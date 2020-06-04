Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
June 16, 1920
100 years ago
Geo. Griffin has decided to continue his cream station in the same building with the Viroqua Egg market. He has also installed an ice box and will retail sweet cream. He will be open to receive cream every Saturday night and invites the farmers to bring him their cream at all times.
While Jos. Sanford family were at breakfast at Viola, lightning followed down the chimney into the room where they were sitting, but they were uninjured.
The severe rains of the past week are making scores of Viroqua people hope for a quick installation of our sewerage system in order that connection may be made with basements suffering from too much water in the boat.
STODDARD – June 12 – There was one of the largest gatherings here last Sunday that has been for some time to witness the Ball game between Stoddard, Chaseburg and Genoa and also to see Norman Moll and his Aeroplane. Several went up in it and seemed to have had a good time.
The town boards of Forest and Whitestown recently dissolved Chyenne School district No. 6 town of Forest and attached its territory to that of the adjoining districts of Salem, Fairview, Pepper and Eastman….the enrollment for the past year was around fifteen. The average daily attendance was about seven.
This section has experienced eight days of most extreme weather….Tuesday last week the mercury commenced to mount and until late Sunday night the weather was as torrid as we ever want to see….Sunday night a heavy storm covered this part of the state, and was followed by most severe local thunderstorms almost continuously until Wednesday night.
The Vernon County Censor
June 7, 1945
75 years ago
Lt. Harlan Adams, recently a prisoner of the Germans, arrived in the city on Monday evening from Ft. Snelling, Minn. He was accompanied by his fiancée, Miss Joan Quillig from Menomonee.
Vernonites at War…Another Vernonite has been reported killed in action. The community’s sympathy is extended to Mr. and Mrs. Erie Hisel of La Farge, who have been notified that their son Orville, who left on January 1 for overseas duty, was killed on Luzon on May 9.
At the regular meeting of the Municipal Council held on May 29th, Blaine Eitland, Clarence Hanson and Whitney Morrison, the three members of the city’s police force, were granted a salary increase of fifteen dollars a month.
The five-dollar federal automobile tax stamps for the ensuing year will be placed on sale at the Viroqua post office next Saturday, June 9th…The law provides heavy penalties for those who operate a motor vehicle without the stamps.
At least 140 registered Scouts in attendance at the Kickapoo district camporee is the goal set by members of the district committee at their regular meeting held last Monday at the Normal School in Viroqua. The camporee will be held at Esofea park on Friday and Saturday, June 8-9, with the public invited to attend the campfire session Friday evening at 8.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
June 4, 1970
50 years ago
The Vernon Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Silver Benefit Tea is scheduled for June 17 from 1:30 to 5:30 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Peterson, 409 Pine Street, Viroqua. Four $600 Registered Nursing scholarships and $300 Licensed Practical Nurses scholarships were awarded this year.
Deaths: Ruth (Adams) Kern, 26; Hjalmar S. Halvorson, 86; Mary (Marshall) Wood, 79.
A bomb scare delayed the last day of classes for Viroqua Junior High Tuesday. Chester Lee, principal, received a call from the pay phone near Rube’s root beer stand at 12:15 p.m. informing him that it was a bomb scare. Thirteen Viroqua firemen scoured the building quickly, aided by several teachers and janitors and Sheriff’s personnel. Nothing was found except a large bunch of firecrackers. School was delayed for about one hour.
Ange Schou received the presidential gavel for the Viroqua Lions Club from past president Dennis Liebscher. The event was held at Nate’s Supper Club.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 8, 1995
25 years ago
Mark Lee, astronaut and Viroqua native, was selected to go on hi fourth space shuttle mission in 1997. One of his principal tasks will be to service the Hubble Space Telescope. The mission calls for Lee and his crew members to make three spacewalks, but Lee felt that there might be as many as five spacewalks. During the spacewalks, Lee and the other astronauts will replace the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (tape recorder) and an Infrared Camera Multi-Object Spectrometer. Lee noted that these two pieces of equipment were always meant to be replaced and there was no problem with any of the current equipment.
The Viroqua City Council voted to give the Collins Sign Company of La Crosse 30 days to remove the double billboard in the parking lot south of Mr. G’s. This decision was made to help beautify the city. After the sign is removed, the parking lot will be paved. The city council wanted the billboard removed before paving the lot so it would not have to be paved again.
The Viroqua City Council agreed to pay $37,636 to the airport commission to help finance the construction of a new terminal building that will cost approximately $68,263.
Approximately 150 area residents met at the Kickapoo High School near Viola to hear three low-level flight opposition experts for the continuing fight against low-level flights over the area by the Wisconsin Air National Guard. The experts, including Grace Bukowski of Nevada, had been invited to the meeting by the Citizens United Against Low-Level-Flights (CU). The experts noted that those flights effect children, cause stress, raise blood pressure, cause sleep interruption, hurt the economy and cause stress in animals.
The Viroqua School Board hired a consultant to help in the search for a new district superintendent. John H. Richert of the Emerald Group Ltd. From Madison was selected by the board by a vote of five to two.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 10, 2010
10 years ago
The 16th annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Viroqua Area takes place at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua this Friday and Saturday, June 11-12.
Viroqua High School senior Cliff McCann concluded his high school track career with an outstanding performance, winning the pole vault in the WIAA Division 2 competition.
Dr. Lisa Hawklove has joined Dr. Paul Grenier at Quality of Life Chiropractic in Viroqua.
Outgoing Vernon County Dairy Princess Kaitlin Lepke crowned the new Dairy Princess, Janessa Parker, at the Vernon County Dairy Breakfast.
Brian Murphy of rural Westby announced, Friday, he is running on the Democratic ticket for the 96th District Assembly seat.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!