The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 24, 1919
100 years ago
Fair next week.
Do your full share for next week’s fair.
Now close up tobacco harvest.
Geo. B. Fisher went to Waupaca county and bought a car load of potatoes. He says they have little better than half a crop in the potato belt, of fair quality.
Saturday last was one of the warmest days of the season. It was really August heat.
LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE VISITS VERNON COUNTY
Enthusiastic Meeting on County Seat
The function of the committee is to look over prospective state trunk lines of highway and make suggestions to the entire commission as to the location of new routes and changes in those already established. It seems that….we of Vernon are entitled to about thirty miles additional trunk line this season.
Engineer Donaghy spoke….saying that Vernon county now has the best class of clay roads of any county in this state, but they are not good in the spring, fall and winter, and a 365-day road is desirable.
The meeting, an enthusiastic one, accomplished no direct action…. The committee made personal inspection of the proposed routes from Hillsboro west, also covered to Mississippi proposed route. Rain prevented a more extended survey of the county as a whole.
Fair week Johnsons will have 2,000 (all tobacco) cigars to sell at 5c each.
There was a hard smash at the Star Theatre front last Thursday, when a driver on the Wheeler meat wagon backed up to the place to take on some things for removal. While he was momentarily absent the team backed the vehicle over the curb and into a large plate glass….the team took flight and ran away.
The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 28, 1944
75 years ago
Grandmother of 11 men serving in the army is Mrs. Martha Bailey of Soldiers Grove. Her grandsons are Miley, Keith and Harold McLaughlin, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur McLaughlin of Indianapolis; Rollie and Arnold Bailey, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Riley Bailey of Soldiers Grove; Harold and Omar Dull, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Dull of Soldiers Grove; and Leon, Paul and Nile Bailey, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Gus Bailey of Soldiers Grove. Husbands of two granddaughters are in the armed forces and one great-granddaughter’s husband is in the army. A grandson and a granddaughter have received medical discharges from the service. Mrs. Bailey is 78 and lives with her son Earl in Soldiers Grove.
Daniel Oliver Mahoney passed away September 21, 1944, age 90. Throughout his life, Mr. Mahoney has been a servant of the public. For a time he taught school. Later he became principal of the Ontario high school. For eight years he served Vernon county as its superintendent of schools. For sixteen years he was a member of the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin, and for the same length of time he served on the Viroqua board of education. But his interests extended beyond the realm of education. He spent two terms as a member of the Assembly. He returned to the University of Wisconsin where he graduated from the law course. Practicing law, he became county judge of Vernon county, which office he held for 40 consecutive years before his retirement in 1937. Mr. Mahoney’s early life was on the farm. He never lost interest in the farm, and did some farming as a hobby. For ten years he served as State and National President of the American Society of Equity, a pioneer organization in farm cooperatives. He also contributed much time and service in organizing the tobacco pool. He was a charter member of the Rebekah Lodge and was also affiliated with the Odd Fellows and the Modern Woodmen. Mr. Mahoney kept his interest in life’s affairs up to the last. Funeral services were held at the Qualy funeral parlors. Interment is om the Viroqua Cemetery.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Sept. 27, 1969
50 years ago
Nobody won the thriller game at Iowa-Grant Friday night. The game ended in a 0-0 tie with neither team able to punch the ball over the goal on two separate series and disappointing four busloads of fans and parents. The Blackhawks and Panthers pushed each other back and forth but neither could come up with enough points.
Deaths: Ada Smith, 92; Lucille Bernice (Vig) Gulbrandsen, 64; Adolph O. Brettingen, 60; Gustav Sund, 88; Clinton A. Anderson, 53.
Fire destroyed the Walby Stockyards north of Viroqua early Monday morning. A diesel tractor, manure spreader, corn planter, eight heifers, a beef bull, and some 4,000 bales of hay and straw were lost.
The State budget dropped $10,000 in aid to Viroqua Area Schools with an additional $2,000 slated to be cut next year. Two examples of cuts: bus aid for children transported less than two miles plus the state will no longer pay tuition for foster home children; worth about $4,650 this year to the district.
Westby High School senior class officers are: Lory Knutson, president; Bart Johnson, vice president; Dan Snodgrass, secretary; Maxine Dwyer, treasurer; Monte Torgerson, Myron Jothen and Conrad Bakkum, student council; Colleen Skundberg and Kevin Sorenson, co-chairs of homecoming float committee. Ray Armstrong, Russell Holte and Clifford Sorenson are faculty advisors.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Sept. 29, 1994
The Readstown police chief, Ken Goodwin, received a three-year prison sentence and 10 years’ probation for the sexual assault of a child. Goodwin at his trial had been found guilty in a trial that ended in July. He pleaded no contest to the charges at his trial. Goodwin had been the Readstown police chief for seven years.
Next week, the residents of La Farge School District will vote on a $2.5 million school building and renovation proposal. The money would be used to add additions to all schools in the district as well as the installation of an elevator in order to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The Viroqua City Council took up the topic of retail liquor sales at its recent meeting. Some of the council members spoke in favor of permitting liquor sales in what they said should be “controlled areas of retail stores”. While city residents had voted by 70 percent against having a liquor store in Viroqua, the votes had been in 1982. In a survey conducted by Bill Schultz for his store Jubilie, found that residents in a 30-mile area wanted his store to be able to sell liquor and wine. The vote on retail liquor sales was postponed so council members could have time to talk to their constituents about the issue.
Douglas Mental Health Services announced the merger of their center with Family and Children’s Center of La Crosse. The name of Douglas Mental Health Services will be changed to the Douglas Center, a Division of Family and Children’s Center. The only difference will be the name change. All services and all staff will remain the same.
Hazel and Clyde Calhoun celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary with family members in Westby. They were formerly from Ontario. Hazel noted how unusual it was for a couple to be married for 67 years.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Oct. 1, 2009
10 years ago
Wendy Fulwider appointed to serve on the National Organic Standards Board by US Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack.
Harry Baller, who represented District 27 of the Vernon County Board of Supervisors retired after 39 years of service.
The Valley Stewardship Network will celebrate 10 years as a key area environmental organization.
