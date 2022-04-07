Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

April 5, 1922

100 years ago

Well folks, the spring election is over, and a mighty spirited contest it was, arousing more interest than we have ever noted. The big bonfire and school yells and general demonstration for the successful candidates after the votes were counted was something that the Censor editor does not recollect as having been duplicated here since the hot old presidential campaigns went out of fashion many years ago.

Stoddard – March 20 – Postmistress Olga Peterson has installed a larger cabinet in the post office which makes a fine appearance. It has a large number of lock boxes for the convenience of the people….Our local creamery is building an addition and brick chimney and will install a new churn next week.

Sag City, April 3 – Our school is progressing nicely under supervision of Stanley Jacobus….Our mail carrier, Purrington, is seen bobbing from one side of the road to the other now days, but cheerful and happy and always smiling for he says spring only comes once a year….Chris Call and son made a rip to Viroqua last week. On his return he was asked how the roads were and his replay was: “Just a few holes and ditches where the road used to be.”

If any person, knowing the whereabouts of a library tale and rocker which fell from a dray in front of Hornby’s on Broadway, while moving last fall, will notify me or leave word at Censor office. Will deceive [sic] a reward. A.D. Helgeson.

Gerald Smith and Carl Curtis have opened a modern shoe shining parlor in the Star Theatre building. Telephone 61M. Open afternoon and evenings. Drop in and get ‘em shine up. They’ll do the job right.

The Vernon County Censor

April 3, 1947

75 years ago

The daylight saving referendum, over which a close contest was expected, lost by a big majority in the state, and no doubt will dispose of this controversial issue before the state legislature. Vernon County ran true to form with the rest of the state, voting against the referendum by the overwhelming total of 4,400 to 745.

For several years previous to the war, the Vernon County Bankers association made a large contribution to the 4-H fund for the purchase of achievement pins. During the war this practice was discontinued as pins were not available, but in 1946 4-H members who satisfactorily completed their projects were again awarded pins, thanks to the contributions of the Bankers association.

Members of the Women’s Study Hour club drove to the farm home of Mrs. Orbec Sherry for their regular meeting. Mrs. Newton Boggs gave an outstanding review of the life of Joseph Stalin, “the man of steel.” Formal discussion of various phases of Stalin’s aspirations and achievements followed, making the lesson most informative. When the group became informal, Mrs. Sherry served a delightful spread, with tea, and concluded the evening by regaling the club members with one of her own inimitable readings, this by special request.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

April 6, 1972

50 years ago

Mrs. Mabel Graves, Viroqua will become the first woman Vernon County Board supervisor Tuesday when seated during the regular April Board session. She was the only candidate to upset an incumbent Tuesday in the spring election.

Betty Hogate became Viroqua’s first 18 year old to vote Tuesday shortly after the polls opened at the new fire station.

Westby voted for liquor in the community, but by a prior agreement by the City Council, it will mean only supper clubs and the two existing clubs.

Vernon County strongly went for George Wallace Tuesday at the spring election although President Richard Nixon was the top individual vote getter.

A report recently released by Dun and Brad Street of Minneapolis reports that there are a total of 346 businesses operating in Vernon County.

Three youth were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Monday morning at the farm of Milford Fry, Bear Creek. Death apparently came while they were sitting in the car and talking with the motor running.

Obituaries: Cyrus Leum (78) Vernon County; Chester Melby (79) Vernon County; Russell Weavill (63) grandson of Rufus Dunlap one of the pioneers of Viroqua; Ross Johnson (61) formerly of Viroqua

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 3, 1997

25 years ago

Wisconsin will celebrate its 150th anniversary as a state in 1998. Many groups and individuals are already planning celebrations in their communities — including Viroqua. There will be a meeting at the Viroqua WWTC campus April 10, to develop a calendar of local events for the Wisconsin Sesquicentennial.

The Hale-Bopp comet was captured streaking across the northwest sky last week. The comet last passed over Vernon County 800 years after the pyramids were built in Egypt, and will not reappear for over 4,000 years. Under good conditions, observers can catch a glimpse of the comet for the next two months.

There were children and parents everywhere Saturday at the Viroqua Airport during the annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Jubilee Foods. The Easter Bunny arrived by airplane to entertain the children.

The Vernon County Health Department invites the public to join in celebrating more then 75 years of service by attending an open house at the Erlandson Office Building April 10.

By a vote of 570 to 339, Kickapoo School District voters approved a $5 million school building and remodeling referendum which will consolidate the district’s three school plants at the high school campus.

Ad specials at Viroqua Jubilee Foods this week include: Wisconsin russet potatoes 68 cents/10 lb., Post Toasties cereal 98 cents/18 oz. box, frying chicken legs 48 cents/lb., fresh ground chuck $1.29/lb., seedless naval oranges $1.49/ doz., Kraft Cheez Whiz $2.99/16 oz. jar and boneless beef chuck roast $1.19/lb.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 5, 2012

10 years ago

De Soto senior Kasey Ballwahn set a new school record in the triple jump at the River Ridge Invitational Thursday, March 29. Ballwahn jumped a distance of 36 feet, breaking the old record of 34 feet, 11 inches set by Deb Venner in 1986. Ballwahn set the record on her very first jump last Thursday, and as it was being measured, Ballwahn and her coach Marge Brutscher were struck with disbelief as the number was announced. They asked the person to repeat it. Ballwahn’s jump not only stands as a new school record at DeSoto, but it is currently the top triple jump among all three divisions in Wisconsin

Evelyn Margaret Mills of Viroqua will celebrate her 100th birthday on April 9. Her family will be holding a celebratory open house at the Viroqua VFW on Saturday, April 7, from 1-5 pm. Her friends are invited to attend

The Viroqua Area Schools Board of Education is pleased to announce the induction of Carol Z. Hubbard to the Excellence in Education Wall of Recognition. The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 21, at 2 p.m. in the Viroqua Middle School foyer. Everyone is invited. The Excellence in Education Wall of Recognition Award was designed to honor past teachers who have made significant contributions to their students, the school and the community.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

