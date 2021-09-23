Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 28, 1921

100 years ago

“YOU MIGHT MEET A FOOL”

The above caption is part of a road sign on a public highway and is advantageous as an inspiration. The sign reads: “Caution; many curves; you might meet a fool.” The mind that conceived the wording of that sign is a genius.

Mayor A.E. Smith, Aldermen Helgeson and Larson, and Well Driller B.I. Baley drove to southern Grant county last week inspecting mine pumps in that section, preparatory to fitting out Viroqua’s new well. On the return trip they found the Kickapoo on a rampage from heavy rains and crossed the flat above Soldiers Grove with water over the running board of the car.

VIOLA NEWSLETTER – The users of electric service are being discommoded somewhat this week because of repairs which are being made at the dam which necessitates the shutting off of the power each afternoon. A new concrete apron is being put in.

Unusually heavy rains have visited this section of the county the past week and the old Kickapoo river has been out of its banks most of the time. Some bridges were washed out and roads were also washed out in places.

While Mr. and Mrs. Fred Kellicut were attending the movie on Sunday evening their home was entered by burglars and a number of valuable pieces of jewelry stolen. A dollar in money was also taken….Muddy tracks were discovered on the back porch and were of different size, which proves two people were implicated in the rummage of the house….The work is thought to be that of local parties operating during fair week….

The Vernon County Censor

Sept. 26, 1946

75 years ago

With an attendance that far exceeded any figures in the past several years, and with the weatherman cooperating almost perfectly until the closing afternoon, when torrential rains fell, the Vernon County Fair passed its 90th milestone in a blaze of glory last week. The high quality of exhibits and attractions will make the 1946 exposition one long to be remembered.

Howard Henry, Viroqua Country Club president, announced yesterday that the final championship golf match will be played this Sunday between Walter Wistenberg and Alvin “Tubby” Halverson to decide the 1946 Viroqua Golf Champion. The first peacetime golf tournament in five years has caused great interest and enthusiasm at the local club and it is expected that 40 new members, mostly young veterans, will be added to the club roster next season.

Viroqua theatres today announced the presentation of the motion picture sensation of the century, a film documentary of the Viroqua Centennial, photographed in breath-takingly beautiful natural color by Colonel Larson of National Newsreel for exclusive presentation by Viroqua Theatres and the Viroqua Chamber of Commerce, co-sponsor of this priceless historic document. Every feature of the city’s two-day Centennial celebration here August 17-18 was filmed to make this sensational color movie, which includes aerial panoramas filmed from a chartered plane, candid close-ups of sequences, and astonishing trick photography to spice the color-camera chronical of Centennial events.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Sept. 16, 1971

50 years ago

Two railroad cars of Hess Lumber Co. ties were the last to leave Coon Valley Saturday as the Milwaukee Road freight service whistled into an echo. It was the last run of regular service for Coon Valley.

The Viroqua Eagles ranked seventh in the nation for their donation to the Cancer Fund as reported in the Eagles Cancer Fund Report. Viroqua and area residents contributed $2,000 to the fund.

George Kreinz expects some top-notch racing this weekend at the Vernon County Fair. Some horses from the north are expected to add to the approximately 100 head coming to the Vernon Fair.

Deaths: Oscar Running, age 87; Frederick Setinsky, age 69 and Kenneth Bassett, age 45.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Sept. 26, 1996

25 years ago

After approximately seven hours of deliberation, a jury of seven men and five women found Lyle Traxler age 38, from Omro Wisconsin, guilty for the 1995 murder of John “Jack” Delaney of Hillsboro. Sentencing is tentatively set for Nov. 9.

Family Resource Center grand opening is Oct. 2 and 3 at 106 N. Main St. in Viroqua. Readstown fourth-grader Ali Clements won a large stuffed bear in a drawing held in preparation for the opening.

Vernon County Farm Bureau presented Assemblyman Duwayne Johnsrud and State Senator Brian Rude the Farm Bureau “Friends of Agriculture” award for their voting records on a list of agriculture issues chosen by the Farm Bureau Volunteers for Agriculture.

The De Soto Pirates played against the Wonewoc Center Indians for a Homecoming win of 24-14 last Friday.

Jim and Enid Neubauer’s Century Farm has been named “Outstanding Conservation Farm” for 1996. The farm is located in northwest Clinton Township. The Neubauers will be recognized at the Land Conservation Committees’ annual awards banquet in November.

A big draw at the open house the Viroqua Partners held in their new quarters at the WWTC building was the Viroqua Community Mural. Some of the volunteer artists who have been working thousands of hours on the project include: Karen Innis Reid, Mary Fortney, Verna Mae Buhr, Jean Ellefson and Laurean Walby. When it is finished, the mural will be hung on the south side of Buzzy’s Furniture in downtown Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Sept. 22, 2011

10 years ago

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announced last Thursday he will not be a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2012. Rep. Tammy Baldwin announced earlier this month she will run for the open Senate seat.

Harness racing in the state of Wisconsin came to a close this past weekend, thus ending the Harness The Stars Tour sponsored by the Wisconsin Harness Horse Association. The Vernon County Fair in Viroqua capped off the yearlong racing season in exciting fashion.

Norskedalen will host its 25th annual threshing bee on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Viroqua Area School is looking at levy increases along with the mill rate, while the overall budget for 2011-12 and state aid decreased.

The runway extension and lighting projects for the Viroqua Municipal Airport are ahead of schedule and close to completion.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

