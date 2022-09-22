Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 20, 1922

100 years ago

The second week of the school year opened with all departments of our schools crowded to the limit. The enrollment in the high school is the largest by a large margin….The enrollment had reached three hundred twenty four by Monday noon.

All roads lead to Viroqua next week – the occasion being the 66th annual fair of the Vernon County Fair Society. Elaborate plans have been made to make this the premier event in the history of the society, and you will miss it if you miss it. The exhibits in all departments are expected to establish a record this year. The two free attractions are guaranteed to be the best….a fast field of horses assures a race meet that is bound to please you.

Announcement of the opening of Brenner’s Variety Store, which will take place Saturday morning of this week. Mr. Brenner has nicely arranged the center of the room of the Roman building and will display a nice stock….

The Fred Eckhart Company will pay 32c per bushel for Good Oats delivered to us within the next few days.

While at Hillsboro last week, Cyrus Butt met with an experience that nearly cost him his life. When walking on the street he was attacked by an enraged over-heated steer which later dropped dead. Cyrus was thrown to the ground, and trampled upon but finally made his escape with severe bruises and frightened beyond words. Having only recovered from a three week’s siege with an infected foot, he is fearful of what will next befall hem.

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 18, 1947

75 years ago

Sonja Nelson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Art Nelson, aged nine years, was selected at the Vernon Theatre to take the trip to St. Paul to see the championship rodeo, meet Gene Autry, and have her picture taken. All expenses are taken care of by the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce, the Vernon County Censor and the Vernon County Broadcaster.

The buildings and property of the Vernon County Fair have undergone extensive repairs during the past few months. Bert Henry and Archie Morrison have been busy most of the summer removing the old fence around the race track and replacing it with a fence that makes the whole race track visible from the grand stand. The floor that extended beyond the roof of the grand stand has been replaced with new planks. More seats have been added, so that they now come right up to the railing of the race track.

Having purchased the Williams Hall property, we kindly request all Parties or Organizations now using the Hall or all persons interested in using the Hall to contact us as soon as possible so that rental arrangements may be worked out. Jess L. Shanks & Son (113 W. Court Street over the Western Auto Store)

The Sylvia Cobb School of Dancing of La Crosse and Winona will conduct classes in Dancing in Viroqua once a week beginning October 1st. All types of dancing will be offered and teen-agers as well as the younger children will be taken in separate classes.

The above was clipped out of the Los Angeles Herald-Express of Monday, Sept. 8 and sent to the Censor editor by Alvina Ristow White of Venice, California: A pretty blond girl came into the office of mayor Fletcher Bowron today bearing cheese. According to official records she is about the prettiest girl in Wisconsin, in fact officially she was so proclaimed according to a message she bore from the mayor of Milwaukee. The young lady, Joanne Ruetten of Viroqua, brought the mayor a big cheese to call attention to Wisconsin’s 1947 Dairy Centennial Celebration. With the cheese came a cake made of ice cream, so the mayor had cheese and ice cream cake for lunch.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Sept. 21, 1972

50 years ago

Fire damaged the upstairs packing and supply area of the Cheese Cellar in Westby Tuesday night. Damage resulted in the cellar sales area.

Viola hosts thousands of people Saturday for their 42nd annual Horse and Colt show.

The Kickapoo Medical Clinic is now open!

Roger and Jean Stage have opened the Genoa Gift House and Motel on state 35 in Genoa.

Vernon County’s Fair Queen was picked Thursday night from eight area girls. Mary Vangen was crowned by Paul Zube at the conclusion of the program which featured area youth entertainment groups.

Guy Primmer Viroqua, had the biggest pumpkin at the Vernon County Fair, a 105-lb monster…Among other crops, earning the “Slim” Hokland Memorial for best garden exhibit was Bob Lake, first; Lloyd Leum, second; and Larry Dock, third.

Obituaries: Palmer Tryggestad (73) rural Viroqua; Rev. Lewis J. Clarke (68) former pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic parish, Viroqua; Larry Dahl (30) Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Sept. 18, 1997

25 years ago

Area youth raised a total of $57,569.05 for their prize-winning animals at the annual Vernon County Meat Animal Sale Saturday night. At the auction, 100 animals were put up for sale: 32 steers, 2 rabbits, 2 chickens, 52 swine and 12 lambs.

“Our Grand Opening”—Olson Plumbing and Heating at 206 N. Washington, Viroqua, Wisconsin. Come and tour our new shop, display area and retail showroom, on September 19th and 2oth. Sign up for door prizes, and join us for coffee, doughnuts, milk, cheese and crackers.

The Viroqua Blackhawks broke a two-year drought against their county rivals Friday night, defeating the Westby Norsemen 22-6 in Westby.

Girls cross country team member Kijah Hanson took silver at the Westby Invitational on Thursday, finishing only two seconds out of first.

Viroqua’s Bob Tiffany, the 11th finalist of 25 in the Jubilee Food’s new car contest, tried his key and to his surprise, the car started! That start brought him the grand prize, a 1997 Dodge Neon.

Lukas Allen Yttri, was baptized in a baptismal gown worn by his great-great-grandfather, Scott Christian Sanwick in 1877. The gown is owned by Grandma Alice Ann Ekern-Yttri Olson. Lukas’ parents are Scott and Andrea Yttri of Westby. The baptism took place at the Westby-Coon Prairie Lutheran Church on Aug. 24, 1997.

The “winner” of the ARTT kiss-a-pig contest was Pete Hollister. The money collected was $477.21. Lynn Fortun was the runner-up in the balloting.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Sept. 20, 2012

10 years ago

The Vernon County Agricultural Society held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center on the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Saturday afternoon. Kevin Larson, chair of the fundraising committee for the commercial building said, “This building is the foresight of people from years gone by. Bob Fredrick had the dream for the building.” Ken Deaver thanked Garith and Julie Steiner and the Vernon Memorial Healthcare for being “community minded folks.” One family had the “seed money” so to speak — the Ernest and Margaret Bringe family. Armand Bringe said, “Dad always wanted to do something for the community.”

The city of Viroqua is repairing city well No. 5, and moving ahead to drill well No. 6. A new pump is needed for well No. 5, located at Arena Drive. Work on installing the new pump at well No. 5 was taking place on Tuesday. In preparation of the well repair, a press release was sent out to the local media, informing the public to temporarily conserve water when the pump was being installed.

Vernon County Fair is a record setter! Preliminary estimates of gate receipts show that the Vernon County Fair had a record year. The previous record for gate receipts came in 2009. When good weather led to $82,900 in revenue from attendance. Marohl said the preliminary estimate for this year’s fair will be approximately $84,000. One major attraction for the year’s fair was a specialty-lighted Ferris Wheel brought in by the carnival provider, Mr. Ed’s Magic Midway. Marohl said fairgoers reported being able to see the Ferris Wheel miles from the fairgrounds.