Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 9, 1921

100 years ago

WILL BUY ICE MACHINE

Spurred on by the failure of Viroqua’s faithful and long-time ice man, J.A. Tewalt, to put down any of that so-necessary adjunct to summer housekeeping, a large number of Viroqua business and professional men net at the public library Tuesday evening and discussed the proposition pro and con. The sentiment of the gathering was unanimously in favor of getting ice.

Viroqua corn judging team which competed at LaCrosse, January 29, won the contest over the other high schools of the state.

The stores of Suttle & Tate and O.E. Davis look mighty bright and clean after being decorated by Frank Wise. John Henry’s grocery store is next in order.

Ed Lind has installed a new and ingenious shoe pegging machine in his store.

WILL BUILD MOVIE HOUSE

Masonic lodge last Wednesday night voted to proceed with the plan of building a fine movie theatre to the rear of the main building, to be reached by a wide arcade, flanked by two stores with the temple on the second floor as formerly.