Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

March 15, 1922

100 years ago

Ben Brown is in the seventh heaven of the musician’s glory. In Chicago last week he selected a Hope Jones Wurlitzer pipe organ for the new Temple theatre which will cost no less than $10,000….It is a larger organ in every way than the theatre requires and an additional air chamber must be built in order to give the proper acoustic effect….The tone is surpassingly sweet or powerful, at the will of the player.

The seats are made by the Haywood Wakefield Company – the latest pattern, in mahogany finish, upholstered in dark blue leather – the latest word in comfort and appearance.

With those chairs, that wonderful organ, and Ben at the keyboard, movie fans are assured of the nth degree of enjoyment.

New arrivals in French ginghams including large and small checks, all colors 65c and75c per yard.

Both the plain and ornamental plastering of the Masonic temple is completed and the workmen are now busy laying the maple floors in the store rooms. The floors in the other rooms of the big building will be of battleship linoleum and the arcade and the theatre aisles will be covered with lino-tile.

The electric light company is getting its service almost back to normal. The last of the residences were connected up Tuesday, and this evening the street lights were turned on.

The telephone company has a much harder proposition….straightening out of the tangled mess. It will be months before normal telephone conditions are restored throughout the country

The robins and blue birds and the grand spring weather which we are now enjoying….

The Vernon County Censor

March 13, 1947

75 years ago

The Censor editor hopes that his subscribers will pardon a bit of boasting, but just as we go to press this Wednesday afternoon we notice that our classified department this week establishes an all-time high. Just a little short of six full columns, it surpasses anything we have ever had in the past. And, from the standpoint of showing a little editorial pride, this has been accomplished without any solicitation whatever.

With the completion of a full program of semi-final bouts last Thursday night, a number of winners in novice and open divisions boxing will attempt on this Friday night to win the bronze or golden glove awards, which designate each boy as champion of his weight in the Viroqua high school. Winners of the semi-final bouts include Charles Leonard, Lyle Olson, Fred Juno, Gene Massie, Ray Hunder, N. Oftedahl, Bill Endres, C. Hendrickson, and Dean Reed.

The Viroqua Lutheran Church building fund committee has this week launched an active campaign to raise funds for a new church to replace the structure destroyed by fire on Christmas Day. The Viroqua Lutheran congregation of 900 souls is one of the largest and most influential in the Vernon Circuit. Probably only the Westby and Coon Valley congregations exceed the size of the Viroqua charge.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

March 16, 1972

50 years ago

Senator Henry “Scoop” Jackson will be at the Snowflake Ski Hill Sunday, 3 to 5 pm. The Presidential candidate has been anxious to meet people from his Norwegian-decendent area.

Keith J. Kaap, Viroqua announced at a recent Democratic meeting he would be candidate for District Attorney this fall on the Democratic ticket.

Viroqua Jaycees picked Steve Hill for student of the month, February.

JCPenney has a special on sheared cotton bath towels- $1.22

Westby band students won 31 firsts out of 36 events at the solo-ensemble music contest held last Saturday at North Crawford.

Draperies made to measure at Beier’s Dairyland Furniture- $1.99 a yard includes labor.

Joanne Kahler, Hillsboro became the latest Miss Vernon Electric Saturday at the annual meeting of the cooperative.

Obituaries: Albert Turner (79) Vernon County, Gervaise G. White (45) formerly of De Soto.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 13, 1997

25 years ago

Westby Times Managing Editor Eric Wuennenberg was presented the 1997 Merit Award for Public Relations from the Coulee Region United Educators. He was nominated by the Westby Education Association for contributions to improve public opinion of education.

Help celebrate Cenex Land O’ Lakes Country Spirit Days on Thursday, March 20 in Westby and Friday March 21 at La Farge. Free popcorn, milk and coffee, 25 cent hot dogs and milk shakes by Young Farmers Group from noon-3 p.m.

The Viroqua girls Midget hockey team took a third place finish trophy at the first annual WAHA girls midget state tournament last weekend. The girls ended their first full hockey season, finishing with a 14-7-1 record.

The Kickapoo Panthers boys basketball team advanced to WIAA Sectional play with a 61-39 win over the Weston Silver Eagles in the WIAA Division 4 Weston Regional on Saturday.

Owner Tim Elbert of JNT Mobile Service will be hosting his first annual open house on March 17 and 18. “Carrying on the same tradition and more of the service provided by Duane Hoff.” Sign up for door prizes, there will be free coffee and donuts.

Krause Monument will also be celebrating their 37th open house on March 17 and 18, with free coffee, cookies, soda and donuts. Door prizes-grand prize is a granite coffee table.

All you can eat breakfast special of French toast, scrambled eggs and bacon only $3.95 at Central Express in Westby 5 to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Ad specials at Jubilee this week include: country style spare ribs 88 cents/lb., Westby cottage cheese $1.69/lb., corn beef brisket $1.48/lb., green cabbage 19 cents/lb., IGA macaroni and cheese 4/$1.00, Bakalars Good Time wieners 45 cents for 12 oz. and a 4 roll package of Soft ‘n Gentle bath tissue 79 cents with coupon.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 15, 2012

10 years ago

Theatre-goers will have an opportunity to visit 1800s London when they attend Viroqua Middle School’s production of “Olivia” at the Temple Theatre on March 16th and 17th. Tickets, which cost $5, are available at the door.

Leonard Myer celebrates his 101st birthday on March 19.

FFA Week was held at Viroqua High School March 5-9. Last Thursday was “Drive Your Tractor to School Day.” The parking lot looked like a tractor dealership. FFA Week concluded with a carnival in the high school gym on Friday.

Viroqua FFA benefit breakfast and open house for Kickapoo Gold Maple on Saturday, March 17.

Evidence that VEDA is transforming the former NCR plant on the north end of Viroqua into the innovative Food Enterprise Center is visible on the outside of the building as well as inside. Signs have been placed in the yard from Weiser Brothers General Contractor, the company overseeing the renovation.

The pipe organ at the Viroqua United Methodist Church, originally built by Hugh Burdick in the 1960s, with an update in the 1980s, is undergoing an extensive remodel. The remodel, done by Robert Hoppe & Associates includes repair, replacement, reconfiguration and revoicing of the pipes, a new electrical system, new and reconditioned wind chest and other general maintenance work. A dedication of the new pipe organ will be held April 22.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

