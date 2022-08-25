Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 23, 1922

100 years ago

Everything is in readiness for the big Masonic Dedication tomorrow, and the only thing that intervenes between one of the big events in this city is the whim of the weather man.

Grand Opening Dance in Viroqua’s new dance hall (formerly the Viroqua Opera House) on Friday, September 1. Music by the Culver-Longworth 5-piece orchestra.

The Opera House has been completely remodeled and redecorated. The stage removed, leaving a clear floor space of 48x48 feet. Four big electric fans have been installed, which, with fourteen open windows, will make the new hall as cool as an open pavilion.

Good music and good order guaranteed. Admission: Gentlemen 85c including war tax. Ladies and spectators 25 cents. A check room will be provided at a nominal fee.

Viroqua and Viola teams played a royal game of ball at Viola fair last Thursday, Viola winning 2 to 1. A few unfortunate errors lost the game for the home boys, but no team need feel badly about losing by so close a score, especially against Big Benn.

It’s a great year for corn. Guy Suiter brought in a stalk from Congressman Beck’s farm that measures 13 feet in height. It is Minnesota silage corn, and Guy says that there are many other stalks just as tall.

Contractor Ahlman is well started on Billie Bickerdyke’s new residence on Maple Street. Billy is sure going to have a nice place. Maple street has been built up wonderfully in the past few years.

DeSoto, August 11 – Dr. G.F. Andrew recently moved into the former Carlyle residence now owned by Dave Joseph on the south side. The doctor still retains his office in the DeSoto house.

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 21, 1947

75 years ago

Arlo Mason, who lives a mile and half south of Avalanche, dropped in a few days ago to tell the Censor editor that he thinks he has the largest tree in Vernon County on his farm. It is a cottonwood and measures 16 feet and four inches in circumference at four and a half feet from the ground, measured with a steel tape for accuracy. Can anyone top that? There used to be a big cottonwood on the Dach farm on Dach Ridge, we recall. And perhaps there are others with trees as large or larger. Get out your tapes, boys.

Teams for the Donkey ball game, which will be a feature of the Hospital Day program, have been chosen. Andy Aarstad and Jim Richmond, who are organizing the event, have announced that the Westby business men have challenged the Viroqua business men in this fun fest, which should be good to the last drop. Captain for the Viroqua team is none other than Hizzoner Mayor Lewison, who will have the able assistance of Judge Neprud in handling the critters. Westby’s team will be headed by Dr. Smith, mayor of our neighbor city. His right-hand man is Assemblyman Mockrud. The teams will compete for a Memorial Trophy which will be presented to the winners after the contest.

Wayne Cook, Viroqua’s top-notch trombone player, has been honored by a place in the All-College band concert next Friday at Soldiers’ Field in Chicago. A limited number of outstanding high school musicians are selected for this performance..

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Aug. 24, 1972

50 years ago

Thor Thorson and Richard Arneson have taken an option to buy the former Immanuel Lutheran Church building and convert it to a funeral home.

Viroqua Area Schools expects 1,867 students when school opens Monday.

Congressman Vernon Thomson said last week the Liberty Pole Cheese Factory will be indemnified for a huge loss incurred in 1969 under terms of legislation which he originally authored in the House of Representatives. Liberty Pole Cheese Factory suffered a loss of $131,000 when the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture impounded 217 vats of cheese it claimed were contaminated with the pesticide Dieldrin (some of the cheese was later retested, proved safe and sold).

Four boys of Troop 76 were inducted into Scouting’s Order of the Arrow Aug. 9th. Robert Hornby, Steve Kirking, Jeff Istrup and Todd Hatlem joined the ranks of Order of the Arrow members at Camp Decorah’s OA clearing.

More than 11,000 elementary and secondary teachers are affected by delayed contract settlements in Wisconsin public school districts, the Wisconsin Education Assoc. (WEA) reported.

The Vernon County Museum had its most successful open house Sunday with about 150 people attending during the warm afternoon’s event.

Obituary: Henry Gjefle (81) Coon Valley

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 21, 1997

25 years ago

The Delta Queen docked in La Crosse last Aug. 13. Its home port is New Orleans and the vessel was on its way to St. Paul, carrying passengers that boarded in St. Louis for a seven-night cruise. The 285-foot-long steamboat was built in 1926 and is one of only six authentic steamboats still running in the country. She carries 180 passengers and 81 crew members and the average cost for a seven-night cruise is $3,000 per person.

Six contestants will compete for the 1997 Fairest of the Fair crown to reign over the Vernon County Fair from Sept. 11-14. Sara Bekkedal of Viroqua, daughter of Gary and Jean Bekkedal; Christy Leatherberry of La Farge, daughter of Eldon and Avanell Leatherberry; Kimberly Mlsna of Westby, daughter of Patrick and Susanne Mlsna; Thea Nerison of Westby, daughter of Lee and Laura Nerison; Cari Redington of Hillsboro, daughter of Dan and Kathy Redington; and Britt Rundahl of Coon Valley, daughter of David and Brenda Rundahl.

This month the Viroqua Telephone Company/Frontier Communications is celebrating 100 years! An Open House will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28 at 114 E. Court St. Sign up for door prizes (drawing every half hour), free hot dogs and Coke.

Vernon County 4-H members joined 39 others from throughout southern Wisconsin in the American Spirit program. Our county’s participants were Carl Zube of the Malpedale Motivators; Erica Dziadulewicz of Retreat Ramblers; and Lorna Crowley of Tewalt Toilers. They had an opportunity to experience Valley Forge, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, a Broadway play, a whale watch, lobster bake, the Freedom Trail and Niagara Falls.

The King Royal Circus will be coming to Readstown on Aug. 22.