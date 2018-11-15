The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 13, 1918
100 years ago
GERMANY SIGNS ARMISTICE; KAISER AND SON ABDICATE.
Allied World Goes Mad In Victory Celebration As Kaiser And Crown Prince And Staff Flee Into Holland—Revolutionists and Socialists In Control.
The greatest war in the world’s history came to a close at 5 o’clock Monday (morning) after 1567 days of most bitter struggle….
President and General Staff Cancels All Draft Calls for November—Everybody Celebrates.
When the Viroqua fire siren emitted a preliminary yelp at exactly three o’clock Monday morning no one needed to be told what happened. To Pastor Johnson goes the honor of being the first man to start music after the fire whistle. The pealing of his church bell was closely followed by the other bells….by 3:30 the celebration was in full swing. Crowds poured onto Main street….automobiles dashed through the streets to the honking of horns….
These will be remembered as the days when peace messages were flying and Spanish influenza flew.
Viroqua schools are in their fifth week f closing, and no change in sight, for “flu” has yet a strong hold on this community.
Blair R. Sherrick writes from Camp Grant that the Base Hospital Band has again been ordered to Chicago to play there a week in the interests of the united war work campaign.
Many surrounding towns have reopened schools, churches and other places, but not for Viroqua. We had thought to escape the severity of flu but not so, and there are as many cases now as at any time the epidemic came.
The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 11, 1943
75 years ago
Viroqua’s most famous contribution to the world of popular music, one Freddie Slack of Hollywood, California, who is now famed throughout the nation as a boogie-woogie stylist, comes to the screen of the Temple Theater here for three days starting Sunday to appear in a feature role along with his band, “The Sky’s the Limit.”
From a letter from Private Arnold Sanger to his mother Mrs. John Sanger, somewhere in North Africa: “Your letters, mother, are worth their weight in gold to me. They don’t come too often to suit me. It is right down chilly here this morning, but the sun is out, so it will warm up by noon. The people here are French and Arab and don’t speak our language, so we get along fine. We live in tents, five or six to a tent. We have six in our tent. I made a light out of a small tin can with grease in it and a rag for a wick. It worked out fine. We have plenty to eat and far plenty of water to drink.”
The Vernon County board of supervisors convened at its annual fall session here Tuesday forenoon. F.F. Neuman, chairman, called the roll at 10 a.m. Five new supervisors were seated as the result of vacancies. They are Paul Dahl, second ward of Viroqua, Norman Wheeler, Viola, R. E. Quinn, city of Hillsboro, Carl Larson, Readstown, and John Sebranek, Hillsboro township.
Our Savior’s Lutheran congregation of Westby will celebrate its 55th anniversary at a special banquet to be held in the parlor of the church on Wednesday, November 17. The motif for the banquet will be strictly Norwegian. In one corner of the parlor a pioneer “hytte” will be erected. The display will contain a table and chairs, fireplace or “peis,” lots of copper utensils and Norwegian dishes and linens. The ladies in charge of the “hytte” will be dressed in Norwegian costumes, as will several of the waitresses.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Nov. 14, 1968
50 years ago
Tuesday night the City Council approved the first step toward a federal senior citizens housing project, by allowing a survey to take place. Senior citizens are to answer a questionnaire and return it to City Hall. Based on interest shown, application could be made for a federally paid housing project. The housing under consideration would be financed 100% by the federal government through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Rents could be in the $35 to $65 per month range, including heat, light, and water.
Fred Evenson finishes 32 years in the grocery business Sunday when Evenson’s Grocery on West Court Street has its auction. Mr. and Mrs. Evenson are completing their business careers to work improving their home. Mrs. Evenson has been in the business since their marriage in 1939. Fred started in the feed and seed, grocery and meat business in the spring of 1936 in the south section of the Nuzum Building. When Nuzum’s needed the extra space he moved to the West Court location. Western Supply had been there prior to that. Fred had farmed prior to 1938.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Nov. 18, 1993
25 years ago
The Ertl family of Viroqua was named as the 1993 “Family of the Year.” Parents Daryl and Nancy along with their sons Bryant and Brent were honored at the Rotary Club luncheon at the Viroqua County Club.
The street lights in Viroqua were experiencing problems. If the problems were not resolved, future problems were predicted. There were a large number of bulb burnouts costing the city $25 per bulb. City officials were seeking compensation from the contractor responsible for the top of the light poles. The contractor, Halophane, had installed surge protectors on the poles after which the trouble began.
The State Historical Society’s Local Government Grant Program awarded the Vernon County Historical Society $16,393. The award was to be used as a cooperative project between the county and its 21 townships to create a records center at the Vernon County Museum. The goal was to make access to historical records easier both to staff and patrons.
Art Brunje, recently retired Westby High School football coach, was named as the head coach for the Wisconsin Shrine Bowl all-star football game. Rob Hepp of Viroqua and Westby assistant coach Neil Blihovde were named as assistant coaches.
Nancy and Jack Letzring were awarded the water quality award and the Vodak family was named the 1993 county farm family both by the Vernon County Conservation Committee.
Bernard Kellogg of Readstown showed some of the chickens from his large collection of naked neck bantams to Broadcaster readers. He has earned more than 300 plaques and trophies for his chickens.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Nov. 13, 2008
10 years ago
Rep. Lee Nerison regained his 96th District seat with a 13,033-12, 171 victory over Dale Klemme.
Rural Genoa Woman Back on Trial for 1969 Murder of Daughter: The mother of a chubby-faced 3-year-old, who went missing in 1969, engaged in “nearly four decades of deception” about what happened to the toddler and now she should be held responsible for the child’s murder, an Orange County, California prosecutor told a jury here Monday. Donna Prentice, a longtime resident of rural Genoa, Wis., was extradited to stand trial in California for Michelle’s murder.
The Dan and Sheila Kanis family of Viroqua was recognized by the Viroqua Area Rotary Club at the 2008 Family of the Year Banquet held at the Viroqua VFW, Sunday evening.
In front of the biggest crowd all season at the Pit, De Soto defeated the previously undefeated Plum City, 20-7 in a Division 7 state quarterfinal game Saturday.
After 40 years in education, Kathy Trussoni, Viroqua Elementary School principal, will be retiring in December. Trussoni has been principal at Viroqua Elementary School since October of 1993.
Rita Wachuta-Breckel, librarian at the Lawton Library in La Farge, has received the prestigious title of “Outstanding Woman” in the 26th annual celebration of Outstanding Women in the Coulee Region, sponsored by the La Crosse YWCA.
Stoddard Girl Scout Troop 515 recently earned their Bronze Award by collecting donations for the Vernon County Humane Society’s animal shelter. The Girl Scouts had to complete 15 hours of planning, research and preparation to earn the award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.