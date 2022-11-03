Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 1, 1922

100 years ago

Health Officer M. Surenson has received from the State Laboratory an analysis of water from the new well which is most favorable. The bacterial count per cubic centimeter is 20, which is very low….we as a city can thank ourselves that once again our city has a source of water supply which is unbounded and free from pollution.

Ladies wool hose, brown heather from $1.00 to $1.75. Silk and wool hose, $2.00, $2.25 and $3.00. Ladies black wool hose, 50c. Rogers.

It will be good news to the traveling public to know that the new pavement south of the city has been partly opened to traffic. You can now drive on it from the south end, at the forks of Nos. 11 and 27, up to where the Pleasant Ridge road enters the state highway from the east – a distance of about two miles. The construction crews are grading the shoulders of the pavement on the northern end of the job, and the pavement will all be thrown open for travel within three weeks.

The Censor shop was handed a real package of grief Wednesday morning when the high line between Sparta and LaCrosse got a kink in it and we were without juice until noon….No light to work by, no power to run our presses no power to run out Linotype no heat to melt the linotype metal – the Censor force just naturally folded its hands until after dinner. Rather exasperating on press day!

Frank Minshall dropped on Monday and informed us that five years ago on the 29th of October, he enjoyed a very fine sleigh ride, and there was nearly a foot of snow on the ground.

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 20, 1947

75 years ago

Next Wednesday evening at the Vernon Theatre, music lovers of this area will have the opportunity of hearing one of the three outstanding string quartets of the world. The Pro Arte Quartet is being brought to Viroqua by our Public Library at a cost of only 74 cents a ticket, 12 cents of which must go to Uncle Sam. The University Extension Department is standing all costs except travelling and local expenses, otherwise a small city like Viroqua would have to pay $3 or more for admission tickets. The cooperation of all our churches, schools and musical organizations is asked in getting out a capacity audience.

The Board of Directors of the Vernon Memorial Hospital Association met Tuesday evening in the parlors of the Church of Christ at Viroqua to report on the financial condition of the association resulting from the recent campaign for funds and to give a brief summary of the drive. In view of the progress made at this meeting, it was probably the most encouraging and important yet held, for the decision was made to commence at once on the architectural plans and specifications for the new hospital.

The Viroqua Chamber of Commerce is going all out to give the people of the community of Viroqua a gala Christmas opening of songs, parades, and good fellowship. Meet your neighbors and join us in an evening of real old fashioned entertainment. The whole town is going all-out to show everyone a good time. Plan to be in Viroqua November 28.

The management of the Viroqua theatres has received the good news that Radio Station WLCX is making plans to broadcast the second edition of the “Kickapoo Valley Barn Dance,” which will be presented at the Temple Theatre on the stage on Nov. 12 and 13.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Nov. 2, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua had a quiet and un-damaging Halloween, according to police officers. One major area of concern was the State Bank of Viroqua where raw eggs were thrown and mashed on the grounds.

Cracks in the underground 155,000-gal. reservoir at the Railroad Avenue well will necessitate repairs or replacement, the Viroqua City Council learned Tuesday night.

Westby won over Cashton 48-0, Friday night here and finished out a football season with a perfect record in the Northern Division of the Scenic Central Conference, 7-0. Its overall record is 8-1.

Viroqua Lions Saturday enjoyed a 25-year memory as they celebrated Charter Night and a quarter century of service.

Three scouts of Troop 75 Monday night received their life rank. Todd Haltem, Jeff Ilstrup and Roger Hornby received awards.

Obituaries: Mrs. Martin(Stella) Ellefson (60) Town of Harmony; Eugene Olson (56) Purdy Valley; Mrs. Hattie Mossholder(65) Town of Clinton.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 30, 1997

25 years ago

Women from all over the United States and its possessions gathered in Washington D.C. this weekend (Oct. 16-19), to honor women who had served in this nation’s branches of military service. Women, young and old, came together at Arlington National Cemetery to dedicate a $21.5 million monument to women. Women raised the money, women designed the monument and women dedicated the monument.

Viroqua, Westby advance in WIAA football postseason. In the first round of playoffs Tuesday night Viroqua beat Prairie du Chien 50-22. The Norsemen rallied from a 19-14 halftime deficit to oust the Royall Panthers 22-19. Second round pairings were unavailable at press time. The Blackhawks are 1997 Coulee Conference co-champions, with an overall record of 7-2 and Coulee Conference of 6-1.

Four high school students who achieved membership in the Wisconsin High School State Honors Music Project are Jackie Jordan, Emily Ekern and Elizabeth Caulum, all of Westby High School, and Sarah Brailey of Stoddard, who attends Central High School in La Crosse. These four students were among the 361 musicians selected from more than 2,200 who auditioned for the Honors Project in February.

Monument is dedicated for Vernon County Cemetery. A marker serves as tribute for unknown patients from the County Hospital. Although the monument bears 30 names, no one knows how many people lie beneath the ground in the northeast corner of the county farm. Their monument reads “In memory of all those buried here, named and unnamed,” since many names, if recorded at all, were destroyed in an office fire around 1950.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Nov. 1, 2012

10 years ago

Monica Sutherland, music teacher at Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School, recently purchased several percussion instruments for the school orchestra through the generous donations received in an “Adopt an Instrument” appeal at the spring concert last April. “The new percussion instruments bring exciting color and depth to our ensembles,” Sutherland said. “I am very grateful to the individuals who generously donated toward the purchase of these instruments.” Instruments purchased included a bass drum, cymbals and chimes.

De Soto School District third-grade teacher Rhonda Kiedinger earned the “Top Notch Teacher Award” for the month of October. A parent of a student at Prairie View Elementary nominated her for this prestigious award. Rhonda has been employed by the De Soto School District since 2005.

The Viroqua School Board certified the 2012-13 tax levy and approved the 2012-13 budget at a special meeting, Monday night. The tax levy for 2012-13 will increase by 2 percent, or $111,669, over the 2011-12 tax levy. The mill rate is also going up from $10.72 to $10.93. Property taxes on a $150,000 home will increase by $31.50.

The owner of Main Street Kitchen in Viroqua said the business will close in mid-November. Both Dan and Marilyn Roth have been with the business since it first opened 35 years ago. For 29 years it was a Country Kitchen franchise. For the last six years, the Roths have run the business as Main Street Kitchen.