Pages from the Past

Yes, yes, it’s winter.
Fine sleighing.
Christmas but three weeks away.
The first crop of 1919 tobacco to be delivered in this city on the new sleighing was by Claud Griffin of Victory, who brought over his scant three-acre crop on Monday….receiving a check for $1,310, at 30 cents a pound….we are moved to ask what else can be grown on three acres of land to produce $1,310?
Martin Nelson was a Censor caller from Avalanche section. He reported that the mercury registered at 20 below zero Tuesday morning.
Next Wednesday night, December 10th the entire proceeds of the Star Theatre will be turned over to the management of the Normal Training School to be used for special decorations desired by the faculty….Tickets 15-25. Buy your tickets early.
Six farmers, all residing on Hillsboro township, were arrested for delivering milk that did not come up to the standard test, in other words the state dairy and food inspector said there was water in it. Five of the farmers paid their fine, but the sixth decided to fight it and his trial will take place at Viroqua soon.
A Genoa writer tells that fishermen there are busy….Frank Gilette recently got a fish haul at Badax bend of about 30,000 pounds.
DeSoto creamery has closed operations for the winter on account of shortage of product.
Edw. Harrington formally opened his new jewelry store in the Lind building Tuesday and a very nice stock and store he surely presents to the public.
More of those large bed blankets going at $3.50 a pair, at the farmers’ store.
The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 7, 1944
75 years ago
Viroqua is included in the extensive billion dollar post-war airport construction and improvement program announced in Washington last Tuesday by the civil aeronautics administration. The CAA predicted there would be 400,000 civilian aircraft in the U.S. within 10 years after the war ends. There are now 25,000.
Sunday and since has had enough of mild and foggy weather to get the tobacco raisers jittery , and a lot of the weed has come down and is being stripped in spite of the fact that the weather has been too cold for a real bang-up case.
Viroqua has been fortunate in that no new cases of scarlet fever or German measles have developed. However, parents are cautioned to look their children over for symptoms of illness each morning before sending them to school. Sick children are not wanted in school. They should be home 24 hours a day and seven days a week. With everyone cooperating, we should have a Christmas this year with no contagion.
The junior class of Westby High School will present the comedy play “Gabriel, Blow Your Horn” in the Westby auditorium Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. The cast includes William Running, Justine Holum, Minnie Olive Hanson, Anna Rae Johnson, Marilyn Erickson, Bernice Brettingen, Robert Erickson, Tilford Sebion, Richard Wrobel, George Navrestad, Wallace Moilien.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Dec. 4, 1969
50 years ago
The replacement siren atop the fire station will now blow at noon, 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The former siren failed but had blown for years at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., the latter hour for when stores closed some years ago.
An idea for once-a-week garbage pickup in Viroqua crossed the Common council table last week but with no action planned that night.
Deaths: Paul Knute Dregne, 27; William Hirschuber, 78; August T. Kapanke, 85; Jorgen Anderson, 56; Nicholas John Weber, 75; Bernice (Zitzner) Weber, 75; Jennie Laurence (Hjelter) Johnson, 83; Joseph Halsten Holey, 83.
Vernon County registered 1,081 harvested deer this season, Homer Moe reported Tuesday. This is 33 more than last year.
The Viroqua official mill rate is set at $41.93/thousand of assessed value, T. R. Anderson, City Clerk, announced Wednesday. This is an increase of $3.65/thousand over last year.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Dec. 8, 1994
25 years ago
The Association to Restore the Temple Theatre (ARTT) asked the city to allocate $250,000 to help restore the theater. Both the Viroqua Mayor and the city finance committee preached caution about the request. In order to grant the funds, Viroqua would have to borrow money. Also, the city expressed concerns about granting the entire amount. Finally, there were concerns over whether any taxpayer funds would be allocated for this project. A final decision will not happen until next spring after city officials meet with financial consultants.
The city of Viroqua Finance Committee was considering a request for $500,000 for the $1 million dollar McIntosh Memorial Library expansion project and also was considering a request of between $30,000 and $50,000 for the construction of a terminal building at the airport. A major concern that was voiced by the finance committee was debt limits since the city would have to borrow funds for both projects in addition to the Temple Theatre restoration.
The Westby School Board appointed Sharon Johnson to fill the at-large vacancy on the school board. The position had opened up due to the resignation of Dorothy Kjelland last November. Johnson was selected by a unanimous voice vote. The current board members felt that Johnson would bring a new perspective to the board.
Between 30 and 40 city residents of Viroqua had not shoveled the sidewalks in front of their homes after the last snowstorm. By statute, homeowners were required to do so within 24 hours following a snowstorm. So, the city did the shoveling for them and they were billed at 5 cents per square foot for snow and ice removal.
Coon Valley received a $16,000 matching grant from the DNR for a new playground that will be adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial Park. The Coon Valley Lion’s Club agreed to raise the matching funds that were required for the grant.
The grand opening of the Viroqua McDonald’s was set for next week. During the previous two months, 65 employees have been trained in the necessary skills for cooking and food preparation at the restaurant.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Dec. 10, 2009
10 years ago
According to the National Weather Service, Vernon County was in an area that was to receive up to 17 inches of snow between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.
Grace Jones, Coulee Cap, was honored at the YWCA’s 27th Annual Tribute to Outstanding Women event as the non-profit recipient.
Judy Mathison, curator at the Vernon County Historical Museum, will retire Dec. 31.
The Viroqua wrestling team won the Royal Invitation for the sixth time in the last eight years.
Special Olympic athletes Zach Higgs and Tom Mislivecek were two of the 64 athletes selected to represent Team Wisconsin at the second-ever Special Olympics 2010 USA National Games in Lincoln, Neb..
Mallory Fulcher, Casey Spencer and Isabella Baka were honored during the recent Driftless Area Art Festival.
Hunters registered 195,647 deer in the November hunt.
Viroqua Eagles Auxiliary named Mary Howell as Grandmother of the Year and Teresa Rose, Mother of the Year.
