a farrier. “A farrier is a veterinarian who specializes in hoof care,” Hanson said with a grin.
At the January County American Legion meeting in Viroqua six longtime members were recognized:Richard Baltzer, 25 years; Howard “Howie” Olson, 35 years; Larry Sieger, 50 years; Walter Schlict, 50 years; Charles “Chuck” Dahl 35, years; and Gordon Rumsey, 25 years.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Feb. 10, 2011
10 years ago
The owner of Toman Tool Corp. in Viroqua hopes to find a buyer for its building, or some other type of help before the end of February to ensure the business continues.
The Kickapoo Area School District received a $138,626 Promise School of Recognition grant for the middle and high school.
The Viroqua wrestling team won the overall Coulee Conference title at West Salem Saturday, with a little help from an unlikely ally- Westby.
Bethel Butikk in Westby recently received a $1,000 grant from Aegis Therapies-WI for the food pantry and mission fund.
More than 100 member-dairy farm families, employees and friends celebrated another record setting year for Westby Cooperative at its 107th annual meeting held on Thursday.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Julie Malone and Denise Kirchoff