Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 18, 1920
100 years ago
The much needed renovation started at the Court House last year, is now being continued, paint and varnish bringing about a better appearance.
The Southeastern trains were stuck in a snow drift this side of Westby all day Saturday, finally being released by a crew of thirty shovelers. The Milwaukee road had three engines in a drift near Cashton all that night. Real transportation grief, these days, to rail and road traffic alike.
“BETTER LATE THAN NEVER”
City Council Purchases $5500 Chemical Fire Engine
The city council did a highly commendable thing last evening, when they placed an order for a chemical fire engine. It will be mounted on Nash 2-ton chassis, purchased from Ole Jackson & Son at a cost of $5,749. Like insurance, its presence here will be occasion for a sigh of relief from everyone on the business street.
Had anyone said that the blasting head of fire could have laid in smoking ruins in one hour one of Viroqua’s best and largest business houses, he would hardly have been considered sane, yet such is the distressing fate which overcame the Masonic temple building Thursday rendering homeless four fraternal bodies and utterly wiping out the Sauer Hardware, Hendrickson’s Shoe Store, Mrs. Norris’ millinery establishment and Lem’s shoe repair store.
There is very little to chronicle about the tobacco situation this week except the disappointing fact that the eagerly looked for period of soft weather had failed to materialize, bringing the end of the sorting season that much closer in sight. it is devoutly to be hoped that case weather will make its appearance within a few days.
The Vernon County Censor
Feb. 15, 1945
75 years ago
Through the courtesy of Albon Tollefson, operator of the local school transportation lines, a Broadcaster reporter accompanied a bus carrying homeward bound students during a late afternoon trip. From the time the group boarded the vehicle at 4:30 near the high school building, about 33 miles were covered in distributing them to their homes around Round Prairie, Three Chimneys, Cherry Grove, Asbury Ridge, Brush Hollow and Bishop Branch. The driver, Ted Volden, has been with the Tollefson line several seasons. The trip was enlivened by the usual good natured banter, cap snatching and reminiscing of teenagers. Two riders played “cat and rat” in the back seat, while several schoolmates hung over them, kibitzing vocally. One noted that school and lessons had been forgotten in the anticipation of reaching home. Thus being at home, under the supervision of parents, helping with household and farm chores in the evening, is one of the advantages of transportation of this sort. The bus is one of six which has been in operation the past four years. About 200 students ride from Viroqua rural areas, each bus carrying from 25 to 40 students on two daily trips.
From a letter received by Mr. and Mrs. Reuben DeLap from their son, Lt. Bernard DeLap: I’m writing this letter in my dugout. My telephone operator, recorder and myself dug the little home and gathered a bunch of boards and timbers to cover the top. We have put about a foot of dirt over the roof and a blanket hangs over the door or entrance. The only light we have is a railroad lantern that we picked up a few weeks ago. We burn kerosene in it, when we can get it, and do without when it runs out. Best of all is the little stove we have in the corner, which makes it quite comfortable. I am anxious for the end over here, and to be truthful, I think the end is near. – As ever, Bunny
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Feb. 12, 1970
50 years ago
Cynthia “Cindy” Fredrickson will officially get her 1970 Snowflake Crown Sunday, February 22, preceding the ski jumping tournament in Timber Coulee. Last week, Hillsboro’s Karen Smith placed the crown on Cindy’s head for size and for the Broadcaster-Censor camera. Karen was crowned queen last year. Cindy is Viroqua’s first Snowflake Queen.
Rich Getter won his second conference wrestling championship at 165 pounds. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Getter is undefeated this season. The Hawks go to Richland Center Friday and Saturday for the Regionals and the long climb to the State Tournament.
Deaths: Albert Franklin Rogers, 54; Nels Hereid, 94.
A&P is selling 14 oz. jars of Skippy peanut butter for 38¢. One 2-lb. can of Folger’s coffee is $1.61.
Kruk Pharmacy has your choice of Family Size Head & Shoulders shampoo priced at $1.15.
Super Valu is offering Aldon’s packages of three one-pound loaves at 3 packages for $1.00. A three-pound can of all-grind Maxwell House Coffee is $1.99.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Feb. 16, 1995
25 years ago
Many residents of Viroqua and Westby attended an informational meeting put on by the Department of Transportation (DOT). The meeting was held to provide information to residents about the one-year study to determine future traffic routes for both communities. The DOT and the local advisory also sought information from residents on their opinions of the various possible solutions which included by-pass and four lane Main Streets among others. A second meeting with the local advisory group and the DOT was planned to begin narrowing down the alternative solutions.
Even with subzero temperatures, the annual Timber Coulee Ski Jump was a great success. It was the first time in ski jumping history that Americans won the top three places in international competition. Attendance was down due to the frigid temperatures.
A man in rural Hillsboro was murdered last week. John Delaney, age 70, was found in his mobile home shot to death. Sheriff Banta said that he did not believe that it was a random killing.
Last week saw a rash of cars that were stolen or tampered with in Viroqua and Westby. A witness believed that he saw two males who may have committed the crimes. No motive was known.
Two Viroqua wrestlers finished in the top two spots at last week’s Division 2 regional tournament, so they advanced to next week’s sectionals at Wisconsin Dells. The two wrestlers were Jason Welch at 103 pounds and Rob Klum at 145 pounds.
The Wisconsin Main Street award ceremony was held last week in Mauston. Steve Felix of Viroqua was named Viroqua Volunteer of the year and Fred Nelson was awarded the Wisconsin Main Street Council Service Award. Viroqua was recognized for the “Best Creative Fundraising Effort” for its Temple Theatre auction held last summer.
The Viroqua Police Department was one of the recipients of part of a federal grant for 26 southwestern Wisconsin law enforcement agencies. Congressman Steve Gunderson announced that Viroqua will receive $75,000.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Feb. 18, 2010
10 years ago
The Viroqua School District is gearing up for the upcoming referendum election. The district will ask for $1.25 million spread over five years to help the district keep up with maintenance repairs and capital improvements.
The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation announced Friday night in Madison that the Vernon County Broadcaster had won three awards in its 2009 Better Newspaper Contest.
Members of Westby Cooperative Creamery celebrated a record sales year at their 106th annual meeting.
Westby’s Cody See, Jason Raasch and Austin Nottestad all won titles at the WIAA Division 3 regional wrestling tournament at La Crosse Aquinas.
Longtime Vernon County Board Supervisor Jack Robinson announced his retirement from the county board after serving for 34 years.
Rural Westby dairy farmer Darin Von Ruden was elected president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union at the board’s re-organizational meeting Friday.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff